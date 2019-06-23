What Dividend Investors Should Do With Their Coca-Cola Shares

However, as more money moves into defensive stocks, I expect the positive short term momentum to drive the stocks to new highs.

The valuation is also bloated. As such I can't recommend dividend investors to purchase the stock.

While the worst seems behind us for both revenues and net income, the dividend has become stretched.

But the business has been on the decline for the past 7 years.

Introduction

We decided to keep Coca-Cola (KO) for the end of our analysis of 10 food and beverage stocks. KO has been a long time favorite among dividend investors. The fact that Warren Buffett has been a long term shareholder has added popularity to the stock. The fact that so many people – including myself - enjoy drinking Coke also adds to the stock's popularity.

Nonetheless, this article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Coca-Cola for the foreseeable future.

Coca-Cola has a dividend yield of 3.16% and trades around $50.64. Based on my M.A.D Assessment KO has a Dividend Strength score of 54 and a Stock Strength score of 41.

Coca-Cola Co is non-alcoholic beverage company which manufactures a variety of carbonated and noncarbonated brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Powerade, and Dasani. But you knew that already.

When analyzing dividend stocks, we break down two dynamics: dividend strength and stock strength. The former assesses a stock’s potential as an income producing investment. The latter assesses potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

What is a quality dividend stock? It is a stock which will consistently pay a dividend, and offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

As such there are two aspects, neither of which we can ignore, that need to be considered: dividend safety & dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

Why invest in a stock which is unable to pay its dividend? It’s a recipe for disaster. If the company cannot afford its dividend and/or is so leveraged that a downturn in operations would put the dividend at risk, investors should stay away. If we can’t confidently say that the underlying operations can cover the dividend, we should look elsewhere.

100% of Coca-Cola's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is better than 17% of dividend stocks.

KO pays 91% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 8% of dividend stocks.

134% of Coca-Cola's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 15% of dividend stocks.

Coca-Cola's payout ratio is worrying according to these 3 metrics. The company’s business has been contracting for the past years, while the dividend has continued to expand. We are now at a point where the dividend covers nearly all operating cashflow. The company can no longer pay its dividend solely with free cashflow, it must turn to debt or equity emissions to fund it. That’s a massive red flag.

03/04/2015 01/04/2016 31/03/2017 30/03/2018 29/03/2019 Dividends $1.2600 $1.3400 $1.4200 $1.5000 $1.5700 Net Income $1.59 $1.66 $1.42 $0.34 $1.57 Payout Ratio 80% 81% 100% 442% 100% Cash From Operations $2.51 $2.18 $2.07 $1.58 $1.71 Payout Ratio 49% 61% 68% 95% 92% Free Cash Flow $1.77 $1.46 $1.39 $1.02 $1.17 Payout Ratio 71% 92% 102% 146% 134%

KO can pay its interest 10 times, which is better than 75% of stocks. This level of coverage is comforting. The dividend is stretched, but the company’s interest payments won’t hinder with the company’s ability to pay its dividend in the future.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that KO’s dividend is at risk. While I won’t be as bold as to suggest the dividend will be cut, I will say that it isn’t sustainable, and that growing it is unreasonable.

If we were discussing any other stock, investors would call out the stock on the super high payout ratios, but KO, because of its popularity, seems to get a pass.

The company can pay the dividend on borrowed money for a while, but how long can this continue? I’m not at all satisfied with the payout metrics.

Dividend Potential

While KO’s dividend seems stretched, does it have the potential to reward us as long as management continues to pay for it?

Coca-Cola's dividend yield of 3.16% is better than 68% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 2.5% which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 6%. This isn’t surprising. KO is increasing the dividend by $0.01 per quarter to maintain its streak of dividend increases.

However the increase is symbolic, and doesn’t reflect the evolution of the company’s fundamentals.

Over the previous 3 years Coca-Cola has seen its revenues decrease at a -10% CAGR and net income by a -3% CAGR.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, KO’s dividend has weak potential for growth. In 2018, revenues were only 2/3rds of the company’s all time high revenues in 2012.

Soda sales have been struggling, which isn't a surprise. While volumes for all soda sales are down, the industry has been able to maintain strong profits. KO is no exception here. Despite revenues decreasing by 1/3rd since 2012, gross margins have remained extremely stable at 62-64%. To make up for the lost revenue, the company has slashed SG&A expense by over 40% over the same period.

On a more positive note, revenues and net income were up for the first quarter of 2019, by 5.1% and 22% respectively. Has KO seen the worst of its reduction in top and bottom line? Is a recovery in sight? I certainly hope so, otherwise I struggle to see how they will afford the dividend, let alone dividend increases in upcoming years.

Growth was fueled mostly from KO’s global ventures division, which handles acquisitions of new brands. This suggests that growth is coming from non core brands, and that the core brands are still flat when we combine all regions.

Yet investors should still be concerned. In an economy where health concerns are becoming a focus for a larger part of the population, soda continues to underperform.

