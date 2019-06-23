Bond Mania Makes Equities Look More Attractive

Investors' insatiable demand for bonds, in part driven by safety concerns, has resulted in collapsing yields. Ironically, this scenario paves the way for higher stock prices in the coming months as equities suddenly look far more attractive relative to lower-yielding debt. In today's report, we'll look at some reasons why stocks should outperform bonds this summer. I'll also address the potentially disturbing implications of an inverted yield curve. While an inverted yield curve could eventually create problems for Wall Street down the line, I'll show that there are plenty of shock absorbers to see the market safely through the rest of 2019.

The U.S. financial market is experiencing one of the most unusual environments in memory. Despite the major stock market averages hovering at or near all-time highs, investor sentiment according to one recent survey hasn't been this bearish since the 2008 credit crisis. Not surprisingly, these widespread worries - partly engendered by the U.S.-China trade war - have resulted in increased demand for safe-haven investments. Gold, the Japanese yen, real estate equities, utilities, and U.S. corporate and government bonds have all benefited from the flight to safety since May.

Yet despite the flight from equities and into safety instruments, stock prices remain as buoyant as they've been all year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) recently hit its highest level since Oct. 3, and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) hit a record high on Jun. 20, the day after the Fed's latest policy meeting. The Nasdaq Composite Index, meanwhile, is also within reach of its May 3 all-time high of 8,164.

Source: BigCharts

There's no denying, however, that bonds have by and large stolen the show from stocks. One chart which illustrates the increased demand for high-quality bonds is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) below. Corporate bond prices have risen categorically in recent weeks, with many benchmarks hitting multi-year highs.

Source: BigCharts

Somewhat surprisingly, even corporate "junk" debt prices have been on the upswing of late. This can be seen in the following graph of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which hit a new 52-week high on Jun. 20.

Source: BigCharts

The simultaneous rally in low-quality and high-quality corporate debt is encouraging, though, for it telegraphs and undeniably bullish message for the credit market. It tells us that credit conditions are sound and that informed investors aren't worried about an imminent economic or financial market crisis (unlike retail investors). Historically, when trouble is on the horizon, it manifests in the form of falling junk bond prices and widening credit spreads. Instead, junk bond prices are on the rise along with investment-grade corporate debt prices. Moreover, credit spreads aren't widening, but remain subdued near long-term lows. This can be seen in the ICE BofAML U.S. Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread below.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Although the stampede into the bond market was primarily driven by fear, rising bond prices have recently generated a level of greed among momentum traders and hedge fund operators.

U.S. government bonds are a case in point. While the initial impetus behind the rally in T-bond prices was safety-related demand, government bonds are now considered more of a momentum trade in some circles. Indeed, the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), my favorite proxy for the 10-year bond, illustrates this point. TLH reflects something akin to a parabolic upside move since the previous bond market low last November. This can at least be viewed as anecdotal evidence of a mania-type mentality among bond market participants. It also helps explain the continued demand for bonds, as higher prices attract more and more buyers based on the assumption that the upside momentum is self-sustaining

Source: BigCharts

Notwithstanding the potential danger that a bond "bubble" is emerging, rising bond prices are having the effect of pushing yields down to levels not seen in years. This is actually good news for equity investors since it makes stocks more attractive by comparison.

For instance, by comparing the 10-year Treasury yield with the reported earnings yield for the S&P 500, you can see that the S&P 500 yield is clearly more attractive. With bond yields continuing the plummet, investors will sooner or later be forced to recognize the superior yield advantage enjoyed by equities.

Source: Yardeni Research

Another way of evaluating the S&P 500 yield is to subtract it from the CPI inflation rate. Here you can see that it's currently 3.5%. This further proves that the S&P yield is very attractive compared to current Treasury yields. It thus makes holding stocks from a long-term investor's perspective seem more attractive than government bonds. Historically, whenever the earnings yield exceeds bond yields for an extended period, it serves as an inducement for "smart money" investors to buy stocks. In turn this provides the equity market's long-term trend with an added support. Only in those cases when the 10-year bond yield exceeds the S&P 500 yield do investors have a serious case for re-evaluating the long-term attractiveness of equities.

Source: Yardeni Research

As the gap between the earnings yield on the S&P 500 and the 10-year Treasury yield continues to widen, stocks begin to look more and more attractive from the standpoint of yield-conscious investors. Historically, moreover, rising corporate bond prices (and falling yields) have historically paved the way for higher equity prices. It can therefore be concluded that as the bond "mania" continues to expand, the stock market will receive residual benefits by attracting more inflows from value-conscious participants.

A continued rise in bond prices and plunge in yields isn't without its longer-term risks however. While many analysts have recently given attention to the inversion of certain Treasury yield curves - notably the 3-year yield vs. the 10-year yield - the credit market warning signs mentioned above tell us that there is no imminent danger to the broader financial market or the economy as yet. There is, though, one yield comparison which can't be entirely dismissed. I'm referring to the 10-year Treasury yields versus the Fed funds interest rate. Although its popularity has diminished, this particular yield spread was once a favorite of money managers and analysts alike.

As you can see here, it shows that the Fed funds rate has slipped below the 10-year yield in the last few months. What's more, the gap is widening and that's not a favorable sign for the long-term financial market or economic outlook. While it isn't a problem yet, if the Fed doesn't address this by lowering rates this summer, the gap between the Fed funds and the 10-year yield will likely continue to widen in the coming months. That in turn could mean trouble for the year 2020.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Right now, though, investors should be focused on the many opportunities to be had in the equity market. The U.S. economy remains sound and the corporate profit outlook is also still healthy. The fact that retail investors are still too scared to commit to stocks is also another reason to expect higher levels for the major averages this summer. For when worries abound it paves the way for high short interest levels, which in turn provides fuel for future short-covering rallies in the stock market. All in all, the weight of technical, fundamental, and economic evidence points to a solid performance for the U.S. broad equity market in the coming months. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish bias.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $48.00 level as my initial stop loss on this trading position. I'm also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund's holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I plan to take some profit in this ETF after it exceeds the $46.75 level (a 5% profit), and I'm currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSI, AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.