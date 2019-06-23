Iran War Could Cause Sudden Oil Price Impacts In Both Directions

SPR release would likely be announced if Iran tried to block the Strait of Hormuz.

I recently wrote an article discussing how a negotiated settlement of the U.S. - Iran nuclear deal could impact the oil market. Given recent incidents, I discuss below how an armed conflict involving the U.S. and Iran might play out in the oil market. I will recount how the first Gulf War impacted oil prices because I think there could be parallels.

Source: CNN.

First Gulf War

On August 1st, 1990, WTI crude oil futures closed at $21.54. On August 2, 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait. It took the market several days to fully process the events and what Saddam Hussein had in mind. But on Monday, August 6th, crude had climbed to $28.05, a 30% increase from August 1st.

Iraq annexed Kuwait, calling it the 19th province of Iraq. The United Nations ordered Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait by January 16th, 1991, but Iraq refused.

Source: A/P.

As reported on the website for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:

On January 16, 1991, President Bush announced in a nationally televised address that U.S. and allied warplanes had begun attacks against Baghdad and other military targets in Iraq. Simultaneously, the President announced that the United States would begin releasing a portion of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve stocks as part of an international effort to minimize world oil market disruptions. Immediately following the President's address, Secretary Watkins directed the Energy Department to prepare for a drawdown of 33.75 million barrels of Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil, the proportional amount assigned to the United States under a coordinated emergency response plan drawn up by the International Energy Agency. The oil was released over a 45-day delivery period. Operation Desert Shield had become Desert Storm, and the first emergency use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve had been authorized. Less than 12 hours after the President's authorization, on January 17, 1991, the Energy Department released the crude oil sales notice, and on January 28, 1991, 26 companies submitted offers. The rapid decision to release crude oil from government-controlled stocks in the United States and other OECD countries helped calm the global oil market, and prices began to moderate. On January 30, 1991, the Energy Department accepted offers from 13 companies offering the best prices for 17.3 million barrels of Reserve oil.

Crude futures had closed at $32.00/b on January 16th, prior to Bush’s announcement. Overnight, I saw it trade at over $40/b.

But on January 17th, oil prices collapsed by almost 50 percent. WTI closed at $21.44 as a direct result of the announced release of SPR barrels.

On February 23, 1991, allied ground forces moved into Iraq and Kuwait. For a perhaps once-in-a-lifetime briefing of how a general prosecuted a war, General Norman Schwarzkopf explains, click here.

Source: Youtube.

On February 27, President Bush ordered a cease fire, and on March 3, Iraqi leaders formally accepted cease fire terms. However, according to the EPA, "the retreating Iraqi army set fire to or damaged over 700 oil wells, storage tanks, refineries, and facilities in Kuwait."

These fires constituted approximately 50% of the total number of oil well fires in the history of the petroleum industry and temporarily damaged or destroyed approximately 85% of the wells in every major Kuwaiti oil field,” according to a Department of Defense oil well fires report.

Note: Fires of Kuwait is a 1992 American documentary film.

Notwithstanding, WTI would not hit $25 again during Operation Desert Storm. It closed at the end of March 1991 just below $20/b.

Present Day

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint to the Persian Gulf, through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. However, analysts do not believe it is even feasible, though shipping insurance premiums, already rising, could go through the roof if hostilities skyrocket, effectively stopping traffic.

During the Iran-Iraq war, the US sank about half of Iran’s navy to keep the shipping lanes open. Iran did not, and reportedly, does not now have a formidable navy. The US 5th Fleet patrols the region.

President Trump told Fox news, “it’s not going to be closed for long,” if Iran were to block the Strait of Hormuz.

“They’re not going to be closing [the strait],” Trump said. “They know it, and they’ve been told in very strong terms. We want to get them back at the table, if they want to go back,” to negotiate a deal to end the sanctions.

Source: Mother Jones.

The SPR currently contains about 650 million barrels, with a rated drawdown capability of 4.4 million barrels per day. In addition, there could be a coordinated release with the International Energy Agency to match the U.S. release, as had occurred in 2011.

Conclusions

As illustrated on January 16th and 17th of 1991, the threat of an oil supply disruption would cause an immediate spike in oil prices. However, if an SPR release is immediately announced, prices collapse.

President Trump’s show of force June 20th should be enough to show Iran that U.S. military assets can be quickly deployed. However, I do not believe either country wants a war, and the war risk premium will disappear as the situation is resolved.

We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not... proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.