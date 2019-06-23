RH: Tariff Concerns Are Overblown

Source: RH Website

RH: Tariff Concerns Overblown

We have decided to take a closer look at the impact on RH (NYSE:RH) from the tariffs placed on goods imported from China. Matters reviewed included:

Communications from RH on the potential impact of the new tariffs and how RH plans to address the situation; the estimated proportion of purchase cost of product representing imports from China; whether all products sourced by RH in China would be subject to the new tariffs, and the valuation basis for levying tariffs on imported products; amounts of any tariff increase that might be absorbed by Chinese suppliers, and/or recovered through price increases, and reduction in sales that might result from any price increases; estimated cost of insurance, freight and other charges, to arrive at a FOB China cost on which tariffs are levied; author's best estimate of the proportion of cost of goods sold representing the purchase cost of products from China, and the estimated duty payable, had the tariffs been applicable in FY 2018; and RH estimated gross margin in FY 2019, taking into account its announced strategies to offset the effects of tariffs on Chinese imports.

We conclude, in the case of the 25% tariff on Chinese imports, that adversity brings opportunity. The story has its complexities, but the numbers are compelling. We expect the tariffs have reinforced RH's pricing power, and the amount of the increased costs flowing from the tariffs is nothing like might be expected. Expect RH to continue to confound its critics, with a likely beat on second-quarter 2019 earnings as a follow up to the-first quarter beat.

1. RH Assessment Of Potential Impact Of The New Tariffs

1.1 Outlining the risks per RH's fiscal 2018 10-K report:

For example, a significant subset of our furniture and lighting sourced from China has been affected by the tariffs on such products. While we have been working with our vendor partners on mitigation strategies to seek to address the impact of such tariffs on our product pricing and costs, such efforts may not be fully sufficient to remediate the impact of the 10 per cent ad valorem duty on a subset of products imported from China, which become effective as of September 24, 2018, or any other pending or future increases in tariffs, including the recently proposed increase in the 10 per cent ad valorem duty to the rate of 25 per cent. In particular, we may not be able to receive adequate pricing concessions from our vendors and pricing increases that we seek to pass through to our customers may not be successful in achieving our objectives. Our sales may fall in response to price increases and our vendors may not be able to support the level of pricing concessions that we seek and our mitigation strategy and arrangements may not have the intended effect on our business. In addition, we have moved some of our merchandise sourcing away from China which may or may not achieve the intended benefits. In the event that any tariffs applicable to our business become applicable on a longer term basis, there can be no assurance that our efforts to mitigate the impact of such longer term tariffs will be successful.

1.2 Mr. Gary Friedman outlining RH's approach to dealing with the tariff risks per RH fourth-quarter 2018 earnings call:

Well, I think the outlook has changed quite a bit right from the early threats to the recent outlook is I think optimistic that we're going to find out a happy settlement on both sides. So, I have said from the beginning, I think that there is more risk trying to run out of China and resource, and bring new factories up with big quantity. So where it makes sense, we've done that. But you really have to balance the rest right of taking programs out of factories and trying to resource them at the quality level we play out. It's probably a lot easier for lower level product and smaller products that can be manufactured in a lot of places. But we have directional understanding with all of our vendors that what if happen, if the 25% tariff comes, how we would handle that. We're comfortable with where our understandings are. We're comfortable we can navigate through this without a real meaningful hit if the worst happens. And if the worst happens, everybody's got to deal with it. I mean even the people that are rushing out of China, good luck, you are going to have disruption. There's just no way you move big quantities of your products into new factories and it goes smooth. So we like how our strategy looks and what our sourcing profile looks like today and what are our plans are if the worse case happens.

1.3 From RH first-quarter 2019 earnings call Q&A session transcript:

Chuck Grom ...So, just wondering if you can unpack for us the change in the revenue assumption. How much is stronger, a stronger core top line assumption versus higher prices from tariffs starting to flow through... Jack Preston ...As it relates to your higher prices due to tariffs, our guidance fully reflects the tariffs and there is no assumption that higher prices roll through to incremental revenue. So that is a reflection of the trends we're seeing and trends that we're seeing in the business.

