In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving

In the event my site is wrong and Beyond Saving is right, I present ways bullish OHI shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

My site, using a different approach, estimates a positive, but below-market, return for OHI over the next six months.

The site of OHI operator Maplewood Senior Living's new Manhattan retirement home (via City Realty).

Omega Healthcare: Beyond Saving?

Seeking Alpha contributor Beyond Saving warned recently that, given the levels at which Omega Healthcare's (OHI) shares are trading, they are at significant risk due to the company's fundamentals. His article is worth reading in full, but his conclusion in particular put his bearish case in stark terms:

"Make no mistake, the government's interest is not in making sure that SNF landlords have pockets full of cash. The government is trying to get higher-quality care without having to spend additional money. Specifically for OHI's tenants, we know that three of its top-10 tenants have huge problems. Two are behind in their rent, and GEN is a publicly-traded company, so we can see the problems for ourselves. Despite these issues, OHI is trading like all of its problems are in the past and it has clear skies ahead. I continue to urge investors to proceed with caution, the coast is not clear, and there is no evidence that the "Silver Tsunami" is rushing in to save the day."

My site, Portfolio Armor, doesn't look at fundamentals at all, instead analyzing securities based on their total returns and options market sentiment about them. It's had some success with analyzing OHI in the past, and it currently estimates that OHI will have a positive return over the next six months, as you can see in the circled figure below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

I've given OHI a neutral rating here, because Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for it, though positive, is less than its potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) currently. But if you are long the stock and still bullish on it, but want to limit your downside in the event Beyond Saving's bearish thesis plays out, below are a few different ways of doing so.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For OHI

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging OHI. Two of the hedges expire in approximately three months and two expire in approximately seven months. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 17% in his OHI shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of OHI against a >17% decline by late September of this year.

The annualized cost was 2.63% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~7 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in mid-January.

The annualized cost is higher here: 5.92% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >17% decline by late September if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 7% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was negative 0.53% of position value, as you would have had a net credit of $50 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, ~7 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2020.

Here, the cost was 0.46% of position value, as you would have had a net cost of $100 when opening this hedge. Although the annualized income for the short calls expiring in January was higher than those expiring in September, the increase in the annualized cost of the puts here was enough to give this collar a positive cost.

Wrapping Up

One benefit of presenting both optimal collar and optimal put hedges for OHI is that it gives you a sense of the trade offs involved in hedging. In addition to its hedging tool, the Portfolio Armor website has a hedged portfolio construction tool where it attempts to maximize returns net of hedging cost - one way it does that is by estimating whether it's better to hedge a given security with puts or a collar. Essentially, the site weighs the lower cost of the collar against the uncapped upside of the puts. In the case of Omega Healthcare, when hedging against a >17% decline, as here, the website would have hedged with optimal puts, as of Thursday.

