Oracle's Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds

I believe improved investor sentiment may finally support a stock that, prior to 2019, had been dead in the water for a couple of years.

Despite some limitations from a hardware and service segments that continue to unwind, Oracle's earnings report was as good as it gets.

Before I commend Oracle (ORCL) for its robust fiscal 4Q19 results, a disclaimer is in order. The Redwood City-based software vendor is far from being a fast-growing company, and it is unlikely to please the more aggressive, high-octane investor. Instead, Oracle is a large ship steering slowly towards a higher-margin, cloud-based business model. But its plans seem to be working out.

Given the company's limitations, including a hardware and service segments that continue to unwind quickly, I don't believe there was much more that investors could have expected of Oracle in the last quarter of fiscal 2019.

Credit: The Register

The good news started with revenues of $11.1 billion that left consensus estimates behind despite FX headwinds that dragged top-line performance by three percentage points YOY. Although "cloud" is the buzzword of the moment, Oracle's stronger-than-usual revenue performance can be mostly attributed to the licenses business, which was up an impressive 12% YOY. The management team commented in the earnings call:

In particular, technology license growth was up 19%, making it abundantly clear that customers are investing in the Oracle platform. The key database options necessary to run the Oracle autonomous database service grew 21%. [...] In our BYOL, bring your own license model, they have the portability to use their licenses on premise, in the cloud, or via hybrid environments.

Where cloud services (SaaS, IaaS and PaaS) and license support helped the most was in driving consolidated gross margin higher by an impressive 270 bps. Although profitability did not improve within the segment itself, the mix shift towards higher-margin cloud revenues was enough to do the trick. Better yet, co-CEO Safra Catz seemed confident that the cloud services and license support margin rate could climb even higher than the current 86%, suggesting the cloud transition combined with gains of scale are likely to drive margin expansion in the longer run.

See summarized P&L below. Notice that, once again, share buybacks played a very meaningful role in driving adjusted EPS higher by 23% YOY (without which earnings would have grown by a much more modest 3%, in line with the increase in op profits). Cash inflow to finance capital return to shareholders remains solid, with full-year FCF having reached $12.9 billion - although possibly not rich enough to maintain the repurchase efforts at the same pace going forward.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

On the stock

When it comes to Oracle, fiscal 4Q19 was pretty much as good as it gets for the tech behemoth. Financial performance had been improving very slowly for a long time, but now it looks like investors have finally given their nod of approval and jumped on board, bidding up shares to their 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that ORCL still trades at a fairly modest current-year earnings multiple of 14.9x that is on par with where the stock was in the third quarter of last year. So while some of the upside driven by the recent results has already been captured, I believe improved investor sentiment may finally support a stock that, prior to 2019, had been dead in the water for a couple of years.

Note from the author: although I do not own ORCL, I have other ideas for what I call my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio. If you would like to know more about it and learn what other stocks are currently in the portfolio, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community - once a member, you can even shoot me a message and discuss this and other ideas further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.