So, Jack Preston, RH chief financial officer, is saying, to the extent tariff related increases in prices increase revenue, there is an assumption of an equivalent drop in volume of sales. The outcome of such an assumption is total revenues and total gross margin are not expected to be impacted by the 25% tariff on imports of Chinese goods.

2. RH: Products From China As A Percentage Of Total Product Purchases

From RH FY 2018 SEC 10-K (linked above):

In fiscal 2018, we sourced approximately 75% of our purchase dollar volume from approximately 27 vendors. In fiscal 2018, one vendor accounted for approximately 11% of our purchase dollar volume. Based on total dollar volume of purchases for fiscal 2018, approximately 73% of our products were sourced in Asia, with approximately 41% sourced from China, 15% from the United States and the remainder from other countries and regions. In fiscal 2017, approximately 77% of our products were sourced in Asia, with approximately 46% sourced from China, 14% from the United States and the remainder from other countries and regions.

A figure of about 40% for fiscal 2019 was confirmed in the first-quarter 2019 earnings call Q&A discussion (see link to transcript above).

3. Whether all products sourced by RH in China would be subject to the new tariffs, and the valuation basis for levying tariffs on imported products.

3.1 Applicability of 25% tariff to RH's imports from China:

I do not think there is any question most or all of RH's imports from China attract the 10% tariff imposed last September, and the increased tariff of 25% imposed in early May 2019. I have reviewed the tariff codes attracting 25% duty on imports from China (see here, and here). There is an extensive list of furniture categories, with the only exception seeming to be bentwood furniture.

3.2 Valuation basis for charging tariffs on imports of goods into the US:

The United States is a signatory to the Valuation Code of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Under that Code, signatory nations have the option to determine whether "transaction value" should include: (A) the cost of transporting the imported goods to the port or place of importation; (B) loading, unloading and handling charges associated with the transportation of the imported goods to the port or place of importation; and (C) insurance costs. The United States has elected to exclude these charges from its definition of dutiable value. As a general rule, the United States excludes from dutiable "transaction value" any charges relating to the international transportation of goods. Thus, ocean freight and marine insurance charges are not dutiable. Related charges, such as the cost of loading merchandise onto a ship and stowing it aboard, are also in all cases excluded from dutiable value. See, e.g., Customs Headquarters Ruling 543518 of September 3, 1985.

Source: See here.

4. RH: Amounts of any tariff increase that might be absorbed by Chinese suppliers, and/or recovered through price increases; and reduction in sales that might result from any price increases.

Gary Friedman, president and CEO of RH, gave some insights into his thinking on how he would deal with a 25% increase in tariffs, in the Q&A session of RH's third-quarter 2018 earnings call:

If there's a 25% increase and if your vendor partner takes 1/2 of that, we take 1/2 of that, that's roughly a 12% increase on of the product cost. We have proprietary products. The whole industry, it's going to have to take up the prices, right, so. And even if you take up the prices by 12%, you're still way under U.S.-based company prices. So there's anybody -- and by the way, the other thing, I think, people are making a mistake is like trying to rush out of China, to rush to other countries. Like good luck but China is the biggest, most sophisticated manufacturing company in the -- country in the world. There's no one close. Other countries are doing things better but you can't shift all this business to Vietnam. You can't shift all this business to these little small countries without massive dislocation risk with your business, right. So we think we're being really smart in where we're looking at resourcing, but I'd rather make sure I got high-quality goods delivered on time than try to save a few bucks and have a dislocation to my supply chain. So I think the people are saying we're rushing out of China, like, yes, I think they don't have that much experience. I've been sourcing goods from other countries for almost 40 years, like I know how bad it can be. And so we love our manufacturing base and our partners in China and we all hope for the best. But if directionally if we raise our prices by 12% and you sell 6% less units, you're going to do pretty well. Even if you sell 12% less units, you're going to have the same revenues. And you might move less units and sell less units but you're going to make a lot more money because you don't have all the operational cost with it, right. So I go, okay, prices go up 12%, we lose 12% less units, we're going to make more money and do the same revenue. So I'm less panicked about it than other people I talk to. And I think probably because we really understand the math and we have the leverage and we're a luxury position brand that has really good pricing power.

