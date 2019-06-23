Forget About Valuation; It Matters Much Less Than You Think

Analysts can find "value" using price targets, but investors are better served focusing on total return. Shareholders do not need an attractive valuation to achieve above-average profits.

Rumors about the importance of valuation in investing have been greatly exaggerated. Although it may sound counterintuitive, the price paid for a stock is almost irrelevant to those who are in for the long run. Investors navigating the current (overvalued?) market who have found themselves prone to bottom-fishing in search of value, I humbly suggest you read on.

When I started my investing journey, I was a passionate advocate of valuation. I understood it in terms of "assess the fair value of a security" and "buy when there is sufficient margin of safety." I have been a loyal follower of "the wizard of valuation," NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran, for a long time. I read his books and listened to his lessons. I tried to apply his models when it comes to investing. However, financial modeling has a dark side. Working in corporate finance, I deal with forecasts, business plans, cost-saving initiatives all the time. I know a thing or two when it comes to using formulas to find "value," even if there isn't any. I aided Excel ninjas in my M&A department: suffice it to say the value we came up for a transaction was exactly the price we wanted to pay (what a coincidence!). I also demonstrated the concept before here on Seeking Alpha, when I valued Checkpoint (NASDAQ:CHKP), using Damodaran's models. Behavioral finance will tell you that we, analysts, are plagued with confirmation bias. We do not seek out a "fair value" through modeling, but we develop a model to explain the value we want to find.

Those who follow professor Damodaran through social media and Seeking Alpha know he has strived for years to find a way to put stories in numbers. The professor has valued stocks like Uber (UBER) and Tesla (TSLA) using multiple guesses to translate their narrative into cash flows. Still, the sheer quantity of approximations he uses makes the probability of things turning out that way like winning the world coin-flipping competition. Despite all the efforts to step-up the quality of assumptions, future remains so unpredictable that there is more at work than just a "garbage in-garbage out" attitude in valuation. The bias is deep within human nature, and it all comes down to two "basic types" of investors' mindsets.

Those with a strong bias towards analysis will dramatically overestimate the importance of numbers and fundamentals. On the other side, those with an obsession towards a stock's narrative will forget about numbers altogether (in Damodaran categories, "number crunchers" vs. "storytellers"). I can easily see I pertain to the first group. But as Peter Lynch points out, storytellers start with an advantage in the market. Not only Lynch notes that history and philosophy are a much better preparation for the stock market than statistics, but he also goes further by saying:

Investing in stocks is an art, not a science, and people who've been trained to rigidly quantify everything have a big disadvantage.

Considering these words within the personality framework laid out by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, analysts share the intuitive (N) and thinking (T) traits (guess what: I have them both). At the opposite side of the spectrum sit artists, which share sensing (S) and feeling (F) traits. As it turns out, analysts are the ones dealing with the biggest obstacle to overcome to become successful investors. It seems investing artists are much more prone to identify "beauty" in the market.

Future has such a tremendous impact in determining cash flows, focusing too much on paying a "fair price" is meaningless and detrimental. In an overvalued market, investors should remain focused on acquiring value as "best fundamentals for decades to come" rather than "highest disconnect between market price and intrinsic value today" (bottom fishing).

Nevertheless, value investors often get tricked into thinking they need to buy at a discount at all costs. A practical example of this behavior in recent years is shipping. Shipping is a sector plagued by terrible economics (poor stewardship, over-competition, cyclicality, and more nasty things). Most of its components have been severe underperformers in the long term (as these names grow less and earn less). However, some analysts routinely tout names within this space as "value picks," just because these companies trade at a discount to NAV or a low P/E (which is often just a cyclical peak capitalized). Investors believe the disconnect between market price and "fair" price is value when, in reality, it is a mere chance to realize a speculative capital gain. While I do not wish to disregard the work of these analysts, I caution readers that shipping is a space suited for trading and speculation, certainly not value investing.

To prove the point that a disconnect between market price and fair price is not the advantage long-term investors should seek, I let Warren Buffett say this in his own words. As he points out:

Our favorite holding period is forever.

But when investors hold a stock for an indefinite period, then there is no chance of ever reaping the capital gain obtained from bottom fishing. Also:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

And "fair" may even warrant a premium. Investors are, in fact, better served to put valuation aside and stick to companies which make for superior total returns. These firms can return more over time because they are better managed, earn more or grow more throughout an economic cycle, or all the above things combined, not because they cost less. Chasing these "moaty" firms with superior economics is the very core of the blue-chip investing, and the opposite of what investors find nowadays in the shipping sector.

Math explains this reasoning, too (so analysts will not feel that bad). The most straightforward and easy valuation technique taught in finance proves the point. Knowing this one, you don't need to know much else (unless you wish to work in M&A). According to the Gordon Growth model, the value of a stock is equal to the sum of all its future distributions to shareholders:

The most important consequence of this equation is that if you can get paid an unlimited number of distributions from a specific stock, whatever price you pay is a bargain because the value of the shares tends to be infinite. Collecting an ever-increasing stream of dividends is the very essence of DGI investing. Invest in a firm which can pay back distributions forever, and there is no need to worry about a potential premium paid for its shares. Moreover, by solving the equation for r (the rate of return), we get:

Which is the most important formula to define equity returns: the sum of the dividend yield plus dividends growth. Now check where the price paid stands in this formula: the price determines (only) investor's starting yield. By holding on to a stock, regardless of the paid amount, a shareholder stands to earn a return equal to the yield plus the long-term growth in distributions of the company.

The main limitation of this formula is that it is not empirically verifiable in a set time frame, because it is impossible to know if the stock's CAGR in a given time frame is equal to its long-term growth. Growth is a big unknown and possibly the best way to guess it is the "scuttlebutt" theorized by Fisher. Thus, investors may end focusing too much on price as part of the known part of the equation, the current yield.

The misleading attention on share price becomes especially acute during overvalued markets. Psychologically pressured by the market run-up, investors feel the urge to find bargains and dangerously lower their quality threshold. However, while still trying not to overpay for assets (because otherwise, the current yield would be too low), their primary focus should remain firmly on assets quality.

High-yield investors focus on current yield to maximize returns, but sometimes fail to recognize growth and quality still matter more. Shareholders are no less exposed to losses if they fail to assess a sector's decline accurately. Negative growth (in the form of a dividend cut) bites into yield, leaving a paltry total return.

Before I conclude a word of caution towards the general idea that the model works all the same considering earnings yield (or free cash flow yield) instead of dividend yield and earnings or FCF growth instead of dividend growth. Yes, in theory, the substitution makes sense and also allows to compare stocks which do not pay a dividend. After all, dividends are paid out of free cash flow and over an extended period, free cash flow tracks earnings. However, the reason why dividends are considered in the first place and thus work best is that they are the only tangible return shareholders get from their investments. A company can earn impressive amounts of free cash flow and then squander it all with the wrong capital decisions. Dividend yield, normalized for the payout ratio, is the only plausible way to understand how much of a premium an investor is paying when buying shares. Investors should not fear to pay a bigger premium when growth is more enticing because by summing up the two components, total return will be OK.

My final advice to investors considering where we stand in the market today:

If you are a "number cruncher," force yourself to envision the company 10 years from now. Shop for quality; do not shop for discounts. Fixate on the possible total return; do not fixate on price. In the long-run dividend is only a fraction of your return; most of it will come from growth. The only return that matter is the one in your pockets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.