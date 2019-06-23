Hess Midstream: Value Is Approaching Limited Partner Unit Price

Anytime a company goes public, the sellers are making a statement that they are receiving a good price for the stock that they are selling to the public. It should be absolutely no surprise that within 18 months of going public, more than 90% of all newly public companies sell at half of the offering price or less. Hess Midstream (HESM) has now been public for two years. The value of the business now appears to be approaching the market value of the publicly traded units. This could be good news for unitholders of this rapidly growing limited partnership.

Structure

Hess Midstream began as a joint venture between Hess (HES) and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Source: Hess Midstream May 2019 Investor Presentation

The company went public about two years ago. In that time, the price of the public units has roughly traded in the same range. Management has some impressive goals as shown below:

Source: Hess Midstream May 2019 Investor Presentation

The unit distribution increase is bound to slow down from the torrid initial pace shown above. Nonetheless, a long-term 15% growth rate is an ambitious goal for many midstream partnerships. They generally do not grow that quickly. That distribution growth shown above probably maintained the unit price for the last two years. Much of the competition has a much greater unit yield to compensate for the slower growth.

However, note that the distribution coverage is a little thin by market standards. This implies a distribution growth rate decrease until the distribution is properly covered. Other partnerships that increased the distribution to the point where the distribution coverage reached 100% or less generally saw the unit prices drop. Mr Market has not liked low distribution coverage ratios for some time now.

Hess management has some growth projects that should provide greater coverage a little later in the year. Still, any market pullback that indicates uncertainty about the distribution may mark a decent investment entry point.

Organic Growth Prospects

Drop-downs tend to be priced to the advantage of the general partner's owner. Organic growth tends to provide far better returns. This partnership has a lot of organic growth partnerships with potential drop-downs a secondary consideration (though still material).

Source: Hess Midstream May 2019 Investor Presentation

Probably the largest risk is the dependency on Hess for much of the volumes transported and processed. There has been some diversification away from Hess. But not enough diversification to be particularly significant. This partnership is dependent upon production growth by Hess for the midstream growth.

Hess itself has had periods of underperformance. Management is not known for its top-notch results. Overall though, it does look like Hess management has been improving operations. Therefore maybe the future will be better than some past results.

However, should Hess stumble, then the midstream would simply accelerate its diversification strategy to continue growing. The Bakken has a fair number of operators to choose from when selecting customers. Plus the Bakken has very competitive returns when compared to other basins, thanks to the continuing improvement of well designs and operations.

This partnership has extremely low debt ratios. Therefore an acquisition would be a reasonable way to "jump start" the diversification program. Right now, debt-free growth appears to be in the immediate future. Therefore a lot of flexibility remains to deal with any challenges that may arise.

That low debt also means that the distribution is unusually well insured against future decreases. Distribution growth will be dependent upon future management strategy. The market is shifting towards a self-funding preference. Therefore distribution growth may slow to accommodate that market preference. But the income safety factor is unusually high for an income vehicle.

Purchase

The company purchased the Tioga gas and oil gathering assets from Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP). Management appears to be doubling down on this purchase by increasing the gas plant processing capacity.

Source: Hess Midstream May 2019 Investor Presentation

The purchase appears to fit well with the current Hess Midstream assets already operating. The expanding system can now reach different markets as well as more export possibilities. Hess can expect some improved pricing as the midstream system gains size and flexibility.

This purchase would assure positive earnings comparisons for the rest of the fiscal year. Even before the in-process growth projects complete and add to revenues, this purchase immediately increases earnings and cash flow. Another partnership growth year is practically guaranteed.

Summary

This is a relatively new issue that does not have five years of operating history. That in and of itself adds some risk to the investment. However, the two backers of the joint venture have been around a long time and have ample experience in midstream operations. Therefore, this relatively new issue should be less risky than others without this type of backing.

The distribution increase should slow some. But the combined return from the distribution and the appreciation as earnings grow (and distributions increases) will definitely exceed 15% a year for the near future. In fact the combined return will probably exceed 20%. It is very rare that income vehicles offer this type of return. The relatively small size of the partnership ensures that it can grow at an above-average pace for some time.

Rapid growth does have more risks. However, the experience of Global Infrastructure Partners should minimize that risk. Probably the highest risk is that Hess stumbles. In that case, this partnership should be able to diversify easily to include more third-party volumes until Hess recovers.

There is another risk that the Bakken or any basin can become non-competitive through high production costs at any time. The current industry improvements do not affect all basins the same way and implementation of a new improvement is not well organized. Therefore, various basins can lag when it comes to implementing improvements. Right now, these risks appear modest.

The partnership has low debt and therefore a lot of flexibility to execute future growth plans. Current growth appears to be largely self-funded from cash and cash flow. As the partnership grows, the growth rate and appreciation will inevitably slow. Right now though, the combined long-term return appears to be very attractive. This may be one of the fastest income-growing vehicles available to an investor in the midstream industry.

These units have the potential to double in value within five years. When combined with that secure midstream distribution, the total return would be hard for many investors to improve upon. Yet, the typical midstream investment has relatively low risk. After two years of public trading, these shares have become attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in HES and HESM at any time.



Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.