Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of June 24

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It has been a quiet start to the summer as we have been a couple of weeks without any dividend action. As the quarter comes to a close this week, there are only two Canadian Dividend All-Stars expected to raise dividends. The good news is that shareholders can expect a dividend raise. Let's first check in on the results from a couple of weeks ago. Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Over the past couple of weeks, there was only one company, Andrew Peller Ltd. (OTC:ADWPF) [TSX:ADW.UN], that was scheduled to announce a dividend increase.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Andrew Peller 10.25% $0.0053 $0.0025 4.9% $0.05375

Unfortunately, although Andrew Peller raised dividends, it did so at a rate far below historical averages. This year's raise of $0.0025 per share (4.9%) was more than half last year's 13.5% raise and much lower than its double-digit average.

Although the company has a decent payout ratio (42%), I warned of declining earnings. The good news is that a strong fourth quarter resulted in only a slight ($0.01) adjusted EPS dip in fiscal 2019. Cash flows remain strong, as cash from operating activities more than doubled over fiscal 2018.

The lower-than-expected raise is most likely a result of its growth through acquisition model. It has reduced debt, and after integrating the three wineries it purchased in 2017, I would not be surprised if the company was conserving cash to make another acquisition.

Expected Increases

Empire Company (OTCPK:EMLAF) [TSX:EMP.A]

Current Streak: 24 years

24 years Current Yield: 1.34%

1.34% Earnings: Thursday, June 27

What can investors expect: Empire Company is one of the largest grocery store firms in the country. It owns, affiliates and franchises approximately 1,500 locations under household banners such as Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo and Foodland among others.

The company has a history of raising dividends along with the fourth-quarter and year-end results.

Empire has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the country. At 24 years, it has the seventh longest dividend growth streak in Canada. Over the past 10 years, the company's average dividend growth rate has hovered around 5%.

Last year's dividend raise was $0.005 per share, and there is no reason to expect different this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.55% $0.005 $0.115