5. RH estimated cost of insurance, freight, and other charges, to arrive at a FOB China cost on which tariffs are levied

Due to RH's high-end furnishings prices, the cost of ocean freight, as a percentage of sales price, will be much lower than for most retailers. For moving purposes, it is estimated household furniture and goods for a four-bedroom household will have a value of about $50,000, and will fit in a 40-foot container. Let us assume $150,000 retail value of RH high-end products can be carried in a 40-foot container. Shipping rates from China to the US can be volatile, and also depend on the port of export and port of arrival. I am assuming an average $5,000 per 40-foot container based on data in Figure 1 below. If we take the cost as $5,000 per container, and the retail value of goods per container as $150,000, the freight cost calculates to 3.3% of retail value. With cost of goods sold at about 60% of retail price, the freight cost, as a percentage of cost of goods sold, equates to some 5.5%.

Figure 1 Source: icontainers.com

6. RH estimated proportion of cost of goods sold representing the purchase cost of product

6.1 Inclusions in cost of goods sold per RH FY 2018 10-K:

Cost of goods sold include the direct cost of purchased merchandise; inventory shrinkage, inventory adjustments due to obsolescence, including excess and slow-moving inventory and lower of cost or net realizable value reserves; inbound freight; all freight costs to get merchandise to our stores; design, buying and allocation costs; occupancy costs related to store operations and our supply chain, such as rent and common area maintenance for our leases; depreciation and amortization of leasehold improvements, equipment and other assets in our stores and distribution centers. In addition, cost of goods sold include all logistics costs associated with shipping product to our customers, which are partially offset by shipping income collected from customers (recorded in net revenues). We expect gross profit to increase to the extent that we successfully grow our net revenues and leverage the fixed portion of cost of goods sold.

Author's best estimate of the proportion of cost of goods sold representing the purchase cost of products from China, and the duty payable if applicable in FY 2018, is as follows:

TABLE 1

Per my June 12, 2019 article, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze", I consider a share-price range from $125 to $149 to represent a conservative estimate of fair value range for RH. The current RH share price, at around $117, would be understandable if the 25% tariff on Chinese imports were to impact RH's fiscal 2019 gross margin by an amount similar to the estimate of around $121 million per Table 1 above. But that $121 million takes no account of the measures announced by RH CEO Gary Friedman to mitigate against the potential impact (see section 4 above). The estimated impact for FY 2019, taking into account RH's announced strategies, is explored in section 7 below.

6.2 An estimate when the new tariffs would first impact cost of goods sold, taking into account inventory turnover cycles.

There will be a delay in the impact of the 25% tariffs while existing inventory is run down. Sales revenue was $2.505 billion for fiscal 2018, and average inventory value, over the four quarters of fiscal 2018 was $541 million, so inventory takes roughly 11 weeks to turn over. RH was already into its second fiscal quarter when the 25% tariffs were announced, so the full impact will not be felt until into RH's third quarter.

7. RH estimated gross margin in FY 2019, taking into account its announced strategies to offset the effects of tariffs on Chinese imports.

7.1 If there's a 25% increase and if your vendor partner takes 1/2 of that, we take 1/2 of that, that's roughly a 12% increase on of the product cost (see section 4 above).

Let us look at the practicality of negotiating purchase price down. Firstly, from RH FY 2018 10-K:

While we rely on long-term relationships with many of our vendors, we have no long-term contracts with them and generally transact business with them on an order-by-order basis... We place orders with merchandise vendors primarily in United States dollars and, as a result, are not exposed to significant foreign currency exchange risk.

