Just Retired? Combine These Strategies To Earn High Income With Less Risk

We discuss three income strategies. Especially when combined, they exhibit the "sleep well at night" (SWAN) characteristics that can preserve and grow capital while providing very decent income, all at the same time.

After 10 years of the bull market, the markets are showing signs of old age and exhaustion. On the flip side, markets are still near their all-time high.

If you've just retired or about to retire and wondered where can you earn a decent income while preserving your capital? Please read on.

For retirees or anyone who is going to retire in the near future, one of the major challenges is finding a sustainable income stream. Even though the rates on bank CDs (fixed deposits) have improved somewhat in the last two years, they are still far too low to provide a good stream of income. Moreover, there is once again the talk of rate cuts in the near future, which will impact the bank deposit rates as well. Sure, the low interest rates are good for borrowers and businesses but not as much for savers. That is one reason that so many investors have piled into the risk assets in the last decade in search of income. In fact, at current interest rates, bank deposits barely protect you from inflation. So, after taking inflation into account, there is really no income left to spend, and if you were living off of those savings, you are actually depleting the savings every year. Sure, there are many other securities or funds out there that promise high yields, but many of those are simply minefields and fall short on the safety of capital.

So, should the retirees simply invest in the stock market using broad indexes? Well, we are late in the cycle, and there are plenty of warning signs. The stock market has been in a bull market for the last 10 years, but since early 2018 volatility has returned, causing a lot of stress for investors. Even though the market is once again at near their all-time high due to the hopes of interest-rate cuts, the market direction remains unclear.

Recent retirees or near-retirees are most vulnerable to the market's big drops and corrections. It can especially be devastating to those who are in a withdrawal phase and not in a position to add new money. On the other hand, if you let fear overtake you and continue to remain in cash while the bull market continues for another two years, you could lose a big chunk of gains. Also, we know from history that bull-market spans are much longer than in a typical bear market. That’s why we need a well-thought-out, multi-pronged strategy to deal with any kind of markets, be it a bull market, a bear market or a sideways market.

You just retired, now what?

Let's say you are 62 years old and just retired with $1 million in total savings, a vast majority of which is in mutual funds inside your 401k account. Where do you go from here?

More than likely, when you retired you were not sitting on 100% cash. Maybe until now, you were just invested in the mutual funds that were available within the 401k. In another scenario, you may have been invested in a bunch of ETFs and some individual stocks, but with no clear strategy or downside protection. Maybe your investments do not generate enough income, and you do not know what to sell and when to sell. Either way, you need a clear strategy with definite goals, income needs, and most important downsideprotection based on your risk tolerance.

There are three goals that we can clearly define for retirees or conservative investors:

1. We want to avoid any serious bear markets, and the huge drawdowns that come with it, at all costs. In a worst-case scenario like that seen in 2008-2009, when the S&P 500 nosedived 57% from top to bottom, we want to see a maximum drawdown of 15%-20%. Essentially, we want downside protection. For recent retirees, there is nothing more harmful than a 50% drawdown, and we must protect against it.

2. Even retirees need decent long-term return on their investment capital. Why? Because retirements can be 20-40 years long and unless you have a huge portfolio, you need decent long-term returns to ensure that you don’t outlive your money. This is the reason we want to take part in a bull-market scenario to be able to get reasonable growth for the long-term health of our portfolio and investments.

3. Above all, retirees need income. But income should not mean the return of your own capital. The traditional ways to generate a decent income from CDs or bank deposits are long gone. Another method that has been pushed by many financial advisors, of withdrawing 4% from your stock portfolio by selling shares every year, is too unreliable and is full of risks and pitfalls. Instead, we advocate a method that generates at least 5% income, so that there is no need to sell shares every year and at times just at the very bottom of the market. Not only is such a system superior for the long term, but it will also help sleep well at night.

If you are familiar with our work, you know we are a big fan of the multi-pronged or multi-basket approach, each basket with a unique strategy and goals. In this article, we will discuss three different strategies with unique goals, distinct risk levels, and income targets. However, when combined, they can provide 5%-6% income with market-matching or higher long-term returns, while at the same time providing safety and preservation of capital.

