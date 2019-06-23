Canopy Growth: Stupendous Growth With A Side Of Caution

The company continues to fare well in this department, and with ample cash on hand, it's likely going to be fine for quite a while.

Things just keep getting better for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and the company’s shareholders. News broke, after the market closed on June 20th, that the cannabis firm had released financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. The results shared by management, while indicating that some long-term issues still exist for the firm, suggests that, on the whole, management is making fantastic progress toward growing the business and ensuring that it keeps its status as the largest cannabis play on the market today. In all, investors should be generally positive about Canopy’s performance, but as has been true of any high-growth company over time, it’s important to keep an eye out for when (or if) the firm will eventually turn a profit. At some point, this must happen, and until it does (and to a degree large enough to justify the firm’s valuation and future growth prospects), it’s not without its risks.

Canopy keeps on growing

During the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, Canopy really demonstrated for investors that it is a growth machine. According to management, revenue generated by the firm came out to C$106.5 million, which was about 9% higher than what the company reported for its third quarter. Net of excise taxes, sales were C$94.1 million. This comfortably outpaced the C$22.8 million in gross and net sales generated by the firm during the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, and the net sales narrowly beat the C$93.4 million in revenue analysts expected Canopy to generate.

In order to arrive at this sales figure, Canopy had to rely on continued growth from its kg (kilograms) sold of cannabis. According to management, the company sold 9,326 kg or kg equivalents during the quarter, up nearly four times compared to the 2,528 kg sold the same quarter last year. This also represents an increase over the 8,287 kg to the tune of 12.5% that the firm sold in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. During this period, according to management, the company harvested 14,469 kg of cannabis, about 200.7% higher than the same period last year. This is a sign that the firm expects sales to continue rising in the not-too-distant future and it’s evidence of a healthy and robust harvest compared to what the company has achieved in prior years.

One really positive thing that aided Canopy in its growth during the quarter was pricing. According to management, the company sold medical cannabis in Canada at an average price of C$8.17 per gram. This represents a modest uptick over the C$8 per gram the firm sold it for the same quarter last year. International medical cannabis fared even better, with the price coming in at C$13.91 per gram, up from C$13.35 per gram seen the same time last year. Another really positive sign for Canopy came on the recreational side of the equation. During the quarter, the average selling price per gram totaled C$7.28, 4.6% higher than the C$6.96 per gram seen just one quarter earlier.

One fear I have had about the space is that so many players are growing capacity so rapidly that it could lead to market saturation. The first signs of this occurring would probably arise in the pricing of recreational cannabis. While product mix (like a move toward higher-priced oils over just leaves) might mask this some, seeing volume increases and pricing increases should generally be looked at as a positive sign. Even in the event that this is happening or will happen, Canopy may be particularly immune to it if it can establish itself as a go-to lifestyle firm as management has been trying to do. If this is the case, margins should expand and the company’s bottom line should eventually benefit.

Also aiding Canopy’s growth has been the opening of a total of 23 retail locations over the 2019 fiscal year under its Tweed and Tokyo Smoke chains. However, perhaps a bigger contributor might have been some M&A activity management engaged in. Take, for instance, its purchase of Storz & Bickel in the third quarter of 2019. Since the purchase of the company, the devices it sells have gone on to bring in sales for Canopy of $34 million, much of which occurred in the fourth quarter. Management expects for the sales from the products made by that company to continue to grow.

A day prior to releasing its fourth-quarter results, management also provided a brief update on its operations within the US. Management revealed an almost 100% vote in favor or the company’s planned merger with Acreage once the conditions associated with said merger are met. This is something I have written about before, and I recommend you reading about it here since the merger arrangement is peculiar compared to how mergers generally go. In addition to that, the company stated that it continues to focus on its industrial hemp operations within the US, with current plans to involve the growth of 4,000 acres worth of product per harvest. Of this, around half will occur within the state of New York, with 1,000 acres dedicated to high-CBD hemp and another 1,000 acres dedicated to high-fiber hemp growth.

What investors ultimately need to see

For now, and perhaps for a while, seeing strong growth is enough for shareholders and that’s alright. That said, this will not always be the case. In order to justify its high market capitalization, Canopy must eventually go on to become a profitable enterprise. Otherwise, the firm will eventually shrink and, in time, fail. In the fourth quarter, for instance, the company generated a loss of C$0.98 per share, far worse than the C$0.32 per share loss expected from analysts. To be fair, the firm did incur over C$13 million in costs associated with its M&A activities, plus nearly half of its per-share loss came from ‘other’ expenses that have not been fully detailed in the documents made available as I type this.

On an operating basis, cash flows during the quarter came out to -C$225.61 million. This is significantly greater than the C$36.91 million in cash outflows seen in the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Total operating cash outflows for all of 2019 were C$520.51 million, up from C$81.51 million in outflows seen during the company’s 2018 fiscal year. Because Canopy is growing and at a nice pace, these cash outflows and net losses are fine, but at some point they will become very important to the market. One positive thing to ease the minds of shareholders is the fact that, as of the end of the quarter, total cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) was C$4.52 billion. This was down from C$4.92 billion a quarter earlier, but considering the M&A activities Canopy is engaged in, this is still enough cash, likely, to keep it running on losses for a while until it can gain the scale needed in order to generate profits and positive cash flows.

Takeaway

Right now, Canopy is the king of the cannabis space. Management has proven that to be true time and time again. With strong growth on its top line, and a significant amount of cash still on hand, the company is in a better position than maybe any of its peers. For now, as long as growth continues, investors probably have little to worry over, but I cannot stress enough that management must eventually shift their focus to the endgame: a scenario where the company can grow while generating meaningful earnings and positive cash flows. Until that day comes to pass (if it does), there is undeniable risk that is only held in place by the market’s euphoria over revenue expansion and the firm’s cash hoard.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.