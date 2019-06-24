The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson

JNJ has plenty of legal unknowns right now with the asbestos claim and opioid crisis, but I do believe this too will pass.

In Part 1 of this "Search For Dividend Safety" series, we will discuss JNJ which is a Dividend King based on 57 consecutive years of dividend increases.

As the US economy moves towards the next recession, it is important you move your portfolio to safe, reliable, high-quality companies to withstand the next downturn.

Sell in May and Go Away! Man oh man was this old adage true this past month when the S&P 500 sold off some 6.6% in the four and a half weeks of trading during the month. With that being said and in talking to a few followers, I have decided to do a series on "The Search For Dividend Safety," as it has become ever more apparent that the global economy is beginning to slow. As we inch closer to the next recession, it is important that I, along with you, arrange your portfolio for the volatility that is ahead of us. Thankfully, the month of June has bailed us out, but the writing is on the wall.

My strategy has always been to play the long game, thus, some may say we could risk missing another short rally by playing too safe. To clear the record, I am not promoting a full sale of growth stocks for safety, instead I am suggesting realigning your portfolio towards dividend safety.

To kick off this series, I have decided to cover one of the safest dividends over the past five decades, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Photo Credit

Johnson & Johnson: An Ultimate Safety Valve

Johnson & Johnson has long been a dividend company investors turned to for steady income and reliability. During the recent market-wide sell-off that took place in May, JNJ saw its stock price slip over 7%. Aside from weakness in the market as a whole, the company saw its first opioid legal case brought against the pharma giant commence. In years past, market-wide weakness combined with one-off company-specific news has provided investors with buying opportunities in the dividend king.

Johnson & Johnson has long been one of the most well-respected, well-managed, and consistent companies for decades now.

The company last reported Q1 results that exceeded analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. Here is a quick look at EPS and revenue metrics compared with expectations:

Adj EPS: Reported $2.10 per share compared to $2.03 expected

Revenue: Reported $20.02 billion compared to $19.61 billion expected

Let's take a look at the most recent quarterly earnings results for the company:

JNJ Q1 2019 YOY Change Revenue $ 20,021 0.1% US Sales $ 10,129 1.8% Int'l Sales $ 9,892 <1.7%> Segment Sales: Consumer Sales $ 3,318 <2.4%> Pharmaceutical Sales $ 10,244 4.1% Medical Device Sales $ 6,459 <4.6%> Gross Margin % 67.0% 2bps Net Income $ 3,749 <14.2%> Adj EPS $ 2.10 1.9%

Chart created by author

As you can see in the chart above, JNJ really didn't have much to write home about in Q1, but the one outlier that had investors and analysts alike talking about was the drop in net income. The primary reason for the drop in net income is due to mounting legal costs. During the quarter, the company paid roughly $400 million to settle roughly 25,000 cases over its blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto. The mounting legal costs were also in relation to the company defending itself against lawsuits claiming its talc baby powder contained asbestos. The $400 million is on top of the $1.29 billion the company paid in the prior quarter.

The asbestos claim came by way of a recent Reuters article alleging the company knew about the alleged asbestos that lurked within its baby powder products.

The timing of the claim could not be worse for the company as it recently launched a new marketing ploy directed at millennials, touting its new line of all-natural baby products. The new products contain less chemicals, which has been a sticking point for millennial parents.

Photo Credit

Segment Results

The Pharmaceuticals segment of the business continues to perform well off a strong 2018 and maintains a loaded pipeline moving forward, which will help fund the growing dividend, which we will discuss further in the sections below. The segment grew 4.1% year over year during the quarter on revenues of $10.2 billion. The performance of this segment is paramount as it accounted for over 44% of total revenue since 2014 and growing each year. As of Q1 2019, the segment accounted for 51% of total sales during the quarter.

The company's second largest segment is the Medical Device segment. This segment brought in revenues of $6.5 billion during the quarter, which was down 4.6% year over year. This happens to be the third consecutive quarter of decreased sales. The main driver of the decline was due to weakness within the orthopedics area. The company has seen growth in the area of hips and interventional solutions, due to a strong gain of 18.5% in electrophysiology. This segment accounted for 32% of total sales during the quarter, but has seen a decline since 2012 from 40.8% to 32%.

The final segment belongs to the Consumer segment, which contains the baby care line, Tylenol and Aveeno products among many others. Revenues for the segment declined 2.4% during the quarter to $3.3 billion. Tylenol expanded its market share to claim the top-selling branded adult painkiller in the U.S. The company launched a Neutrogena new product innovation that helped drive growth for the beauty division.

Source: JNJ Investor Relations

Dividend Fit For A King

Next, let's move onto the astonishing dividend track record of the company. When one thinks of a great dividend stock, many think about the blueprint Johnson & Johnson has laid out over the last 50-plus years. The company has increased its dividend for an impressive 57th consecutive year now, which is a main reason many DGI investors like JNJ as a building block in their portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is considered a "Dividend King" due to its 50+ years of dividend increases, which puts it in this exclusive group. Over the years, investors have bought JNJ's stock for its conservative approach, low volatility, and a dividend that is both stable and growing. JNJ has been a staple in many dividend growth portfolios for some time now, and I do not expect that to change anytime soon, as the company continues to maintain strong growth in earnings and operating cash flows.