Portfolio Structure

We admit there is work involved in setting up three different portfolios of the kind that we are going to discuss in this article. It will also require some ongoing management. So, in a sense, it is not suitable for highly passive investors. However, in our opinion, the benefits of a multi-pronged and diversified bucket system definitely outweigh the time and effort required. The table below shows how we will structure an overall portfolio of $1 million divided into four sub-portfolios or, as we will call them here, four buckets (one of them being cash-reserve).

Bucket/Portfolio Portfolio Initial Amount Total Return targets Target Income Effort level 1. DGI Portfolio $350,000 (35% of total) 10% Dividend Income 4 - 4.5% =$15,000 Initial setup, thereafter minimal 2. High Income Portfolio $250,000 (25% of total) 10% Distribution/ Income 8% =$20,000 Effort based on the type of strategy you choose. 3. Risk-Adjusted Rotation Portfolio $250,000 (25% of total) 10% Withdrawals 6% =$15,000 Minimal effort on a monthly basis. 4. Cash/CDs/Money-market 150,000 (15% of the total) 2.5% Income 2.5% =$3,750 Insignificant TOTAL (from Investments) $1,000,000 9.0% (average) Yearly Income = $53,750 (5.4% average) 5. Social Security (similar to Annuity income) - $36,000 (average for a couple) Total disposable income $90,000 a year (approx.)

If you are a retiree and depend on the income generated by this portfolio, assuming an investment capital of $1 million, you would generate an annual income of roughly $54,000. Add social security benefits of roughly $36,000 (or more) for a couple, and this would be a total of $90,000 a year, which is a very decent amount for a couple to retire comfortably in most places.

If we were to assume that you had a smaller amount of initial capital, say $750,000, it would generate an income of $40,000. After adding $36,000 yearly income from social security for a couple, the total disposable income would become $76,000. However, these assumptions will vary from person to person. One size does not fit all. You need to look very carefully at your basic expenses and other sources of income like social security, and then decide what the appropriate amount of savings would be for you.

Bucket/Strategy 1: DGI

This is our core bucket, made up of solid, blue-chip-dividend paying, and dividend-growing companies. How many stocks should we have in this bucket? It depends on your personal situation, preference, and portfolio size. But we think anything between 20 and 30 companies, with an average portfolio yield of roughly 4.0%, should be appropriate. All of the companies should be dividend-paying and have substantial dividend-growth history. For this article, we will select 20 companies from various sector/industries, representative of most sectors/industries:

Stock Symbol Company Name Industry Dollar Amt. Yield (06/18/ 2019) Div Amt. CVS CVS Health Corp (CVS) Retail/Pharmaceutical $17,500 3.67% $642 D Dominion Energy, Inc (D) Utility $17,500 4.80% $840 DWX S&P International ETF (DWX) Int'l Dividend ETF $17,500 4.58% $802 ENB Enbridge Inc Energy/ Pipelines $17,500 6.36% $1,113 JNJ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare/Drugs $17,500 2.90% $508 LMT Lockheed Martin (LMT) Defense $17,500 2.60% $455 MAIN Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Business Dev. [BDC] $17,500 6.21% $1,087 O Realty Company (O) REIT $17,500 3.71% $649 OHI Omega Healthcare (OHI) REIT/Healthcare $17,500 7.06% $1,236 PEP PepsiCo (PEP) Beverages $17,500 2.88% $504 PFF iShares US Preferred ETF (PFF) Preferred ETF $17,500 5.92% $1,036 PG Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples $17,500 2.72% $476 MO Altria Group (MO) Tobacco $17,500 6.52% $1,141 T AT&T (T) Telecom $17,500 6.67% $1,167 TSN Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) Consumer/ Food $17,500 1.91% $334 UL Unilever (UL) Consumer Staples $17,500 2.90% $508 VLO Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Energy/Refinery $17,500 4.68% $819 VZ Verizon (VZ) Telecom $17,500 4.20% $735 WFC Wells Fargo (WFC) Finance/ Banking $17,500 4.06% $711 XOM Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy Major $17,500 4.92% $861 TOTAL/ AVERAGE $350,000 4.46% $15,622

Bucket/Strategy 2: High Income Bucket

High-Income CEFs:

The main purpose of this bucket/portfolio is to provide high income. We will invest in 10-12 different CEFs (closed-end funds), but in four installments. Each time we will invest only 25% of the total amount (earmarked for this bucket). The four installments can be invested with a gap of a quarter or six months, depending on the individual's situation and risk profile.

