Q1 U.S. Trade Deficit Down - This Isn't The Effect Of Tariffs, Not Yet

First quarter's deficit was down, but this was largely before they came into said effect.

We can expect the U.S. trade deficit to fall some more next quarter as the tariffs come into effect.

Why Do We Care About The Trade Deficit?

It's a standard point among economists, deriving from Adam Smith, that there's no point in worrying about any trade deficit as it simply isn't important. We should, thus, be paying little attention to these balance of trade reports.

That isn't, unfortunately, how things play out. The Administration, the President, and also the Chinese, do worry about trade balances. Thus they're something we should worry about too - not because they matter but because the people taking decisions think they do.

A falling deficit, however caused, makes further action on tariffs, and escalation of a trade war, less likely.

So Why Should We Care?

A trade war, increases in tariffs - these are things that slow economic growth. It's not true that the Smoot Hawley tariffs caused the Great Depression, but they most certainly made it worse. Thus, we're worried if people do impose tariffs, have a trade war, as that would be bad for economic growth and thus also for our investments. That would be bad.

It is true that back in the days of fixed currency exchange rates, trade balances were important. They've not been since we had floating exchange rates from the mid-1970s onwards. But we all do tend to remain with the old habits and thus far too much attention is paid.

Still, the importance now is not what the trade figures are, but what people are going to do about them.

The Worry Is Trump

If the trade deficit starts to fall then we can expect President Trump to claim some sort of victory and thus to stop imposing more tariffs. We thus do want the deficit to fall simply so that he can claim and will thus stop.

Agreed, this is a rather roundabout way of viewing things but it is still the correct one. Trade balances simply aren't important until the people making policy think they are.

The Numbers Themselves

From the BEA:

(US trade balance Q1 2019 from BEA)

If you'd prefer much the same information a slightly different way:

(US trade balance q1 2019 from BEA)

We can also have this another way, from Moody's:

(US trade balance from Moody's Analytics)

The numbers themselves are:

The U.S. current-account deficit decreased to $130.4 billion (preliminary) in the first quarter of 2019 from $143.9 billion (revised) in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to statistics released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The deficit was 2.5 percent of current-dollar gross domestic product in the first quarter, down from 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

Do understand, the current account deficit is a slightly wider concept than the good trade deficit that the President normally talks about. But it's much the same thing.

This Isn't About Tariffs

There's that smaller deficit there, sure. But this isn't about trade tariffs, not yet. For they are rather newer than would affect Q1 trade anyway. And also most of them only apply to goods arriving after the imposition of the tariff, not to goods shipping after it. We need to add both shipping and ordering times in order to get the date at which an announced tariff will actually change patterns of trade.

What Is The Reduction About?

As Moody's Analytics tells us:

A substantial drop in imports was instead the main force behind the first quarter’s lower goods deficit. The almost $13 billion drop in imports was largely driven by lower energy prices, which spurred a $10 billion decline in industrial supplies imports.

This is all really nothing at all to do with trade wars, tariffs, or in fact any government policy at all. Global energy prices fell a bit, the US imports some energy products, therefore the deficit was smaller and that's it.

Our Investor Takeaway

The idea of a full blown trade war should horrify. Even if you don't agree that trade deficits don't matter, the disruption one would cause is still something we as investors would prefer to avoid. So a falling current account deficit is a blessing, even though it's objectively entirely unimportant. Simply because Trump does think it's important.

So, if the deficit is falling, that will make Trump less likely to increase the rhetoric and actions in the nascent trade war. Thus, the falling deficit is a good thing for us all - not because of anything real, but because of reactions to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.