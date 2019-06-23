Slack's Upside Is Compelling, But It Comes At A Price

In particular, investors have to contend with a high price for the growth potential, but if the company continues to expand as it has, this price might be worth it.

June 20th has been a long time coming for the investors, employees, and rabid fans of Slack Technologies (WORK). Ever since launching in 2014, the company has demonstrated significant growth by tapping into a part of corporate America that has been poorly-serviced with alternative technologies. In the process, a number of interested parties have made attractive fortunes, and now that the company is traded publicly, some investors and fans of the firm might think that they, too, can benefit from the company just as they have benefited from its communication offerings. Given where the company is today and the scale it has achieved in such a short period of time, it’s undeniable that there is growth potential for the business fundamentally, but for investors who want to ride this wave higher, one thing to keep in mind is that the price paid for the ticket is a lofty one.

Slack has a robust operating history

Taken from Slack

In just a few short years, the company we know today as Slack has gone from being an unknown to being adored by companies large and small alike. Since launching in 2014, the company has expanded to service businesses and individuals in more than 150 countries. In all, the company provides its communication services to more than 600,000 organizations, ranging from small teams of people working together to large firms like Oracle Corporation (ORCL). Today, the service is used by more than 70,000 of Oracle’s employees and, combined, that company sends more than 1.65 million messages per day.

Taken from Slack

While most of the organizations on Slack use the company’s services without having to pay anything, 95,000 of them, as of the end of April of this year, pay for it. This is up from 67,000 paid users just one year earlier. In the three years ending in its 2018 fiscal year, the number of paid customers grew from 37,000 to 88,000. Of these, the number of significant customers (those bringing in revenue to Slack of more than $100,000 per annum) is small, but growing. Back in 2016, only 135 companies contributed more than $100,000 per annum apiece to the business’s revenue. As of the end of this latest quarter, that number has risen to 645, nearly double the 351 seen just one year earlier. Put another way, back in 2016, these large customers accounted for only 22% of the company’s revenue. Today, that number stands at 43% and it’s likely to continue growing.

Taken from Slack

In all, Slack has over 10 million DAUs (daily active users), making it a significant player by social networking standards, but it has only achieved a small piece of the overall market. As you can see in the graph below, revenue for the firm last year came out to $400.55 million. This represents a near-doubling compared to the $220.54 million seen a year earlier, and it’s far greater than the $105.15 million management reported for sales a year before that. According to management, however, the addressable market the company operates in is estimated to be around $28 billion in size, meaning that it has captured a paltry 1.4% market share.

Created by Author

Its own organic sales growth has, undoubtedly, been impressive, and it looks like this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. In the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, for instance, Slack generated revenue of $134.82 million, up from $80.92 million seen the same quarter last year. Part of this growth can be chalked up to new offerings, like its ability to allow different organizations to collaborate through shared channels. Since launching that functionality in 2017, more than 15% of its paid customers have adopted the service.

Taken from Slack

One really interesting aspect of Slack, however, when you dig deep down, is the fact that the firm appears open-minded, flexible, and innovative when it comes to growth. One example of this can be seen by its all-cash purchase of Astro Technology, a pre-revenue AI enhanced communications solutions startup that it picked up for $43.3 million. Usually startups that are still growing rapidly and generating net losses prefer to make all-share purchases, not all-cash ones, so to see this is interesting. In addition, Slack is the largest contributor to what the firm calls the Slack Fund. With $10.1 million dedicated to the fund, the company looks to make early-stage investments in companies that are building applications that are compatible with its platform (over 1,500 third-party applications have already been made compatible with Slack since its launch). In all, the Fund has invested in 46 different firms, opening up the possibility that it can benefit significantly from any one of them growing over time.

Investing in Slack carries a hefty price tag

If the management team at Slack is even halfway to being right about the size of the market opportunity it is addressing, the upside for the firm, especially given its history of growth, is tremendous. That said, as is the case with any and all growth firms, the price of admission for investors is often through the roof. With a market capitalization of $19.5 billion as of the close of business on June 20th, the price/revenue multiple of the firm stands at 48.7. What’s more, last year, the company generated a net loss of $140.68 million, and its operating cash flow was -$41.06 million.

Created by Author

While this may seem odd for a company that might appear not to have significant costs (it’s an app-and-web-based service provider after all), the fact of the matter is that the company has significant overhead with 574 employees, and it has allocated, since inception, $506 million toward building its service. As the company grows and as it brings on more customers, the range of offerings will almost certainly expand, plus the company has to continue footing the bill for small organizations that don’t have to pay it. In time, the hope is that strong growth will create the scale and pricing power necessary to allow the firm to shift from losses to profits and positive cash flow, and as other software and service providers over decades have shown, this will probably come to fruition.

Takeaway

Right now, Slack is in a really interesting place from a company development perspective. Over the past few years, the firm has grown rapidly and this does not show any signs of stopping or slowing down just yet. For now, investors seem obsessed with the growth of the firm and this is probably not unreasonable, but it’s also important to remain cognizant that the price of riding the wave, like other big tech companies when they were in the high-growth phase, is high. For some, the volatility and risks may be worth it, but while I personally love Slack and its offerings, I can understand the position of those who might opt to pass this opportunity up.

