Bright Future Of Oil Price, And How To Profit From It

Oil prices have seen plenty of ups and downs recently. As Rockefeller used to say about oil more than 100 years ago, it is the most difficult commodity for price prediction.

Basically, five main forces influence the oil price:

Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Russia

Shale oil

Middle East relations

Supply and demand

Saudi Arabia

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when oil price was as difficult to predict as it is now (remember, there were no shale oil back then), best forecasts of the oil market were done by the CIA's Middle East experts who focused on the actors involved in the oil market.

The biggest and most important actor is Saudi Arabia. This desert kingdom, despite all the claims of transformation and modernization, still is basically a giant oil and gas company. And this "company" has got a lot of problems recently.

This year's budget is in deficit for a sixth straight year. Its reserves are depleting, while debt is growing. So Saudi Arabia needs higher (probably much higher) oil prices. Under the recent OPEC agreement, it is obligated to cut around 3% of its production, but actual cuts are bigger - around 9% of December production.

Can Saudi Arabia cut more? Of course. Will it? Probably. In the 1980s, to support prices, Saudi Arabia cut more than 60% of its 1979 oil production (Kuwait cut almost 60 percent, and Libya almost 50 percent). You should bear in mind this logic: To send oil prices much higher, cuts should not be proportional; if Saudi Arabia cuts 10% of its current production, prices will probably skyrocket much more than 10% of the disappeared supply.

Of course, the Saudis don't want to cut alone (as usual). But if cuts become paramount for the kingdom's survival, they will find some way to reduce excess supply.

Don't forget that despite impressive looking financials of Saudi Aramco, the kingdom on the whole is still losing money:

Russia

President Putin claims that Russia is ok with the current level of oil prices. In reality, Russia is as dependent on oil as Saudi Arabia. Also, the general economic situation in Russia is not good and is slowly deteriorating. So Russia needs higher oil prices to make the economy more stable or the current elite faces risk of losing power.

Shale oil

Despite a massive amount of research, we still don't know the limits of shale oil production. How far can production grow and how the dynamic will look like in the future is unknown. The fact that just 10% of shale oil companies are cash flow positive is quite sobering.

So, basically, all this fun was made possible by financial markets. When debt and equity providers decide that enough is enough, production will collapse (because a shale needs a lot of new drilling to keep production flat). Probably during a market panic (even amidst high oil prices), the shale companies will have difficulty obtaining new capital. Without new capital, production will collapse.

Middle East relations

Middle East is not the most stable and peaceful region in the world. Saudi Arabia and Iran are bitter rivals. Relations between Iran and USA are deteriorating very fast. Libya, Iraq and some other big crude oil producers are usual hot spots. Middle East countries control very significant chunk of the world's oil production, and most of this oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz which can become a chokepoint.

Supply and demand

Global oil demand keeps rising with no hints of peak oil demand. Electric cars' future is not what it used to be.

In the meantime, oil supply is regulated by the OPEC.

How to profit from future oil price rise

All this dynamic points that we will likely see higher (possible much higher) prices in the future. Of course, it will be a very volatile and an unpredictable action (as always with oil).

The best way to bet on oil price rise is to select some credible oil companies which can withstand relatively low prices and profit mightily from any rise. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is a perfect fit. It is run and owned (more than 75%) by the famous Harold Hamm. The company is cash flow positive, reduces its debt, buys back shares, and pays a dividend.

A more risky and potentially far more lucrative bet is to look across the border. Canada has some political problems related to oil and gas (pipeline construction, Redwater Decision). Most Canadian O&G companies still suffer from the 2014 oil price collapse.

My strategy is to become aligned with the shrewd entrepreneurs.

Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF), which is owned (around 30%) by one of the best oil and gas investor (Seymour Schulich), is an excellent choice.

In addition to all the Canadian and oil industry related problems, Pengrowth Energy has some of its own. It has too much debt and is actively working on refinancing. It is due to be resolved soon. Because of the debt issues, it is probably the last time you will ever see such a low price for its stock.

Pengrowth produces heavy oil which requires very low maintenance capital, and the company can potentially double its current production. Also this company has one of the lowest decline rates in the industry, 50-year reserve life, and massive tax pools. Also management did all the right things during the last couple of years.

So just practice some patience and you will be handsomely rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGHEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.