Photo Credit

In a time when the economy and historic bull run may be long in the tooth and nearing an end, it is always important to have a good foundation of high-quality companies, like JNJ, in your portfolio when the tide turns.

Dividend investors are always on the hunt for stable income and rising dividend payouts over time when investing in dividend stocks. Returning capital to shareholders come via stock buybacks and rising dividends. Dividend investors prefer the second method, as there is not much to do on their end, but sit back, relax, and collect a growing dividend check. The power of compounding dividends cannot go unnoticed.

As it currently trades, JNJ has an annual dividend yield of 2.68%. The yield at first glance is nothing to write home about, but as we mentioned above, the opportunity for dividend growth with 57 consecutive years of growth is astonishing.

In order to determine the reliability of a dividend, we like to look at the company's payout ratio and cash flows. Currently, the company maintains a payout ratio of only 46%, which tells us that the company uses only 46% of its EPS to pay for its dividend. A payout ratio this low tells investors the opportunity for further growth going forward is likely. If the company had a payout ratio above say 80% (excluding REITs), we would not have a bullish outlook on the dividend.

Another area we like to gauge in order to determine future dividend growth and current stability is free cash flow, or FCF. Free cash flow aids in dividend payments, debt paydowns, and stock repurchases. Through the first quarter of 2019, the company had generated trailing twelve-month FCF of $18.5 billion. After paying dividends for that time period, the company has been able to retain $8.8 billion of its FCF. The remaining funds could be used to pay down the remaining $27.7 billion in long-term debt or buy back additional shares. The company has continued to grow FCF year in and year out.

Based on the continued growth in adjusted EPS combined with growth in FCF and a low payout ratio, we believe the dividend is well covered and should continue to rise moving forward, despite the legal risks mentioned above.

A Look At Valuation

Last year was full of ups and downs for JNJ investors as the stock fell about 8% on the year, much of that taking place in the last few weeks of the year in part due to the Reuters report combined with a market-wide sell-off into Christmas.

Through about six months of 2019, the stock is up 11%, trading at its highest levels of the year, as other investors start to rearrange their portfolio in favor of quality. Based on the recent climb in the stock, I believe the current valuation offers a reasonable entry point for long-term investors. Here is a look at a few valuation metrics compared to their five-year averages:

Forward Price/Adj EPS 5-Year Avg P/E Current Yield 5-Year Avg Yield 16.5 17.6 2.68% 2.63%

Source: Chart created by author

Currently, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 16.5x, while the company's five-year average has been about 17.6x, suggesting the stock is slightly undervalued compared to recent history. Another way you can value a consistent dividend grower is by looking at its current yield compared to average yield, or the DYT (Dividend Yield Theory). Currently, the stock yields 2.68%, which is about in line with its five-year history of approximately 2.63%, suggesting the stock is fairly valued from this standpoint.

Overall, the stock appears to be fairly valued, but could prove to be a solid entry point to start earning that growing dividend.

Lastly, let's take a look at the FAST Graphs chart for you to visualize the current valuation to history and moving forward:

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

The drug industry is one of the most competitive industries around, with numerous companies vying to uncover the next "Big Drug." As many of you know, the pharmaceutical space is one of the riskiest and most volatile spaces to be involved in. That being said, Johnson & Johnson provides investors protection against an economic downturn due to its diversified portfolio combined with a wide-moat that is attained due to the necessity of many of its products.

Due to the nature of the industry, many risks do present themselves, such as the current allegations surrounding asbestos within the company's name brand baby powder or the opioid crisis at hand that JNJ has been dragged into. Another risk that must be considered these days is how China and/or international markets affect a company. As it relates to international sales in general, JNJ generates close to 50% of sales overseas, and with that comes currency risks, which weighed heavily on the reported results the last few quarters due to the strong dollar. Any weakness in the US dollar will certainly be welcomed by the company.

I am obviously a big proponent of JNJ's stock for long-term investors, or really any investor looking for a stable dividend payer to build their portfolio around. I do not pride myself on timing the market, yet I choose to focus on time IN the market.

From a fundamental perspective, Johnson & Johnson is one of the most profitable companies in its respective space that pays a consistently growing dividend while maintaining strong cash flows.

There is no question the US economy will begin to head towards the long overdue next recession, but I think it is important to have a quality portfolio made up of stable companies such as JNJ that can help you withstand the next downturn.

As the stock currently sits right now, it appears to be trading close to fair value, representing a fair entry point for investors. The stock may see continued pressure from investors if anything comes of the asbestos claim, so if you are looking to invest, be sure you do it in tranches and do not buy all at once.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.