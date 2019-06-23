Twilio: Don't Let Value Analysts Sway Your Positioning

Despite a barrage of bearish articles from the value camp on Twilio (TWLO) over the past few months, the stock continues to make new highs and grind the bears down. The arguments have ranged from "it's up too much" to "it's insanely overvalued", but neither of these factors has any say in when a growth stock eventually tops. Just like you wouldn't bring a knife to a gun fight, you don't send a value investor in to try to analyze a growth stock. Outside of secular bear markets or 30% plus corrections in the general market, you're not going to find a top 1% growth stock trading at a multiple that appeals to value investors. We saw the same thing on Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) with the same analysts that continue to poo-poo Twilio over the past year, and this should be music to the bulls' ears. The only thing that matters for Twilio is that its price action continues to be bullish, its earnings trend remains bullish, and it is benefiting from a market that remains above all of its key moving averages. Until at least two out of three of these things change, the stock remains a hold.

Twilio has been one of my favorite long ideas since January, and while I was admittedly late to the party, I've been guarding my seat closely since. The stock is up over 60% for the year vs. the S&P-500's (SPY) 17% return, and the stock continues to be one of the top 2% of strongest stocks on the US market. Incredibly, we've seen three bearish articles written on the stock in just the past three months. However, as long as there are analysts out there obsessed with calling tops, this phenomenon will continue. Many analysts want to hold the title of being the one that called the top in XYZ stock after a parabolic run, but the problem is that the top 1% of growth companies don't trade like the majority of stocks that reach overvaluation levels. Yahoo, for example, started off at a P/E ratio of nearly 1,000 times earnings in '96, and saw this increase to over 2,000 times earnings in '99 after an incredible 8,000% run. Trying to guess the top on these stocks is futile, and is even more difficult while momentum is on the bulls' side. Unfortunately, for those listening to the unwavering Twilio bears, they've likely sold out most of their positions. For those that have stayed the course, remember that these same analysts called Netflix (NFLX) a bubble at $100, and Amazon (AMZN) a bubble at $500.

So how can a stock trading at a P/E ratio of 770 possibly be a hold? It's simple. There is no question that the stock is expensive, but it's expensive for a reason. You don't get an Armani quality suit for the same price as one found at H&M, and when shopping for the top 1% of the merchandise in a marketplace, you either pay up or do without. Twilio is one of only 15 stocks in a market of nearly 10,000 with earnings per share set to grow more than 150% year-over-year, and you don't get that type of growth at what the bears would call a 'reasonable' valuation. Even more impressive, these earnings estimates have been revised up twice over the past three months from $0.28 per share for FY-2020, to $0.30 in the most recent set of forecasts. Let's take a closer look at these numbers below.

As we can see from the below table I built in April, Twilio was expecting to see $0.29 in earnings per share for FY-2020 which would translate to over 140% growth year-over-year from their projected $0.12 in EPS for FY-2019. Over the past two months, analysts have pulled estimates higher, and they are now sitting at $0.30 in EPS for FY-2020. Twilio skeptics will likely complain and seem to be fixated on the fact that investors are paying 700 times earnings for a stock expected to grow earnings less than double digits for the current year. Unfortunately, what they are missing is the fact that the market does not care about FY-2019 in the slightest. The market cares about the future and is looking twelve to eighteen months ahead, not in the current landscape. Given that we're already halfway through FY-2019, Twilio's 2019 earnings is old news at this point. The market is focused instead on if revenue growth rates can remain exceptionally high, and if FY-2020 earnings estimates remain strong. The fact that estimates continue to inch higher is always a good sign.

As we can see from the below-updated table of Twilio's earnings trend, the company is expected to see a considerable spike in earnings per share for FY-2020, and the resumption of its already powerful earnings trend. As explained prior, this spike anticipated for FY-2020 earnings is shared by only ten other companies on the US market currently above a $2 billion market capitalization. If we divide this number by the amount of stocks listed on the US market, which is roughly 10,000, this places Twilio in the top 0.001% of stocks in terms of earnings power. My point in emphasizing this is that you do not get a position in a top 0.001% stock for a valuation that resembles the other 99.9% of stocks. Twilio is an outlier, just as Yahoo and AOL were, as well as Netflix and Amazon in their primes.

