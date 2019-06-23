Sierra Wireless Loading The Flywheel

Together with the cost cutting program and the explosive growth in connectivity, that should propel the company and its shares forward for the next several years.

But the company is undergoing a more structural transition into a more integrated IoT solutions provider, producing higher margins and recurring revenues.

But the rest of the year should be better as the revenues from their automotive clients start to ramp.

The shares of Sierra Wireless are lingering on restructuring cost and some temporary headwinds from some part of the markets.

We believe Sierra Wireless (SWIR) is attractive as the shares are not expensive and the company is in transition, trying to shift more towards integrated IoT solutions producing recurring revenues, rather than just sell standalone hardware connection products.

In order to accommodate this change, the company has reorganized its reporting structure, from the earnings deck:

While embedded broadband still has expansion possibilities, most notably in automotive where revenues from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) are ramping now with an acceleration promised in H2, it will also get an impulse from 5G next year.

However, even when there is growth in this segment (which there wasn't, quite the contrary in Q1), one should not forget that there is considerable price erosion in these markets, so this isn't the part that is going to fetch high valuations for shareholders.

That has to come from a more integrated approach in the IoT segment, where the company is in the early innings of a transformation into a more integrated solutions provider, creating higher margins and recurring revenues. Here is how management sees that (Q1CC):

"So in the three- to four-year time period, we would expect, on the sum of the parts basis that our IoT solutions business would be circa 90% of our value creation and the embedded broadband, the balance."

That doesn't mean that the embedded broadband business is necessarily a dud, as we bring into memory something that management argued during a previous CC (Q4CC 2018):

"This is a high-volume business with some very strong global customers. As an example, we expect our existing automotive OEM design wins to-date, excluding any potential new 5G wins to deliver approximately $1.1 billion in revenue over the next five years."

But still, most of the interesting action for investors will be in the IoT segment, to which we now turn.

Ready to connect

Management argues that they have a key differentiator for the IoT market (Q1CC, our emphasis):

"What we typically see is the customer is faced with choosing a standalone hardware, a module from us or from one of our competitors, then putting that together with carrier SIMs in all of the countries that they're going to be shipping their product into. Selecting some sort of platform management for device and SIM management, and then managing their own end to end security and then the opportunity that we provide that customer is that we'll put that all together, so that whatever country their product ships into, it automatically connects with our smart SIM to the carrier."

That is, they're not just selling hardware, they sell a solution, solving a hassle for customers, which sets them apart at least for now because these agreements with carriers in so many countries take time to replicate.

The company has bought four global MVNOs (mobile virtual network operator) which have taken years to integrate and it has agreements with multiple carriers in the same country so customers get the best signal, and they have a 24/7 network operating center ready for dealing with problems, should they arise, from Q1CC:

"We can see if our devices because we have the network layer and the device we can see if our device is not reporting data. We can triage that, we can be in touch with carriers, if they're having a carrier issue or we can update software over there to our devices to deal with any instances that are out there. We also pre-load security settings into our device. And by having both the device and the network layer, we have two layers of security management that makes us unique and providing a superior solution in that regard."

Cloud and recurring revenue

What the ready to connect devices also bring is customers on the company's cloud platform, which brings the twin benefits of generating recurring revenues and higher margins. They have developed Octave, a data orchestration solution (Q1CC):

"Our Octave product that I mentioned is our most advanced version of a complete end-to-end solution. And that product is out to glowing customer reviews so far."

And the company is working on more (Q1CC):

"...we're continuing to work in building our funnel and investing in capabilities, like more advanced tools and diagnostics on customer analytics."

Here is the general idea, from the CEO Investor Day presentation:

It does take time for these recurring revenues to start ramping though (Q1CC):

"When we have a design win, it's often 9 to 15 months from design win until the product is being integrated into the customer’s machine if I use that phrase and start shipping to market. And then as they start to ship that product, you have 12 months of shipment before you're at an annualized run rate on recurring revenue."

But the goal is pretty clear, they expect the IoT segment to deliver 40%+ gross margins with 30%+ recurring revenues in 3-4 years time.

At their Investor Day (June 11), the company announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT), connecting its Octave data orchestration solution to Microsoft's cloud platform Azure:

"Azure IoT Central is a software-as-a-service (SAAS) solution that lets customers build and deploy production-grade IoT applications in hours without cloud computing experience or specialized skills. Octave merges edge devices, network, and cloud APIs into a single platform that securely extracts, orchestrates and acts on data from remote assets at the edge to the cloud. The integration will enable customers to focus on building their business rather than reinventing technical infrastructure, which dramatically reduces costs and development time from several months to days."

From the CMO Investor Day Presentation:

The company has also moved all its cloud operations from AWS to Azure. This looks a pretty useful strategic cooperation as you can see that the two platforms are highly complementary, with Sierra's Octave taking care of edge processing and connectivity and Azure doing the big data analytics.

And before we forget, the IoT segment has inherent attractive characteristics, its expected explosive growth; from the CEO Investor Day Presentation:

Cost cutting

Summing it up on the Q1CC:

"Just to summarize, since November of last year, we've announced a series of cost reduction issues that will take effect through to the end of this year. These include outsourcing of RMA activities and the transition of some operational staff to low cost regions, consolidation of our three R&D teams into one centralized team, with the objective of reducing the number of our R&D sites and moving programs to lower cost regions, including Canada, and a newly acquired site in Taiwan. This involves a significant reduction the number of R&D positions in certain of our locations, including positions in our Paris, France office, offset by the ramp up of R&D positions in lower cost regions. Reorganization of our go to market approach by unifying the sales and support teams into one organization was another initiative we implemented this year. And the outsourcing of certain finance, IT and HR activities is also underway."

These will produce annual savings of some $19M a year but incur one-time (hence non-GAAP) restructuring cost of $31M of which $3M has already been expensed in Q4 and Q1.

The goal is to cut $40M-$50M from cost by the end of 2020, both from COGS and OpEx. Not all the cost cutting will show up in increased margins as they'll reinvest part of it.

Q1 Results

The actual results were a bit better than expected, from the earnings deck:

But while these were a little above expectations, there is still a considerable amount of decline going on:

Guidance

That is, there will be improvements in the rest of the year and most of that is down to the ramp at Volkswagen. At their Investor Day, they set out their long-term goals, from the CFO Investor Day Presentation:

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins and they have suffered from a decline in revenue, an inventory build (in preparation for the automotive ramp) and restructuring cost.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is still positive on a trailing 12-month basis but not in Q1 as such, with again the restructuring cost, revenue decline and inventory build as the main culprits. The company has sufficient cash ($74M) left and no debt.

The situation should improve structurally when most of the restructuring costs are behind us and costs are indeed down by $40M-$50M.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

In terms of EV/S, the company is at an historic low which seems pretty enticing to us. Analysts expect $0.32 per share in profit rising to $0.76 next year, a more normal level as the restructuring costs are running out of the figures.

Conclusion

We see at least three forces propelling Sierra Wireless higher:

The dramatic rise in connectivity brought about by 5G and the exploding IoT market for which the company is very well placed.

The transition of the company towards a more integrated solutions provider, boosting margins and recurring revenues.

A program of significant ($40M-$50M) cost cutting that now temporarily clouds the results.

Given the valuation which is at historic lows, we see considerable upside for the shares, although this will be a gradual process playing out over multiple quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWIR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.