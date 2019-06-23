Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold

The stock plunged nearly 20% since the report was released, but it’s still up 18% this year.

Poor first quarter sales were the result of macro issues with China's new drug purchasing policy and with Brexit. Also, sales for the company's Thermal Analysis product line had fallen.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has a history of solid growth, but its first quarter report disappointed the market, causing its stock price to drop. The stock is still expensive and given the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future growth, I’m on the sidelines for now.

Financials

Waters has a history of solid growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 9.4% per year over the last decade. Waters operates profitably with high margins. The company’s profit margins average around 22% and its return on equity averages around 30%.

Waters operates with moderately high debt. The company’s long-term debt is currently $1.12 billion representing 34% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represent 70% of its total asset value (which is at the high end of the 40% to 70% range where I would consider its debt to be moderate). The company’s long-term debt to equity ratio is 1.15, which is higher (not as good) as its industry average of 0.44 (determined from macrotrends.net for the Scientific Instruments industry).

Waters’ current ratio is 3.3, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous current ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s current ratio of 3.3 is marginally higher (better) than its industry average of 3.1 (determined from macrotrends.net for the Scientific Instruments industry).

Waters has a 2020 PE multiple of 22x with a stock price of $210. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 27x and its book value multiple is 15.2x. The company does not pay dividends.

The chart below visually shows the company’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Waters data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, the company’s revenue steadily increased over the last decade with the analysts expecting further increases heading into 2020. The company’s earnings have generally trended upwards, even though in 2017 they dropped down to almost breakeven before picking up again in 2018. The analysts are expecting the company’s earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Sales Drop in the First Quarter

Waters produces scientific instruments used within laboratory-dependent organizations, such as pharmaceutical, life science and biochemical companies. Waters reported first quarter results for 2019 which disappointed the market causing its stock price to plunge nearly 20%.

Waters Chairman and CEO, Christopher O'Connell opened the first quarter earnings call with the statement:

Sales in the first quarter fell well short of our expectations.

While this is a true statement regarding the company’s first quarter performance, it also set the mood for the market – which was negative.

The CEO cited three reasons why sales had fallen in the first quarter.

A greater-than-expected macro impact in China. A greater-than-expected macro impact in Europe The slow release of budgets by key pharmaceutical and industrial customers.

The decline in China's sales was blamed on China's new 4+7 Volume-Based Purchasing Policy. In late 2018, China adopted a procurement scheme with the aim of dramatically cutting the amount being paid for generic drugs. According to the report, Chinese pharmaceutical companies had cut their prices in order to win contracts to supply drugs under the new scheme. This would certainly have a negative impact on capital spending for new scientific instruments such as those produced by Waters.

The CEO commented on the first quarter decline in sales:

Chinese customer utilization remains strong and we expect end-market improvement throughout the year and a return to growth.

It seems to me that management is expecting the strength in capital spending to resume after the Chinese companies adjust to their new pharmaceutical scheme.

The CEO had stated that the issues with Europe stem from Brexit (Britain’s exit from the European Union).

Turning to Europe, our business declined 5% in the quarter as customers were cautious in their Q1 purchasing decisions amid uncertainty with macroeconomic conditions, including the ongoing Brexit political stalemate. This caution negatively impacted capital spending decisions by our largest pharma and industrial customers.

While Britain’s exit from Europe continues to be delayed, it’s having an effect on the capital spending plans of pharmaceutical companies as these companies have been asked to keep a six-week stockpile of drugs by the Department of Health and Social Care. I think that this alone is good reason for pharmaceutical companies to cut back on capital spending as they have been requested to maintain a high level of inventory. Again, a cut in capital spending affects the sale of scientific instruments, which in turn negatively impacts on Waters sales.

The third reason given for the decline in sales was due to the slow release of budgets by key pharmaceutical and industrial customers. This mostly impacted on the company's Thermal Analysis (NASDAQ:TA) product line in Europe, were sales were down 8% in the quarter. The CEO expects sales to strengthen as the year progresses, having stated,

Despite the slow start to 2019, we anticipate that TA will return to growth as customers’ budgets are released over the course of the year and we are confident in our strong global TA team.

Management feels that the poor sales performance from the first quarter will improve as the year progresses. The company’s first quarter revenue had only dropped 3.2% over the first quarter of 2018, but the $514 million in revenue was well below the markets expectation of $545 million. Also the company’s non-GAAP first quarter earnings of $1.60 were lower than the $1.72 that the market was expecting.

Through personal experience, I’ve found that the market can be harsh on a stock that disappoints. While I didn’t think the first quarter results were that bad, the markets reaction was exaggerated as earlier this year the stock surged higher on the company's previous quarterly report which produced better than expected results.

The market can extrapolate one good quarter and expect every subsequent quarter to also exceed market expectations. But unfortunately that’s not usually the case. There are some good quarters and some bad quarters, all of which help to produce volatility in the stock’s price. Over the longer term, I suspect that this bad quarter will be forgotten with no lasting effect.

Stock Valuation

Waters has a history of earnings growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 9.4% per year over the last decade and the forecast growth rate is 9.5% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 9.5% gives a forward PEG of around 2.3 with a 2020 PE multiple of 22x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Waters is undervalued with a stock price of $210. Its fair value would be around $90.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Waters chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Waters has trended upwards to peak early in 2019. The stock pulled back last year as the market pulled back. The stock bottomed at the end of last year and surged higher this year as the stock market resumed its rally, but the rally was cut short as the stock then pulled back again.

The pullback this year was the result of the company’s first quarter report disappointed the market with poor sales results. The strong rally earlier this year was the result of a better than expected fourth quarter in 2019 were the stock gained 44%. Even after the plunge, the stock is still 18% higher than it was at the start of the year.

In the short-term the stock could rally back up to its 2019 high, but the rally might not be with the same strength seen earlier this year, as the first quarter disappointment may linger for a while yet. Over the longer term I think the stock will continue to trade higher in line with its earnings growth potential.

Conclusion

Waters reported first quarter results for 2019 which disappointed the market, causing its stock price to drop nearly 20%. The market over reacted as the stock had earlier this year surged 44% higher due to better than expected fourth quarter 2019 results. Currently the stock is still up 18% since the start of the year.

The first quarter results showed poor sales performance which management stated was the result of macro issues with China's new 4+7 Volume-Based Purchasing Policy. Also, sales were impacted by Brexit (Britain’s exit from the European Union). Additionally, management stated that sales had fallen for its Thermal Analysis product line. Management is expecting sales growth to strengthen as the year progresses.

The company operates profitably with high margins, but the stock is expensive even after the price fall. I’m reluctant to pay high prices when there’s uncertainty in the company’s future. I think the stock would be a buy at lower prices, but at current prices I’m on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.