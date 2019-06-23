Gold Enters The Manic Phase Of Its Rally

In spite of a strong dollar, the gold price has benefited in the past month from a drastic increase in fear among investors. A confluence of economic and geopolitical events has made gold extremely attractive as a safe-haven asset, which is plainly evidence by the metal’s extraordinary June rally. Now, however, investor fear has reached the manic phase and the gold price has gone parabolic. In this report we’ll discuss the likelihood that gold has entered a short-term “blow-off” move and will soon meet with a sharp pullback. We’ll also discuss the near-term outlook for the gold mining stocks as I advocate taking some profits here and raising protective stops.

After the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, investors were only too happy to push more money into the gold market. Fed Chairman Powell acknowledged that risks were increasing to the economic outlook and left the door open to future interest rate cuts. This was enough to increase gold’s attraction as a hedge against equity market holdings among global investors. The bank’s openness to cutting rates later this year also served to bolster the metal’s “fear factor,” in part due to the perception of global instability by the Fed.

In the wake of the June 19 Fed meeting, the price of gold hit a 6-year high as investors flocked to the metal, adding even more steam to its forward price momentum. The gold rally on June 20 the day following the FOMC meeting was also gold’s best single-day performance of 2019, and the metal is now approaching a widely watched round-number benchmark at the $1,400 level.

Assisting gold in its latest move to a 6-year high was the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which fell sharply. After falling sharply on Thursday, the dollar index doesn’t look like it’s ready to post a weekly close above its psychologically significant 50-day moving average (below). As I’ve emphasized in past reports, a weekly close above the 50-day MA would create a potentially serious intermediate-term headwind for the gold price by weakening its currency component. But with the dollar remaining under the 50-day trend line, gold will have at least a little more upside potential in the very immediate term.

Source: BigCharts

However, there are a growing number of signs that suggest that gold’s rally may have entered the “blow-off” phase. That is, gold may be nearing an important immediate-term (1-4 week) peak. The violent extremity of the June 20 rally is certainly enough anecdotal evidence by itself to make a case for gold having entered the manic stage of its May-June bull market. Normally when the gold price exceeds its underlying 15-day moving average by 3% or more, it means the metal is quite vulnerable to a corrective pullback. As of June 20, the gold price was almost 4% above the 15-day MA (below).

Source: BigCharts

There’s also testimony from other safe-haven assets which suggests that competition for gold is increasing. For instance, investors typically flock to the Japanese yen in times of great uncertainty or geopolitical instability. When the yen is rising before the gold price, it often serves as a leading indicator for a future gold rally. But whenever gold significantly outperforms the yen, and the yen then commences to rally, the rising yen value often serves to undermine gold’s attractiveness as a safety asset by affording global investors with another alternative. Shown here is the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), which I use as a proxy for the yen. Note the latest upside breakout as the yen ETF is on the cusp of making a new high for the year.

Source: BigCharts

While we’re on the subject of safe-haven currencies, the swiss franc has also recently come to the attention of safety-conscious investors. The franc has commenced its own rally of late, as can be seen in the following chart of the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF). This represents yet more potential competition for gold in the immediate term.

Source: BigCharts

Then there is the U.S. equity market, in which some major indices are on the verge of making new all-time highs while some have already hit new highs. Part of gold’s attraction last month was the weakness which had been evidenced in the stock market. But now the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is on the upswing once again, as can be seen here. At some point rising stock prices will increase investors’ animal spirits, causing risk aversion to give way to greed. When that happens, gold will likely suffer to some extent as safe-haven holdings of the metal are liquidated and re-allocated to the equity market.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the gold mining stocks, the miners are still on a rip-and-tear as of this writing. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), my favorite gold mining stock trading vehicle, has recently hit a new yearly high, as you can see below. However, the upside gap in the ETF’s daily chart (below) has given traders a reason for being a bit nervous in the immediate term. Upside gaps often signify an approaching top, at least on a temporary basis, especially when the gap occurs following an extended upside run. The rules of my trading discipline assert that some profit should be booked after the asset in question has seen its price increase by at least 5% from the initial point of entry. GDX has rallied 12% since closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average, and has gained over 18% since the May price low. Some profit taking would therefore be in order at this time; investors should also raise stops on the remainder of this position.

Source: BigCharts

Gold stock internal momentum remains quite bullish, however, which suggests there could be some more upside ahead before the next decline in the gold mining stock ETF. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change indicator for the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold mining shares. This indicator has been worth its proverbial weight in gold since last month when it confirmed a rally was coming for the gold stocks. As long as this indicator is rising, it implies that the immediate demand for gold shares is strong enough to keep prices rising for a while. Only when this indicator reverses its rising trend will the next “sell” signal be generated.

Source: NYSE

In summary, gold may have entered the “manic” phase of its June rally. This implies that a temporary top is imminent. But while gold’s near-term outlook isn’t as bright as it was at the start of this month, gold’s intermediate-term picture is still promising. One of the biggest reasons for owning gold since last year has been the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. This dispute doesn’t look to be resolved anytime soon, so gold will continue to enjoy demand from risk-hedging institutional and individual investors. What’s more, the continued trouble surrounding England’s exit from the euro zone will also likely support gold prices in the coming months. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining longer-term positions in gold and the gold mining stocks.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). After the latest rally to new yearly highs in GDX, I recommend raising the stop-loss on this trading position to slightly under the 23.00 level on an intraday basis. This is where the technically significant 15-day moving average can be seen in the daily chart above. Participants should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as previously mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.