So what about sales? Is sales growth strong enough to keep this powerful earnings trend motoring along? Let's take a look below:

As we can see from the above chart of Twilio's quarterly revenue growth, the growth is exceptional. The company has seen revenue growth accelerate the past four quarters in a row, and this acceleration has occurred from an already astronomical level of 50%+. Most companies would be happy to see sales growth accelerate from a single-digit level, Twilio is managing to do this from nearly five times that metric. Twilio's revenue growth came in at a new high last quarter at 81%, and we are expecting to see another quarter of 78% revenue growth based on the company's of $263.5 million at the mid-point (compared to Q2 2018's $147.8 million in revenues). If we control for companies with 150% earnings per share growth expected next year and double-digit sales growth, we're left with a group of five in which Twilio is the leader. The bears continually paint Twilio as a dime a dozen stock that is overvalued and is set to crumble any day now, but a company in the 0.001% club for growth is hardly a dime a dozen.

Based on Twilio's earnings projections and current revenue growth, the company easily makes my Top 150 Growth List I compile each month, and has a seat in the top 10% of this list. The Top 150 Growth List tends to outperform the market by a wide margin and tends to be a list of stocks one wants to hold on tight to. The one caveat to this is that price action remains constructive, and in Twilio's case, new highs are anything but bearish.

Let's take a look at the technicals in more detail below:

In my May article, "Twilio: When Right, Sit Tight", I stated that the earnings reaction was likely just a blip to shake out weak hands, and that the potential was easily there for the stock to make new highs. We've seen this occur in the before and after charts below, as the stock easily blasted past its old high of $140.00 shortly after.

Looking at a monthly view of the stock below, Twilio blasted out of an 18-month base in late 2018 and has not looked back since. The stock has managed to make nine consecutive higher monthly lows, and this is the definition of a great stock. While trailing stops and some moving averages can often lead to whipsaws, one easy way to stay the course is to let the monthly chart dictate one's positioning. If a stock is making a higher low every single month, there are absolutely zero reasons to sell it. Eventually, this trend may change, but until it does, the bulls are in complete control here.

Zooming in to the weekly chart below, we can see that Twilio built a new box between $118.00 and $140.00, and is attempting to break out that box this week. As long as the stock does not break through the bottom of this new box it has built, this is perfectly normal price action for a stock that just soared 100% in the face of a tricky overall market environment.

Finally, looking at the daily chart above, we've got a stock riding its 50-day moving average higher and well above a rising 200-day moving average. From a strictly trend-following perspective, this is anything but bearish. The first sign of weakness in Twilio would come if the stock were to break below its 50-day moving average and be unable to reclaim it for a few weeks, but we don't have that setup in place at all currently. Instead, we have a stock that's being bought up with both hands on every 15% dip in price. Don't believe me? Just take a look at fund ownership:

As is evident from the above table I've built, Twilio was seeing clear accumulation by funds in 2017 and 2018, but this ownership has ramped up over the past three quarters. Since Q2 2018, fund ownership has nearly doubled from 336 funds in the stock, to 616 in the most recent quarter. The fact that more funds have an appetite for the stock as it increases in price suggests that big money are topping up their positions and new money is coming in vs. funds selling out.

To summarize, Twilio is one of a kind when it comes to growth metrics, and I continue to believe the wisest course of action is to stay the course. The bears will tell you it's too expensive, they'll tell you it's gone up too much, but the bears are overthinking things, and thinking is the enemy of the position trader. Livermore said it best in the below quote:

As long as Twilio's growth rates remain robust, and the price action stays constructive, sitting is the best plan of action for those holding the stock. The fact that the same bears that tried mercilessly to call the top in Amazon and Netflix have now moved on to Twilio is the best news the bulls can get. When the day finally comes that those same bears throw in the towel and decide they must own Twilio, it will be time to get out and get out fast. While I would not be chasing the stock up here at $146.00, I continue to see the stock as a hold despite its 60% move this year.

