S&P 500 At Historical Highs: Taking Profits Vs. Following The Trend

As opposed to selling on strength, trend-following strategies can be a better approach to capital protection over the long term.

However, the evidence indicates that markets tend to keep doing well after making new highs, especially when sentiment remains bearish.

With the S&P 500 at all-time highs and economic uncertainty on the rise, investors may be wondering if it's time to sell stocks and take some chips off the table.

The S&P 500 made new historical highs on Thursday. At the same time, there are plenty of uncertainties regarding the health of the global economy, the outlook for monetary policy, and the trade war. With the market at record levels and economic risks on the rise, many investors are wondering if they should take some chips off the table.

However, hard evidence indicates that all-time highs are no reason to sell stocks. On the contrary, strength begets strength in the stock market, and the data shows that new historical highs bode well for the indexes over the middle term, especially in times of negative sentiment.

High Prices And Low Sentiment: A Bullish Combination

The following table from The Irrelevant Investor shows how the S&P 500 has historically performed after making fresh all-time highs. Average returns six months and one year following an all-time high have been stronger compared with all other days. In other words, the market tends to deliver solid returns over the middle term after making new historical highs

Source: The Irrelevant Investor

All else the same, and I fully acknowledge that it's never all else the same in real life, new highs are a major positive in terms of price action going forward. If you only focus on price performance, new historical highs are a reason to buy stocks and not a reason to sell.

An interesting particularity in the current scenario is that the S&P 500 is making all-time highs in times when most investors are rather pessimistic. This is quite unusual, because new highs generally happen when optimism is elevated and investors are getting greedy.

Source: Bespoke

Investor sentiment is a great contrary indicator when it reaches extreme levels. If everyone is expecting the market to keep rising, then everyone has already purchased stocks, and it's probably time for a correction. On the other hand, excessive pessimism means that there is still a lot of cash on the sidelines, and this often creates buying opportunities.

The fact that sentiment remains pessimistic in times when the market is performing well has bullish implications. This great table from Bull Markets shows historical performance for the S&P 500 when the bears in the AAII survey outnumber the bulls for six weeks in a row and the market is performing well. As we can see, strong price action and weak sentiment can lead to big market gains over the following months.

Source: Bull Markets

Looking at the evidence, it doesn't make any sense to sell only because stocks are making new highs. Especially when sentiment remains pessimistic, this generally means that returns tend to be above-average going forward.

Managing Risk With Trend Following

A better approach to risk management would be implementing a trend-following strategy. This basically means selling when prices start falling below some long-term trend indicator such as a 200-day moving average.

Many trend-following detractors believe that the strategy is about buying high and selling low, but that is a misconception. In truth, trend-following is about buying when the price starts rising and selling when the price starts falling. The following chart explains this key distinction:

Source: Behaviorgap

Many investors seem to believe that the market is more prone to crashing down after making all-time highs. However, that's not what usually happens.

When stocks are making new highs, chances are that prices will continue doing well. The big market crashes usually come after markets have been weak for quite some time and trading well below their historical highs. For this reason, selling when prices move below the long-term trend indicator can be remarkably effective in terms of protecting your portfolio in those scenarios.

For illustrative purposes, the chart below shows the SPDR S&P 500 and its 200-day moving average during the explosion of the credit bubble in 2008. Relying on this simple indicator would have made a big difference in terms of portfolio protection during the crisis.

Source: Koyfin

Once again, during the explosion of the tech bubble in 2000, protecting your capital with trend-following strategies would have been a game changer.

Source: Koyfin

Trend-following does not beat buy and hold in each and every year. In environments in which market pullbacks are shallow and short-lived, a strategy such as this one will underperform in comparison to buy and hold. However, this relative underperformance from time to time is the price you have to pay to protect your capital from potentially devastating losses.

The following backtest compares historical performance for buy-and-hold investors in SPDR S&P 500 versus the trend-following strategy based on the 200-day moving average since 1999.

The strategy gained 369.2% versus 208.7% for buy and hold. Even more important, the maximum drawdown - meaning the largest loss of capital from the peak - was 20.8% for trend-following versus 55.2% for buy and hold.

Source: ETF Replay

There is no way to know for certain if trend-following will outperform or underperform in the years ahead, because this will depend on the market environment to a good degree. However, the point is that trend-following can be a solid strategy to protect your capital from massive losses if - or when - a deep and ugly bear market comes.

Following The Trend Across Different Asset Classes

Implementing a trend-following strategy in a particular asset class can significantly reduce downside risk. Even better, following the trend across different asset classes can both reduce downside risk and increase returns.

The Asset Class Rotation Strategy is a quantitative strategy available in The Data Driven Investor. This strategy rotates between nine ETFs that represent some key asset classes.

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) for real estate.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) for small U.S. stocks.

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking (DBC) for a basket of commodities.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) for long-term Treasury bonds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds.

In order to be eligible, an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength.

Backtested performance numbers are remarkably strong. Since January of 2007, the strategy gained 310.1% versus 90.7% for the benchmark. The annual return is 12.1% for the strategy versus 5.3% for the benchmark over that period.

Source: ETFreplay

The Asset Class Rotation Strategy is also quite effective in terms of reducing downside risk. The maximum drawdown is 14.4% for the quantitative strategy versus 35.4% for the benchmark over the backtesting period.

Source: ETFreplay

Again, no strategy is perfect or infallible, and this kind of strategy will deliver disappointing performance when markets are moving sideways and price trends are unstable. However, adding some diversification and relative strength to a trend following system can be a great way to optimize performance.

The Bottom Line

Only because the market is at all-time highs, that is no reason to sell. Especially when sentiment remains subdued, markets generally continue doing well after making new highs. As opposed to selling on strength, protecting your capital through trend following strategies could be a better approach to risk management supported by statistical data.