Secondly, the US dollar has strengthened since mid-2018, as seen in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

Source: FRED

With purchase contracts in US currency, the effect of an increase in the US$/CNH from ~6.4 to ~6.9 is an increase of some 8% in the amount of Chinese currency received by the Chinese suppliers. The Chinese suppliers can afford a reduction in the US dollar contract price for that reason alone.

The practical application of a 12.5% reduction in US dollar purchase price, combined with offsetting currency effect, is shown in the Chinese and US currency example in Table 2 below.

TABLE 2

Table 2 above shows that a cut of 12.5% in US dollar prices contracted by RH with its Chinese suppliers will only amount to a cut of less than 6% for the Chinese suppliers compared with the prices they were receiving in Chinese currency last June. With many US companies exiting China, that level of cut should be readily negotiable. Table 2 shows RH would need to increase retail prices on its Chinese sourced products by around 7.4% in order for it to maintain preexisting margins. The implications are discussed under 7.2 below.

7.2 Reiterating a Gary Friedman quote from section 4 above:

So I go, OK, prices go up 12%, we lose 12% less units, we're going to make more money and do the same revenue. So I'm less panicked about it than other people I talk to. And I think probably because we really understand the math and we have the leverage and we're a luxury position brand that has really good pricing power.

Table 2 above indicates a retail price increase of about 7.4% would be needed to maintain existing margin levels on Chinese-sourced goods. But that is only the Chinese-sourced goods. Table 3 below shows various scenarios, including spreading any required price increase over all products, regardless of source.

TABLE 3

Cases A and B demonstrate if a price increase is implemented to absorb the tariff increase, and maintain margin, then unless there is a corresponding reduction in volume of product sold, the total gross margin earned will increase. But, as per 1.2 above, that is not RH's expectation:

Jack Preston ...As it relates to your higher prices due to tariffs, our guidance fully reflects the tariffs and there is no assumption that higher prices roll through to incremental revenue. So that is a reflection of the trends we're seeing and trends that we're seeing in the business.

Case C demonstrates that, if a price increase results in a similar percentage decrease in volume, total gross margin earnings will be unchanged. Case D shows the potential reduction in total gross margin if a price increase results in three times the decrease in volume. Per the quote above, Case C is reflective of the trends RH is seeing based on dealing with the 10% tariff increase. The 25% tariff increase will not impact until third quarter, and we have yet to see its impact on RH results. But the full impact of the 10% tariffs imposed last September would have been reflected in RH's first-quarter 2019 results. Despite that, RH increased margin year over year by 1.1 percentage points, from 37.5% to 38.6%, and increased net revenues by 7.4% (see here).

RH: Conclusions On Impact Of 25% Tariff Increases

Much of the increase due the 25% tariffs can be offset by negotiating lower purchase prices with the Chinese suppliers. The tariffs only apply to the estimated 41% of product sourced from China, and the tariffs only apply to the FOB price, not the full cost of goods sold. After taking into account all of these factors, the overall impact on total company cost of goods sold is likely to be about a 3% increase. RH is a luxury brand and 3% on a $48,000 order would only increase the cost to the buyer to $49,440 - hardly noticeable. A factor that does not seem to have been considered is customer expectations on price following announcement of a 25% tariff increase. Customers might be delighted to only pay 5% more when they had expectations of paying 25% more. Customers are unlikely to know if the items they are buying are sourced from China or elsewhere, and a 3%-5% increase across the board might be achievable without any undue effect on volume. And, of course, as far as FY 2019 is concerned, almost half of RH's fiscal year will have gone by before goods from the first shipment attracting 25% tariff will reach stores and be available for purchase. If RH's share price is currently depressed, based on the potential adverse impact of the 25% tariff on Chinese imports, the market is likely very much mistaken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.