TransAlta: Get An 8.4% Yield With 14x Dividend Coverage

But the preferreds have got hammered as the rating downgrade has overshadowed the decent metrics.

TransAlta Corp. (TAC) has struggled ever since Alberta decided to phase out coal use for electricity. In spite of receiving a healthy settlement for those provincial actions, the stock is down 45.75% over the past five years versus a 40.30% up move for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

While we have focused our buying efforts on its controlled subsidiary, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), recent events have made a rather compelling investment case for a direct investment TransAlta. We make our investment case below.

The Business

TransAlta has a diversified mix of revenues, with "clean" energy forming a major subset.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

It is also diversified geographically with assets in Australia and the US in addition to its primary assets in Canada. While the renewables assets have delivered steady performance and the gas fired electricity plants have done relatively well, Alberta's attack on coal has hurt TransAlta's results. The company cut its dividend in 2016 and has focused its cash flow on debt repayment and also on converting its plants from coal to gas usage.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

These conversions significantly extend life of assets and are a big plus in the era of overabundant low natural gas prices on the AECO exchange.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

Recent events

TransAlta's assets received a stamp of approval from none other than the Brookfield entity Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

Source: TransAlta Presentation

BEP has agreed to invest $750 million in TransAlta and it was that news that really sparked a rally in the common shares from the December lows.

Source: TransAlta Presentation

TransAlta further scared the bears into hiding by revealing a more aggressive shareholder return strategy by planning to accelerate its share buybacks. The stock was thus up more than 75% at one point from the December lows.

Where is the opportunity?

Okay, so if you are thinking that this seems rather off for our routine strategy of buying up beaten up shares, you are correct. We are not one to chase high flyers and we are not doing so here. TransAlta's attack on its common share price, though, was not seen too kindly by the rating agencies who would have rather TransAlta continued deleveraging. TransAlta also had rather subpar Q1-2019 results and its Chief Financial Officer left in May. The combination of these events led to a rating downgrade.

"Calgary, Alberta-based TransAlta Corp.’s leverage is expected to remain elevated over the next two years following its agreement with Brookfield to borrow $350 million in subordinated debentures and planned $400 million preferred stock issuance (which we view as debt) to fund share repurchases, refinance debt, and accelerate coal-to-gas power plant conversion. We expect the company’s funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain below 22% and debt to EBITDA above 3.5x (our downgrade thresholds for the rating) for a prolonged period. Consequently, we are lowering our issuer credit rating and senior unsecured issue-level ratings on TransAlta to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-‘. We are also lowering our preferred stock rating to ‘B+’ from ‘BB’ and our Canadian preferred stock rating to ‘P-4’ (high) from ‘P-3’. We are assigning our ‘3’ recovery rating to the company’s senior unsecured debt, reflecting our expectation of meaningful recovery in a default scenario."

We view a lot of things wrong with this logic. First, S&P sees the preferred shares as debt. There is a good rationale for that, but it is obvious that TransAlta can stop paying its preferred dividends without stopping its interest payments. So downgrading its debt ratings was a bridge too far. Second, the debt to EBITDA that S&P considers "bad" is just 3.5X. Yes, TransAlta is still having issues modifying its asset base away from coal, but that 3.5X bar is a ridiculously low number for a utility. TransAlta will likely hover between 3.5X and 4.0X debt to EBITDA for the next two years as excess cash flow is directed towards coal to gas conversions and possibly some buybacks. We think that is unlikely to damage its ability to remain a very viable entity. Interestingly, the common stock has yawned at the news. But not the preferred shares. Their downgrade sent them hurtling lower and they are now very well priced.

The preferred shares

Several classes of TransAlta preferred shares exist and covering all their merits is beyond the scope of this article. We will focus on one that we are personally long though, TA.PR.H.

Source: TMX

The TA.PR.H shares currently pay C$1.30 in dividends and trade at $15.46 for a yield of 8.4%. This resets in September 2022 with a spread of 3.65% over the benchmark of 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds.

Source: TransAlta

Currently, the 5-year Canadian Treasury bonds yield 1.4%. So if the reset were today, the dividend would be reset $1.2625 ($25 par value X 5.05%), not materially different than what is being paid. Investors do have steady payments for the next 3 years at the current rate and the 8.4% yield is very well covered. TransAlta has been improving its results since the low energy prices of 2016, and in 2018, the preferred dividends were covered by a 13X margin.

Source: TransAlta 10-K

That is correct, free cash flow of C$524 million was 14X higher than the C$40 million required to pay preferred dividends. TransAlta's interest coverage was also a rather stunning 4.8X.

Source: TransAlta 10-K

None of this seems remotely distressful to us. But the rating agencies have decided that going above 3.5X debt to EBITDA is just too much with the Alberta weak power prices and have decided to take an axe to the ratings. We are happy to take the other side and buy the preferreds with a 14X dividend coverage.

Conclusion

We think the preferred shares are a strong buy. Think about the fact that the prime Brookfield entity BEP also believes that common shares are an incredible bargain and a case can certainly be made for that. But to us the preferred shares are a bulletproof way of getting a 8.4% yield that is likely to go up as interest rates rise in the longer term. The current underperformance of the preferred shares versus the common has opened up a rather big gap that we think gets filled by the preferred shares moving up by at least 20%.

Source: TMX

The catalyst for upside movement will come as TransAlta likely dials down its share repurchase plan and refocuses on restoring its investment grade rating. A much stronger upside might come if TransAlta decides to buy back its highly discounted preferred shares in the market (remember S&P is seeing this as debt) as that would create double whammy of reducing debt at a big discount and plus creating demand for the beleaguered preferred shares. TransAlta had floated a similar idea back in 2016, but it never materialized as TransAlta wanted them too cheap. So you can rest assured that the company is likely eyeing these again. Regardless whether they buy or not, rest assured that the Brookfield directors are also watching out for your investment.

"As previously disclosed, Brookfield will invest $750 million in TransAlta through the purchase of exchangeable securities, which are convertible into an equity ownership interest in TransAlta’s Alberta hydro assets in the future at a value based on a multiple of the hydro assets’ future adjusted EBITDA. In connection with today’s initial closing, Brookfield invested $350 million in TransAlta in exchange for unsecured, subordinated debentures; the remaining $400 million will be invested in October 2020 in exchange for a new series of redeemable, retractable first preferred shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent. In connection with the transaction, TransAlta shareholders recently elected to its Board of Directors two experienced Brookfield executives, Harry Goldgut and Richard Legault, at its 2019 Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting."

