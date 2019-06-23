Novo Nordisk: New Study Makes Case For Investment

People may want to treat their obesity before it becomes a problem, although there still exists plenty of evidence that the obesity rate will continue to increase.

Earlier this month, an interesting study was published in Frontiers of Endocrinology that could prove to be beneficial for Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk (NVO). This study essentially links obesity with decreased cognitive ability. As I have discussed in various previous articles, there were already a number of health problems linked to obesity including type-2 diabetes and heart disease, but this decrease in cognitive capability is a relatively new discovery. This new link may lead more people to take steps to treat their obesity, and Novo Nordisk is one of the fastest growing players in the market for drugs that help with that. However, with that said, the prevalence of both obesity and diabetes is still projected to increase considerably going forward, and Novo Nordisk is well positioned to take advantage of this too.

About The Study

As already mentioned, the study that prompted this article was published in Frontiers of Endocrinology earlier this month. The study was entitled "Sugar in mind: Untangling a sweet and sour relationship beyond type 2 diabetes," and it was conducted by Australian National University professor Nicolas Cherbuin. As part of the study, the author analyzed 200 international studies including one that monitored the cognitive health of more than 7,000 people. This led to the conclusion that consuming 650 excess calories per day increases the risk of impaired brain and cognitive functions.

"People are eating away at their brain with a really bad fast-food diet and little-to-no exercise," Cherbuin said in a university newsletter. "We've found strong evidence that people's unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise for sustained periods of time puts them at serious risk of developing type 2 diabetes and significant declines in brain function, such as dementia and brain shrinkage."

The study also points out that approximately 30% of the world's population suffers from obesity and that the percentage of the global adult population with type-2 diabetes will increase to 10% by 2030. The study blames these high and increasing rates on the fact that people today consume approximately 650 more calories per day on average than someone living approximately five decades ago. However, for the most part the global population has less physically-demanding jobs and therefore less physical activity than the average person living back then. This results in a generally less healthy diet than the average person had back in the 1960s and 1970s. As obesity is largely a function of both diet and physical activity, this results in a rising rate of both obesity and diabetes.

The study also concludes that for the most part the damage that obesity does to a person's cognitive function is irreversible by the time that the person reaches middle-age. Thus, ideally, the person will want to get treatment for obesity as early as possible, preferably in childhood. When we consider this then, the fact that the Centers for Disease Control states that the percentage of young Americans plagued by obesity has tripled since the 1970s is troubling.

Benefits To Novo Nordisk

At this point, a reader may see a problem coming about. However, this is an investment site, and we are obviously most concerned with how we can take advantage of this situation. Well, as I mentioned in the introduction, Novo Nordisk is well positioned to take advantage of this situation. This is due to the fact that the company has a dominant position in the market for the treatment of type-2 diabetes as well as a very promising drug to help chronically obese people manage their condition.

Novo Nordisk's most important product line is its diabetes-care products, which consist primarily of insulins and GLP-1 analogues. As we can see here, 81% of the company's first-quarter 2019 sales were fully from these products:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

Perhaps most importantly though is the fact that the company controls a dominant 28.1% of the global market for diabetes-care in general and an even more impressive 46.7% of the global market for insulins:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

The fact that the company has such a commanding position in the market for these products should mean that it sees sales growth as the number of people with diabetes increases over the coming years for reasons which have already been discussed. This will come from the fact that this large market share means that the company's products have already been proven in the eyes of many doctors. Therefore, it seems likely that they will use the company's products to treat their new patients that develop the condition.

Of course, Novo Nordisk will not be able to maintain its commanding position in the market if it fails to improve its treatments and allows some other company to improve upon the treatment methods of the condition. Fortunately, this does not appear to be the case as Novo Nordisk has a fairly strong research and development pipeline that includes quite a few diabetes treatments:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

This should allow the company to maintain its dominant position in the treatment of diabetes. As the condition becomes more prevalent, this dominant position should stimulate growth.

As we can see in the research and development pipeline, Novo Nordisk has quite a few treatments under development for obesity. This builds upon the already dominant position that the firm already has in this market. As we can clearly see here, the company has just under 50% of the global market value for obesity care, and it has been increasing its market share at a 14.1% compound annual growth rate:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

The company's flagship obesity-care drug, Saxenda, has delivered exceptionally strong growth over the past two years:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

Saxenda is intended for people who need help managing their obesity after developing one other weight-related health condition. Thus, it may not be appropriate for those people who want to lose weight prior to developing any other conditions as the study implies would be a good idea. However, it seems likely that this will not be a sizable part of the obese population, and the demand for this drug will keep increasing. It is also possible that some of the obesity-care products that the company has under development will not have this restriction. If so, this would allow the company to benefit from those people that want to shed their obesity before it affects their health or cognitive function.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset that we add to our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a pharmaceutical company like Novo Nordisk, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. In general, a price-to-earnings growth ratio above 1.0 is an indication that a company may be overvalued based on its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings per share at a 9.10% rate over the next three to five years. At the current stock price, this gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.30. Thus, based on this metric, Novo Nordisk appears to be overvalued based on its current price and forward growth estimates. Conservative investors may therefore want to wait for dips in the stock price before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a recent study adds to the litany of health problems that are associated with obesity. Novo Nordisk is the leader in the treatment of both obesity and diabetes, which is linked to obesity. It therefore seems likely to benefit both from a growing prevalence of both of these conditions as well as from an increased desire from obese people that want to treat their condition before more problems come about. Overall, this is a company that looks like it belongs in a healthcare portfolio looking to take advantage of future trends.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long some healthcare funds that have been known to have positions in Novo Nordisk and may currently be long the stock. I have no direct positions in Novo Nordisk.