While soda used to be consumed twice as much as bottled water a little over a decade ago, water is now ahead. While KO owns Dasani, a popular water brand, as well as other health-conscious options, it has become clear that these brands don't have anywhere near the market share that KO's sodas had. As such revenue has been displaced, and the road back to 2012 revenues will be long and paved with many threats, including the ecological concerns around plastic bottles. In certain cities around the world, ban's of single use bottled water within the city's facilities are already being considered.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives KO a dividend strength score of 54 / 100. KO’s business is undergoing severe changes. Health concerns and the threat of regulation of soda in many developed countries put the company’s core business at risk. While it would seem that the decrease in revenues and net income has stabilized and even started to recover somewhat, the dividend is super stretched. As dividend investors, we need more than 2.5% dividend growth on a stock which yields 3%.

When all is considered, KO has a subpar dividend profile. The only thing really going for it is the staying power of its brand, and the ultra long history of dividend increases. While 2.5% dividend growth would be acceptable for high yielding stocks it is hard to justify investing in KO for the dividend.

Stock Strength

Let’s say you own KO. You decide you want to sell it and move into another food & beverage stock. Should you sell now? Or does the stock have the potential for more appreciation? To assess this, I look at the four fundamental factors which have driven stock price movements in the past century: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Valuation must always be part of the equation. Undervalued stocks beat the market, and overvalued stocks underperform the market. This alone is enough to justify incorporating value into the decision process. To determine value, I look at multiples of earnings, sales, cashflow as well as dividend yield and buyback yield.

KO has a P/E of 32.25x

P/S of 6.76x

P/CFO of 29.44x

Dividend yield of 3.16%

Buyback yield of 0.00

Shareholder yield of 3.16%.

These values would suggest that KO is more undervalued than 39% of stocks, which is worrying. KO trades at very high multiples of sales, cash and earnings. However, as the chart below suggests, KO has been trading at inflated 30+ times earnings for a while. Still, it would seem that KO offers close to no undervaluation at this point. It’s valuation isn’t off the charts, but nothing to get excited about.

Value Score: 39 / 100

Momentum

Momentum is a great indicator for initiating positions. Relative strength has been a solid indicator of stock market performance. Those with the best 3, 6 and 12 month performance usually outperform the market throughout subsequent quarters. Inversely, stocks with the worst relative strength tend to underperform the market. Coca-Cola's price has increased 11.52% these last 3 months, 4.80% these last 6 months and 16.28% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $50.64.

KO has better momentum than 74% of stocks, which investors should find comforting. As more investors move towards defensive stocks, KO has had great 3 month momentum (better than 82% of stocks). I expect this to continue, and I expect KO to do even better if the earnings continue their positive increase in Q2.

Consumer staples tend to do the best in the later stages of a bull market. For the first time in the whole bull market, we're seeing KO strongly outperform the index. The general view is that consumers will continue to purchase the products through thick and thin, making them safer bets during a recession.

If we use the Consumer Staples SPDR Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) as a proxy for the performance of consumer staples stocks, we can clearly see in the chart below that they have been overperforming for the past year.

When we zoom out to a 3 year chart, we notice that the sector and KO have underperformed the S&P 500.

KO is strongly correlated to the movements of XLP. Most of its returns can be explained by the returns of the sector, which after years of underperformance throughout a strong bull market, is now thriving as investors move their assets into stocks which they perceive as safer, and more likely to perform throughout all market environments.

Momentum score: 74 / 100

Financial Strength

With dividend stocks whose dividend is stretched, financial strength is crucial. We saw earlier that KO’s interest payments were quite low compared to the company’s earnings. KO' Debt/Equity ratio of 4.0 is better than 23% of stocks. Coca-Cola's liabilities have decreased by 4% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 10.5% of KO's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Coca-Cola has better financial strength than 60% of stocks. This is comforting. While the stock’s gearing is quite high, the company has been reducing liabilities which is welcomed. Liability coverage is decent, better than expected for a stock with such a high level of gearing.

Financial Strength Score: 60/100

Earnings Quality

Making a few checks on earnings quality allows us to assess whether or not the company might be making some accounting decisions which will benefit earnings today at the cost of future profits. Coca-Cola’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 0.1% puts it ahead of only 14% of stocks. 75.9% of KO's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 31% of stocks. Each dollar of KO's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 37% of stocks. Based on these findings, KO has higher earnings quality than 16% of stocks.

The earnings quality is very low. The company has positive accruals, which will likely be dilutive for future earnings. The company also depreciates an extremely low level of its assets in relation to capital expenditure. This indicates that the company might be overestimating the useful life of its assets, which would result in write-downs and write-offs in the future.

Earnings Quality Score: 16 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 41 / 100 which is troublesome. The fundamentals tend to indicate that the stock’s future performance will suffer. However, KO is viewed as a safe haven, and as consumer staples stocks continue to outperform in the late stages of the bull market, KO’s positive momentum could bring the stock higher.

However, this isn’t a dividend stock I’d be comfortable owning for a long time, and if I were a shareholder, as the price breaks through new highs, I’d gradually sell my position over the course of the next few months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 54 & a stock strength of 41, Coca-Cola

is a subpar choice for dividend investors. Investing in KO because it was great in the 20th century isn’t good enough an argument. Those who said “everyone will still drink Coke in 100 years” are now starting to realize that in fact, less people are than 7 years ago.

As a dividend investor who needs dividend growth to meet my goals, I simply cannot justify purchasing shares of KO. To understand how we determine how much dividend growth is needed, you can read the following article: "Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me".

