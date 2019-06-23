Martinrea Should Outperform Other Auto Suppliers

The company should enjoy several industry tailwinds such as the trend towards lightweight structures, and the popularity of SUVs in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Martinrea International (OTCPK:MRETF) [TSX:MRE] delivered solid Q1 2019 despite a weak auto market in the quarter. The company should continue to benefit from the trend towards lightweight vehicles as it supplies lightweight structures to automakers. Martinrea should also benefit from the popularity of SUVs, CUVs, and trucks as it has a high exposure in these types of vehicles. Its shares are currently trading at a discount, and we believe investors will be rewarded in the long-term.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Martinrea delivered solid Q1 2019 results despite a weak auto market. As can be seen from the table below, its total sales increased by 6.1% year over year to C$1.023 billion. Similarly, its adjusted operating income grew by 6.4% to C$83.47 million. Its adjusted operating income margin also expanded slightly by 10 basis points to 8.2%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The expansion of Martinrea's adjusted operating margin matched management's goal of reaching above 8% in 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, Martinrea's adjusted operating income margin has improved significantly from 4.1% in 2014 to 8.2% in Q1 2019. Its margin expansion was driven by management's execution on operating efficiency, flexible manufacturing, and cost saving initiatives. Management expects its margin to expand to above 9% by 2020.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite a solid quarter, shares have been hammered pretty hard due to escalating global trade tensions, as well as a fear of a slowdown in several markets such as Europe and China. However, this does not alter our long-term positive outlook for the following reasons:

Martinrea's light weighting strategy fits well with the industry trend

Martinrea is committed to develop lightweight structures using high-strength steel and aluminum assemblies. These lightweight structures help to reduce overall vehicle weight. This is important because different major markets in the world are increasingly demanding vehicles to meet the new emission standards. This trend towards lightweight structures is not only happening to conventional vehicles, but electric vehicles also require lightweight parts in order to extend their driving range. Therefore, we expect Martinrea's business to continue to perform well in the next decade as more car makers adopt lightweight structures.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Popularity of SUVs will be its tailwinds

Martinrea has a high exposure to the SUVs, trucks and CUVs. As can be seen from the bottom left pie chart, SUVs, trucks and CUVs consist of about 75% of its current North American platform portfolio. Management expects SUVs, trucks and CUVs to represent an even larger portion of its platform in the next few years as illustrated in the bottom right pie chart, thanks to several new model launches.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

For those who may be concerned about an imminent recession, we think Martinrea will be less impacted because the SUV market is expected to outgrow other types of vehicles. LMC Automotive, an independent company focusing on global forecasts for automotive industry, estimates that SUV sales in the U.S. will account for 50% of auto market in U.S. by 2020 from 32% in 2013. Internationally, SUV sales will reach 40% of the total auto market worldwide by 2025 from 15% in 2013. We think Martinrea will benefit from this trend in the medium to long term.

Sales in China and Brazil are disappointing, but only account for a small portion of Martinrea's revenue

Martinrea saw weak sales in its Rest of the World segment (other than North America and Europe) especially in China and Brazil. In fact, its ROW segment decreased by C$17 million or 42.2% to C$23.3 million in Q1 2019. This was partially offset by the ramp-up of new aluminum structural components work for Jaguar Land Rover in China, but it was significantly lower than expected. The company plans to cut its workforce in Brazil and re-examine its operation in China. We are not too concerned about the near-term weakness as the ROW segment only represented about 2.3% and 4.2% of its total sales in Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 respectively. The company still has a lot of opportunities in China. Management in the conference call indicated that it will focus more on shipping parts to Chinese local electric vehicle makers. In fact, its aluminum business will start supplying China's EV manufacturer, Geely, next year.

Valuation: Deeply Discounted

Like other auto suppliers, Martinrea's share price got hammered pretty hard in the past month. As can be seen from the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio has fallen down to only 3.4x. This is near the lowest level we have seen in this economic cycle as investors ponder whether a recession is imminent. However, Martinrea's EPS and operating cash flow have been growing in the past nine years. Therefore, its shares are very attractive based on the company's fundamentals. In fact, if its valuation is to return to a multiple of 7x, its share price could double from its current price.

Data by YCharts

Martinrea is also trading at a relatively low valuation to its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio of 3.4x is lower than Magna's (MGA) 3.6x and Linamar's (OTCPK:LIMAF) 4.3x.

Data by YCharts

A 1.8%-yielding dividend

Martinrea started paying dividends to its shareholders in 2013. The company raised its quarterly dividend in 2018 to C$0.045 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.8%. This dividend yield is currently towards the high end of its five-year range. Its dividend payout ratio is healthy as it only represents about 8.3% of its earnings per share.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

U.S. total vehicle sales likely already peaked in this cycle

Since sales in the U.S. represent about three quarter of its total sales, investors should pay attention to total vehicle sales in the U.S. As can be seen from the chart below, vehicle sales in the U.S. have likely peaked in this current economic cycle. In the past few cycles, vehicle sales declined considerably in an economic recession (except 2002). Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in considerably decline in vehicle sales. Therefore, Martinrea's sales will inevitably be impacted negatively in the next recession.

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales (Source: FRED Economic Research)

Rising raw material cost

Since Martinrea uses raw metals such as steel and aluminum to manufacture auto parts, its business can be impacted negatively with rising steel and aluminum prices. In addition, any steel and aluminum tariffs may increase its operating expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We like Martinrea as it should benefit from several tailwinds that we outlined in our article. The company is well-managed and should continue to improve its operating income margin in 2019 and 2020. Its shares are currently deeply undervalued. We like the fact that investors are only paying 3.4x of the EV to EBITDA ratio. This is much cheaper than many utilities that have EV to EBITDA ratios north of 10x. For example, Fortis (FTS) is trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 13.1x. We see Martinrea with much better growth outlook in the next few years. Once market sentiment changes, we see the stock flying high again.

