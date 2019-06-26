'Aha' ETF Moments With ExponentialETFs' Phil Bak (Podcast)

Phil reminisces fondly on his ‘Aha’ ETF moment, after which everything clicked and he realized that working in the burgeoning ETF space would be a lifetime pursuit.

For this special mini-episode of Let’s Talk ETFs, host Jonathan Liss is joined by ExponentialsETFs CEO and host of The ETF Experience podcast, Phil Bak.

In a preview of what's to come when Seeking Alpha's latest podcast, Let's Talk ETFs, officially launches on Wednesday, July 10, host Jonathan Liss asks ExponentialETFs' CEO and host of The ETF Experience podcast what his 'Aha' ETF moment was, after which point there was no turning back and ETFs would be a lifetime pursuit:

Jonathan Liss: A lot of people in the ETF space today like yourself... had this kind of 'Aha' moment, where one second they were regular, everyday investors and following the experience they had they were evangelical about exchange-traded funds. I was hoping you could share your ETF story with our listeners. Phil Bak: It started with reading William Bernstein's book about asset allocation ("The Intelligent Asset Allocator"). I had started my career as a day-trader, right around the time of the dot-com bubble pop. It was mainly technical analysis - not a lot of intellectual stimulation... And it really led me to a series of discoveries about active management, and processes vs. discretion, and ultimately when you start getting a little geeky about it, what is the most efficient way to deliver on an investment thesis or access... And I found that to be the ETF...