For the sake of illustration, here is a sample/example:

First Investment in July 2019 - 25% of this bucket capital

Second Investment in October 2019 - 25% of this bucket capital

Third Investment in January 2020 - 25% of this bucket capital

Fourth Investment in April 2020 - 25% of this bucket capital

We will have six types of CEFs in this portfolio. We will also have at least two securities of each kind. The most conservative investors could avoid the last two categories.

Municipal Income (any two of BBN, GBAB, NBB)

Preferred Income (any two of PDT, FFC, HPI, PFD, FLC, PFO)

Real Estate Income (any two of RQI, RNP, PGZ, RFI, JRS, JRI)

Utility Income (any two of UTG, DNP, UTF, ERH)

Bond or Mortgage-Backed Securities (any two of DMO, PCM, JLS, JMT, PCI)

Options Income (any two of STK, QQQX, EOS, ETV, EOI, JCE).

So, we should have at least 10-12 CEFs. All of these categories are conservative and invest mostly in income-generating securities. We have purposefully avoided the higher-risk categories in this bucket. This is not to say that the categories included have no risk, but it's certainly less than in some others. They usually generate enough income to at least meet 60%-80% of the distributions. The rest may come from capital gains and sometimes from return of capital (ROC). Most of the securities we have chosen have a long history, impressive track record in terms of NAV performance, and high enough distributions.

Please note the majority of the CEFs use some amount of leverage, usually between 20% and 40%. This leverage helps them generate higher levels of income than do other investments. However, leverage can work both ways, and that's why these investments are considered riskier than, say, a DGI stock. But we see no reason to worry, as this is our income bucket and as long as the income is preserved, the rest will take care of itself in the long run. For the safety of the income, we are invested in conservative categories like municipals, utilities, real-estate, and preferreds. Moreover, our backtesting models indicate that this portfolio is no riskier than the overall market, at least on a long-term basis. Our prior work on this can be seen in our other articles, which provide evidence of the robustness of such a portfolio. If you are interested in a broader CEF portfolio with a nearly five-year track record, here is the link to our 8% Income Portfolio.

Here is the list of selected 12 CEFs. We have tried to select the two best funds from each category based on their track record. Though we prefer to buy at discounts and pay no premium, we are making exceptions in some cases.

Ticker CEF Category 1-YR Ann. RTN ON NAV 3-YR Ann. RTN ON NAV 5-YR Ann. RTN ON NAV Since Incep. RTN ON NAV Inception Date Discount / Premium 52-WK Dis./ Prem Distrib. Rate UNII Balance (Per Share) Distr. Freq. Baseline Expense Market-Cap Leverage % (QQQX) Covered Call 1.06% 13.70% 10.92% 10.29% 1/30/2007 -1.12% 1.39% 7.01% ($0.83) Q 0.92% $834 MM -- (EOS) Covered Call 2.16% 14.04% 10.21% 8.02% 1/26/2005 2.47% 0.78% 6.97% ($0.54) M 1.09% $811 MM -- (DMO) Mortgage Bond 10.95% 13.32% 10.24% 14.16% 2/24/2010 10.35% 6.92% 8.74% $0.70 M 1.72% $228 MM 32.94% (PCM) Mortgage Bond 8.84% 13.61% 8.90% 9.25% 9/2/1993 13.23% 9.62% 8.36% $0.11 M 1.43% $133 MM 35.04% (PDT) Preferreds 13.52% 7.12% 9.24% 8.01% 12/21/1989 9.71% 8.51% 6.91% ($0.08) M 1.44% $816 MM 35.60% (FFC) Preferreds 7.81% 8.59% 8.12% 8.12% 1/31/2003 2.10% -2.57% 6.73% ($0.02) M 0.78% $883 MM 36.05% (RQI) Real Estate (US) 23.56% 8.67% 10.82% 9.64% 2/28/2002 -2.01% -7.31% 6.73% ($0.27) M 1.32% $1,541 MM 26.43% (RNP) Real Estate (US) 18.17% 8.91% 10.02% 9.15% 6/27/2003 -8.45% -10.72% 6.87% ($0.24) M 1.05% $1,026 MM 26.92% (BBN) Taxable Municipal 10.99% 6.74% 8.20% 9.97% 8/27/2010 -3.69% -4.87% 6.14% $0.00 M 0.90% $1,328 MM 37.12% (GBAB) Taxable Municipal 7.76% 5.52% 6.69% 9.19% 10/27/2010 4.53% -1.53% 6.38% $0.32 M 0.94% $414 MM 17.64% (UTG) Utilities 21.04% 8.50% 9.52% 11.34% 2/24/2004 1.78% -3.36% 6.10% ($0.65) M 1.10% $1,724 MM 22.36% (DNP) Utilities 25.65% 10.19% 9.06% 7.24% 1/21/1987 14.00% 17.25% 6.63% $2.45 M 1.03% $2933 MM 27.79% Total/ Average 12.63% 9.91% 9.33% 9.53% 3.58% 1.18% 6.96% $0.08 1.14% 24.82%

