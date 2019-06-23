Good News Is Now Going To Be Bad News For The Stock Market

Adding to the narrative, good news is about to become bad news for the broader U.S. stock market, which has become a defensive play, and a yield play.

An economic slowdown is now beyond fully priced into the financial markets.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company analysts, January 2017

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

A series of short-term interest rate cuts are already baked in the proverbial cake, and long-term sovereign yields have followed suit on the downside, propelling U.S. stocks higher, with the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), making both year-to-date and new all-time highs, as I pen this article.

In a feeding frenzy, bad economic news has become good news, driving interest rate expectations lower, and U.S. stocks higher, particularly interest rate sensitive sectors.

However, while there is a near 100% probability priced into the fed fund futures market of a interest rate cut in July, economic data might be already bottoming, creating a situation where good news becomes bad news on the economic front, as multiple rate cuts could be priced out of the market by a resurgence in favorable economic data.

Investment Thesis

Good economic news is on the precipice of having a negative impact on the U.S. equity market, as interest rate cuts, which are already priced into the market, are potentially priced out of the market. This possible development should finally spur a long awaited capital rotation from growth to value, and from safety investments to economically sensitive investments.

U.S. Stock Market At New All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 Index, as measured by SPY, made a new year-to-date and all-time closing high on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, just above the April 30th closing high, with SPY closing at 294.03. This high has been exceeded as I write this post on the morning of Thursday, June 20th, 2019.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

SPY is up roughly 19% year-to-date in 2019, and as shown above, SPY is at new all-time highs.

Smaller capitalization equities, as measured by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), are up a healthy 17% YTD in 2019; however, IWM remains roughly 9% below its highs, reached in 2018.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The difference between large-cap U.S. equities, which are at their all-time highs, and small-cap U.S. equities, which have bounced back strongly in 2019 YTD, but remain roughly 9% below their all-time highs, is a slight difference at the surface.

Digging deeper, however, reveals that this performance gap is really like an iceberg, as there has been a clear delineation between interest rate sensitive equities and economically sensitive equities below the surface.

A Clear Delineation

Strength in U.S. equities is being driven by defensive names, specifically yield-oriented investments, including Utilities, as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU); REITs, as measured by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR); and hallmarks of safety and consistent growth in dividends, including individual equities like Procter & Gamble (PG) and McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), which have all recently made new all-time highs too.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

In contrast, economically sensitive equities, including the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), have lagged badly, with XME still off -65% from its 2008 highs.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Adding to the narrative, the composition of XME was different in 2008 than it was today.

The largest component weightings in XME today, which are actually having a strong 2019 year-to-date, are as follows.

Compass Minerals International (CMP) - Up 44% YTD in 2019. Arch Coal (ARCH) - Up 16% YTD in 2019. Royal Gold (RGLD) - Up 18% YTD in 2019 after a recent surge higher. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) - Up 12% YTD in 2019 after a recent surge higher. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) - Up 29% YTD in 2019. Warrior Met Coal (HCC) - Up 30% YTD in 2019. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Up 36% YTD in 2019. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) - Up 8% YTD in 2019. Allegheny Technologies (ATI) - Up 15% YTD in 2019. Nucor Corp. (NUE) - Up 5% YTD in 2019.

However, this only tells part of the story, as momentum and trend investing have taken over the passive weightings of ETFs too, including XME, and thus poor performers, including U.S. Steel (X), which is down -18% YTD and is off roughly 70% from its early 2018 highs, is no longer a top-10 weighting in XME, as it was in 2018 and in 2008.

Building on this narrative even further, ARCH and HCC, both two current top-10 weightings, have both gone through restructuring in recent years, so long-term investors that held these circa 2008 are really wiped out with their previous equity holdings, which has been obscured by the restructurings and re-listings.

Bottom line, economically sensitive equities have been decimated over the past decade, and XME is still trailing the performance of SPY in 2019 by a healthy amount year-to-date, while the largest capitalization equities, which are serving as both safe havens and a sources of dividend growth income, are at new all-time highs.

Investors Flee To Bonds For Safety

Concurrent to new all-time highs in the S&P 500 Index, investors have fled to bonds, fully embracing the lower for longer narrative.

In fact, as I write this post, the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is actually trading above its 2016 highs.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Now, U.S. longer-term bond yields, including 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields are not yet at their 2016 lows, but nonetheless, investors are running to bonds.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Personally, I think TLT can really only go lower from current price levels after almost a 40-year bond bull market; however, manias, which the bond bull market can be firmly classified as a "mania" now, can go beyond any rational expectation of price action (think technology and telecom stocks in the late 1990s).

On that note, I think we are already here, with a potential blow-off top in bonds, with TLT up now 9 of the past 10 weeks, 13 of the past 16 weeks, and 25 of the past 33 weeks, so bullish sentiment towards bonds is certainly peaking with the current price action.

Bullishness Towards Bonds Has Peaked

According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager Survey, expectations for lower interest rates have reached peaks that have only been matched twice in the past 15 years, both prior to, and during, the Great Financial Crisis that enveloped financial markets from 2007-2009.

With almost everyone expecting lower interest rates now, yet rates have already plunged on the longer-end of the yield curve for 9 of the past 10 weeks, 13 of the past 16 weeks, and 25 of the past 33 weeks, how much more crowded could this current in-favor trade get?

Closing Thoughts - What Is Priced In And What Is Not

The bond market and stock market are both fully pricing in interest rate cuts, there has been a clear delineation of performance between equities, with large-cap, interest rate sensitive equities leading, and economically sensitive equities lagging, and expectations of future lower interest rates appear to have peaked.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool is showing a 100% probability of a interest rate cut in July.

(Source: CME Group)

Thus, the financial markets are not asking "if" there will be a rate cut, rather just how much of a rate cut there will be.

However, with multiple interest rate cuts priced in for the near-term, and more over the course of the remainder of 2019, what happens if economic data takes a turn for the better and interest rate cuts are priced out of the market?

Bigger picture, bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant outperformance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, who will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.