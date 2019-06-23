After Hitting An All-Time High, Lockheed Martin Is A Buy

I find that the stock is just slightly overvalued today, making it eligible for purchase under my investment rules.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend for more than a decade and has a very low payout ratio.

The company's first quarter saw growth in all areas.

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at an all-time high of $362.80 on Thursday, June 20th. The stock has returned 38.6% year-to-date, easily outpacing the 24.9% return for the Aerospace & Defense Sector (ITA) and 17.8% gain for the S&P 500.

After such an incredible gain in such a short time, is Lockheed Martin a good purchase today? This article will review the company’s most recent earnings results, analyze the dividend and determine a price target using my system for valuing stocks.

Company Background

But first, let’s consider the company’s background. With annual sales totaling nearly $54 billion, Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense contractor. The company receives ~80% of revenues from the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies, with 20% of sales coming from international customers.

The company consists of four business divisions: Aeronautics, which produces fighter aircraft like the F-35, F-22 and C-130; Rotary & Mission Systems, which produces combat ship and helicopters such as the Sikorsky Aircraft; Missiles & Fire Control, which creates missile defense systems; and Space Systems, which produces satellites. Lockheed Martin has a current market capitalization of nearly $103 billion.

Recent Financial Results

Lockheed Martin released first quarter earnings results on April 23rd, 2019.

Source: Lockheed Martin’s First Quarter Results Presentation, slide 3.

Lockheed Martin earned $5.99 per share, which topped estimates by $1.65 and was a 49% improvement year-over-year. Revenue grew 23.2% to $14.3 billion. This was $1.8 billion above the average analysts’ estimate.

Sales grew across the company’s divisions.

Source: Lockheed Martin’s First Quarter Results Presentation, slide 5.

Aeronautics grew 27% due to higher volumes and sustainment for the F-35 program. The F-22 program also saw an increase in sales due to higher volumes on modernization and sustainment programs.

Missiles & Fire Control grew 40% primarily due to an increase in the tactical and strike missiles programs. Sales were especially strong for the precision fires, classified programs and new hypersonic missile programs. Contract mix and increased volumes for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missile system also aided results.

Revenues for the Rotary & Mission Systems were higher by 17% as integrated warfare systems and sensors saw improved demand. Radar Surveillance Systems and Multi Mission Surface Combatant programs were highlighted as areas of strength in the quarter. Sikorsky helicopter sales grew due to higher volumes.

The Space segment had growth of 13% in the quarter as the company saw higher volumes for its government satellite program. This segment had been the lone weak spot for Lockheed Martin in the first half of 2018, but returned to growth in the second half of last year.

Overall, Lockheed Martin’s segment operating profit increased 31% to $1.7 billion in the quarter. The company ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $133.5 billion and returned $919 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

The company also raised its guidance for the remainder of the year. Lockheed Martin expects earnings-per-share in a range of $20.05 to $20.35 up from $19.15 to $19.45, previously. The midpoint of this guidance would represent almost 15% growth from 2018. The upward revision in guidance is due primarily to improved operational performance, higher sales volumes and a lower expected tax rate.

Revenue is expected to range from $56.75 billion to $58.25 billion, up from $55.75 billion to $57.25 billion, previously.

Lockheed Martin’s first quarter showed that the company continues to perform at a very high level. Producing growth in all divisions of its business while at the same time raising top and bottom line estimates should make investors bullish about the company.

Equally important to income investors is the dividend and the company's ability to continue to pay and raise it.

Dividend Analysis

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend for the past 16 years, qualifying the company as a Dividend Achievers. Dividend Achievers are companies with at least 10 years of dividend growth.

According to the U.S. Dividend Champions list, the company has increased its dividend:

By an average rate of 10.1% over the past three years.

By an average rate of 11.4% over the past five years.

By an average rate of 16.2% over the past 10 years.

Most recently, Lockheed Martin increased its dividend by 10% for the payment made December 28th, 2018. This increase is very much in line with the company’s average increase in recent years.

The company should pay out at least $8.80 in dividends-per-share in 2019. Using the midpoint for earnings-per-share for the year, this equates to a payout ratio of 44%.

Many investors prefer to use free cash flow instead of earnings to determine the safety of the dividend. Lockheed Martin generated $1.66 billion of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2019 and spent $280 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $1.38 billion. The company distributed $640 million of dividends in the quarter for a payout ratio of 46%.

Over the past 12 months, Lockheed Martin generated $4.17 billion of cash from operating activities and spent $1.35 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $2.82 billion. The company distributed $2.4 billion of dividends during this time for a payout ratio of 85%.

It should be noted that Lockheed Martin made a large contribution to its pension fund in the second quarter of last year, which skewed its cash from operations. Without this, the payout ratio for the last 12 months would be much closer to the company’s first quarter result.

Lockheed Martin’s dividend appears well-covered and not at risk for a dividend cut when using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow. With a low payout ratio and higher expectations for growth, I anticipate that the company will be able to continue to grow its dividend going forward.

Shares of the company currently yield 2.4%. The current yield is well below the stock’s 10-year average yield of 3.4%, but above the average 1.9% yield of the S&P 500.

My Valuation for Lockheed Martin

With the company showing growth in the most recent quarter, guiding towards growth in the future and the dividend appearing very safe, Lockheed Martin appears to be an attractive business. All that is left is to determine a good price point. To see how I value stocks, click here.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 2.40% 16 11.40% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 18 18 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $400 $250.97 $328 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $365.43 $388.52 Under $365

Prior to making an investing decision, I use Value Line’s ratings for safety and financial strength. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings show that the company’s financials are on solid ground.

Value Line awards Lockheed Martin a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest rankings for either safety or financial strength.

Using the current share price and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance of $20.20 for 2019, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. This matches the stock’s five-year average P/E ratio of 18.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $400. This means that Lockheed has the potential to return 10.3% from current levels. CFRA’s fair value is $250.97, showing that shares trade at a 30.8% premium to this estimate.

Morningstar estimates fair value at $328, placing shares at 9.6% overvalued at the moment.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $365.43, which is 0.7% above the current price. Their fair value for the stock is $388.52, which would make shares 7.1% undervalued.

Average these numbers out and I find fair value for shares of Lockheed Martin to be at $349. The stock currently trades at a 4.4% premium to my estimate.

I am willing to overpay by 5% on what I feel is fair value for a company with at least a decade of dividend growth. Lockheed Martin trades within this range, making the stock eligible for purchase under my system for valuing stocks.

Final Thoughts

Lockheed Martin is now trading at its all-time high. Reviewing the company helps to explain why. The company showed growth in all areas of its business in the most recent quarter and raised its guidance for the current year.

The stock also sports an above market average yield, and the dividend appears very safe using either earnings or free cash flow.

Even after returning almost 39% in the first half of 2019, I find that shares of Lockheed Martin are just slightly overvalued. We added to our position on January 30th of this year at $291.99, but I would be willing to buy more of the stock at some point this year given the quality of the company’s business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.