Lincoln National: A Growth Stock At Value Stock Prices

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has a history of solid growth and operates profitably in the life insurance industry. The stock is fairly cheap with a forward PE multiple below its industry average. The stock would suit value conscious investors looking for a growth stock.

Financials

Lincoln National has shown solid growth over the last decade with its earnings increasing 12% per year since 2010. The company’s profit margins have average around 10% and its return on equity averaged around 9%. The company’s total liabilities represent 95% of its total asset value, which is normal for financial-based companies such as insurance companies.

Lincoln National’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 6.2x with a stock price of $64. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 8.4x and its book value multiple is 0.8x. These multiples imply that Lincoln National is quite cheap. The average trailing PE for its industry is 9.2 (based on csimarket.com data for the Life Insurance industry), which means that Lincoln National’s trailing PE is less than its industry average.

The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 2.36% and a trailing yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend payout ratio is 19%.

The chart below visually shows Lincoln National’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Lincoln National data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Lincoln National’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company’s earnings have trended higher after the 2009 earnings loss. While Lincoln National’s earnings fell in 2018, the analysts are expecting company’s earnings to increase heading into 2020.

Since 2010, Lincoln National’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 6% per year, and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 12% per year.

Business Model

Lincoln National operates in the life insurance industry and generates revenue from four business segments.

Life Insurance (48% of 2018 revenue). Annuities (30% of 2018 revenue). Group Protection (14% of 2018 revenue). Retirement Plan Services (8% of 2018 revenue).

Life insurance is the companies main business which generates around halve of its revenue. The company also generates a large portion of its revenue from issuing annuities. For investors not familiar with Annuities, an annuity is basically a financial investment product that’s insured. They are usually used for retirement saving. They work similar to IRAs, where the investor pays into the annuity and at retirement the annuity makes periodic payments at guaranteed rates.

Essentially, annuities are used by people who do not invest in the stock market. Annuities provide the same outcome as long-term investing where stocks are bought and held and at retirement shares of these stocks are gradually sold to produce a retirement income (assuming that dividend payments are insufficient).

Lincoln National also generates some revenue from its Group Protection segment (which provides employee life, disability, dental, and accident insurance cover). The company also generates some revenue from its Retirement Plan Services segment (which provides workplace retirement plans). While these two additional segments are relatively small, they do provide a certain amount of diversification (the product mix is spread over individuals and businesses).

Insurance is a risk-based industry, and these risks need to be managed. Lincoln National’s annuity business can be quite risky as the company needs to make guaranteed payments that are well into the future. One way to reduce the risk is to effectively insure their annuities. This is achieved with the aid of a reinsurer. Lincoln National has transferred responsibility for $9.6 billion in fixed deferred and indexed deferred annuities to the reinsurer Athene Life Re Ltd.

I think reinsurance is a good idea as it reduces the risk profile for annuity providers. With normal insurance products, Lincoln National receives a premium and invests that to receive whatever future returns they get, but with annuities, Lincoln National effectively has to guarantee the future return that their annuity clients will receive. Now, nobody knows what the precise return will be in ten or twenty year’s time - hence the risk to annuity providers.

Lincoln National has performed strongly over the years and management expects this to continue, with the CEO, Dennis Glass stating in the company’s latest earnings call for each of its four segments.

The CEO's comment for the Life Insurance segment,

Life Insurance sales are benefiting from product actions and distribution capabilities to grow and diversify our sales mix.

The CEO's comment for the Annuities segment:

Organic growth drivers are strong as annuity sales gains should sustain positive net flows.

The CEO's comment for the Group Protection segment:

Group sales, combined with good persistency, are resulting in steady premium growth.

The CEO's comment for the Retirement Plan Services segment:

RPS has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow deposits and net flows.

I think the CEO’s comments are positive and supportive of future growth. I think Lincoln National will continue growing and this is supported by the revenue and earnings forecast from the analysts.

Lincoln National is a profitable growth company and has actively rewarded investors with a significant reduction in its shares outstanding. In the first quarter of 2010 the company had 312 million shares outstanding. In the first quarter of 2019 the company had reduced its shares outstanding down to 206 million. This is a 34% reduction in shares outstanding with an average share buyback rate of 5.1% per year. I think Lincoln that National’s generous share reduction will make plenty of investors happy.

Stock Valuation

Lincoln National has a history of solid growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 12% per year since 2010. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 11% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 11% gives a forward PEG of around 0.6 with a 2020 PE multiple of 6.2x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Lincoln National is undervalued with a stock price of $64. Its fair value would be around $110.

A forward PEG of just 0.6 is quite rare for growth stocks, which are usually quite expensive with forward PEG’s of 1.5 and higher. This makes Lincoln National a value growth stock.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Lincoln National chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Lincoln National’s stock price has worked its way higher with a series of rallies, pullbacks and consolidation periods. From 2010 to 2013 the stock merely traded within a trading range, but then rallied and pulled back in 2015. The stock then rallied again to peak in 2018 where it once again pulled back. The market pulled back in the later part of 2018 and the stock continued to decline with the market. The stock rallied this year along with the rally in the stock market.

In the short term, the stock could rally back up to its 2018 high. The rallies seen in 2013 and 2016 could be replicated again this year. Over the longer term, I think the stock will trade well past its 2018 high. The stock is quite cheap and has a history of growth, which is expected to continue into the future.

Conclusion

Lincoln National is a growing company that provides life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, and employee insurance covers. Lincoln National has transferred responsibility for $9.6 billion in fixed deferred and indexed deferred annuities to a reinsurer.

Lincoln National operates profitably and management expects this to continue. Since 2010, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by 34% with an average share buyback rate of 5.1% per year.

The stock is quite cheap with forward PE multiple of 6.2x, which is below its industry average. I think the stock would make a sound investment for value conscious investors looking for a growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.