Bucket/Strategy 3: Risk-Adjusted Rotation Portfolio

Why invest in this strategy? There are many reasons that we can list. This is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which will provide a decent return, good income, and preserve capital, all at the same time. What more could we ask for, provided that we believe in the basic premise of the strategy?

There can be several strategies that one could employ. We provide two examples below.

An Income Oriented Rotation Strategy with QQQX:

We are essentially looking for a portfolio that meets the following objectives:

Provides protection during nasty market corrections and limits drawdowns.

Provides high growth during both stable and bull-market environments.

Generates roughly 5% income on a consistent basis.

Most portfolios can meet one (or maybe two) of the above goals, but it is tough to meet all three at the same time. Our Income-Oriented Risk Adjusted Portfolio attempts to meet all three.

We will use three securities in this portfolio:

(QQQX) Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(AGG) iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

QQQX has a reasonably long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession. It invests mainly in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks. We will provide the backtesting results using the QQQX/AGG/TLT. Since QQQX is a CEF and provides a quarterly distribution of 7.80%, we will likely generate a substantial income whenever we are invested in QQQX. Our backtesting shows that from 2008 to the present, we were invested for 82 months in QQQX out of a total of 138 months, nearly 60% of the time.

AGG is the Total Aggregate Bond fund that invests in the total U.S. investment-grade bond market. It also provides a distribution of roughly 2.71% on a monthly basis.

TLT is the 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF that invests 95% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of 20+ years. It currently provides a yield of roughly 2.47% on a monthly basis.

Every month, we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will select only one security (out of three) that has performed the best for the next month's investment. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

Since January 2008, this strategy has provided an annualized return of 15%, compared with 7.83% of S&P 500. Another big difference is in the drawdowns. The strategy had a drawdown of about -19% compared to a whopping drawdown of -48% in case of S&P 500. The worst year performance since 2008 for the strategy was -5.7% compared to -37% for the S&P 500.

Performance Chart - QQQX Rotation Strategy vs. S&P500:

The first chart shows the performance in dollar terms, whereas the second chart shows it in terms of yearly percentage returns.

Here is a snapshot of performance comparison (from January 2008 - May 2019) of our Rotation strategy with the S&P 500 Index.

Strategy Name Securities used Annualized Performance from 2008-2019 Max. Drawdown Worst Year Rotation Strategy: 3-Months Relative Performance Using QQQX /AGG/TLT 15.10% -19.4% -5.7% (2016) S&P 500 Index (Buy & hold) SPY 7.83% -48.47% -37% (2008)

Conclusion

We admit that deploying and maintaining a three-bucket portfolio requires some work, especially in the beginning. To some, it may also look overly complicated at first glance, but we believe it is quite simple to implement, and two-thirds of the portfolio would run on autopilot once properly set up. We do recognize that some folks may not have enough time, interest, or sufficient desire to do this. However, if you want to take control of your investments and not worry about day-to-day gyrations in the market, it could be worth the time and effort. We are not recommending that one change to a multi-bucket system overnight, as it requires quite a bit of planning; rather, one should make a gradual change.

We believe in diversification not only in terms of investment in multiple stocks but also in terms of different strategies and asset classes. At times, when one asset class or strategy zigs, some other will zag. The multi-basket portfolio with some cash-reserve, as presented above, will balance out the income flow and improve overall returns while minimizing the risks and drawdowns.





