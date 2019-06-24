Anheuser-Busch InBev: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

The company is on track to reduce its net debt to below 4x EBITDA by the end of 2020.

Introduction

Despite being a best-in-class consumer staple in terms of margins and cash flow generation, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) receives relatively little attention from the investment community at Seeking Alpha. Going forward, I’m hoping to change that. This will be my first article for Seeking Alpha.

Source: company presentation FY2018 results

As the image below shows, BUD’s share price has recovered over 30% this year, after having dropped a whopping 40% in 2018, mainly due to unfavorable currency translation effects impacting its EBITDA and thus slowing its deleveraging process drastically. The company took action in October last year, effectively cutting the dividend of €3.6 per share in half. This will save BUD about $4 billion per year in dividend payments and accelerate the deleveraging process again. The company is committed to reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x by the end of FY2020. Note that this commitment does not depend on the possible minority stake listing of its Asia Pacific (APAC) business, which I will come back to later in this article.

The risks and rewards of operating in emerging markets

Before we go through the numbers and some important countries, I’d like to point out that in order to facilitate the understanding of the company’s underlying performance, BUD adjusts its numbers by eliminating the impact of currency translation effects and scope changes. As these currency translation effects (particularly those relating to the Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Argentinean peso) are currently a severe headwind, the underlying (“organic” or “normalized”) figures are much better than the actual figures that will be reported in the consolidated financial statements. Without any adjustments, both revenue and EBITDA would have declined by low single digits in the first quarter.

At the beginning of May, the Brazilian real was down 10% year on year compared with the US dollar, with the South African rand dropping 14% over the same period and the Argentinean peso falling by an enormous 54%. In short, some important countries for Anheuser-Busch InBev are currently struggling economically and/or politically. It is important to keep in mind that this will not always be the case. I’d like to include the following quote from the company’s CEO Carlos Brito, taken from the 2018 conference call on the 28th of February 2019:

We are well-positioned in emerging markets which represent more than 70% of our volume and almost 60% of our revenues. That is up for long-term growth despite short-term volatility. And as a company of owners, we manage our business for the long-term.

Another one from the third-quarter 2018 press release:

We have a long history of operating in emerging markets and recognize that they are inherently volatile. Our ownership culture requires us to take a long-term view of our business and weather such volatility to pursue the growth opportunities that are also characteristic of these markets. We believe we have the right people, portfolio and strategy in place to deliver long-term, sustainable growth and expand the global beer category, and we remain confident that we will continue to accelerate our EBITDA organic growth rate in the balance of the year.

These are the things I love hearing. This company takes the long-term view. When emerging markets are thriving, investors line up to pay high multiples for high-growth opportunities. But when these same markets are suffering, exposed companies get thrown into the bin. Well, that’s not something I’m willing to do. I believe short-term headwinds have created a long-term opportunity here. The current share price may not be as low as in the beginning of the year anymore, but I think it’s more than fair for a best-in-class market leader with enormous competitive advantages.

Anyway, let’s dive into some numbers.

Delivering on strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the first quarter

With total volumes rising by 1.3%, revenue and EBITDA growth come in at 5.9% and 8.2%, respectively. The company’s premiumization strategy continues to bear fruit, as global brand revenue (from Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona) is up 8.5%. EBITDA is held back somewhat by significant commodity (aluminum and barley) and transactional currency headwinds, as we’ve discussed above. Importantly, BUD expects to offset these headwinds by cost-management initiatives.

Source: Q1 results press release

In the case of Anheuser-Busch InBev, I would not pay too much attention to net profit figures, as these are impacted by non-cash gains and losses related to the hedging of its share-based payment programs. However, I will monitor the free cash flow generated by the company. This is hard cash (as opposed to accounting profits) used to finance dividends and repay debt. BUD does not present cash flow or net debt figures in its first-quarter release, so we’ll have to wait until the interim results in July.

Let’s discuss some important countries and/or regions.

Encouraging market share trends in the US

Volumes continue to decline, but at a much slower pace than before (-1.2% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with -4.1% in first-quarter 2018). The company only lost around 0.1% market share in first-quarter 2019, which is its best performance since the fourth quarter of 2012. Persistently lower volumes in the mainstream segment (Bud and Bud Light) are increasingly being offset by growth in the premium segment (first and foremost by Michelob Ultra).

This turnaround in the North American market has started under the leadership of Michel Doukeris, who has been in charge of BUD’s North American unit since the beginning of 2018. His recipes? Innovations (such as Bud Light Orange, Budweiser Freedom Reserve, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Organic) and a regional approach, meaning innovations are tested locally, then quickly scaled up if proven successful.

It is important to point out that North America remains an enormous cash cow for Anheuser-Busch InBev, with an EBITDA margin of around 40% on a high and relatively stable revenue. Looking ahead to the second quarter, I believe there’s a good chance we will see volumes grow again, given the improving market share trends and easy comparables (total volumes declined by 4.5% in the second quarter of 2018). We’ll find out on July 25.

Source: company presentation Q1 2019 results

Temporary slowdown in Mexico

Volumes declined by 4% in the first quarter, but this is entirely due to a later timing of the Easter holiday. Volumes should therefore pick up again in the second quarter. The gradual roll-out of the company's beers in the Mexican chain of convenience stores, OXXO, which started in April this year, is proceeding according to plan. By the end of 2022, BUD will have products in all 17,000 stores. Keep in mind that until April, BUD did not sell any beers in any OXXO store due to an exclusivity agreement between OXXO and Heineken, so this should be a nice tailwind in what has already been a very profitable and growing market for the company. Lastly, on March 4, BUD inaugurated a new $726 million brewery in Central Mexico that will boost capacity by 12 million hectoliter in the first phase. Capacity could however easily be extended to 24 million hectoliter, which would make it one of the largest breweries of its kind in the world.

Flying start in Brazil

BUD started the year strong in Brazil, outperforming its competitors. Sales and volumes are up 16.7% and 12.4%, respectively, supported by the later timing of Carnival. The EBITDA margin, however, decreased by 3 full percentage points due to higher aluminum and barley prices. Economically, things are starting to look up. Consumer disposable income may not have increased yet, but consumer confidence has, and that is usually a predictor of good things to come.

Short-term challenges in South Africa

The company experienced a challenging quarter in South Africa. Revenue declined by mid-single digits due to lower volumes driven by the later timing of the Easter holiday and by lower consumer demand. Consumer confidence is at a very low level. Hopefully, after the general election held in May, the rainbow nation will be able to climb out of the economic downturn. Despite short-term challenges, the medium- and long-term outlook remains positive, as demographics and the expected evolution of the middle class in South Africa remain very compelling.

Suffering from hyperinflation in Argentina

The macroeconomic environment in Argentina makes running a business very difficult. Volumes declined by a whopping 15% in the first quarter. Consumers are suffering under an enormous inflation rate of about 50% on an annual basis. In response to this, the company has launched some affordable options for consumers. Elections will be held in October. However, any economic improvement this year is highly unlikely.

Minority stake listing of Asia Pacific (APAC) could unlock shareholder value

Last month, BUD officially confirmed it is exploring a minority stake listing of its Asia Pacific business on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The advantage of such a separate listing is that it could finance acquisitions in the region with new shares of that division, without BUD having to issue new shares itself. As the company is only exploring a minority stake listing, the numbers of its APAC business would still be fully consolidated.

In 2018, the APAC business generated an EBITDA of $3.1 billion on revenue of $8.5 billion. Taking into account a conservative 5% EBITDA growth this year, FY2019 EBITDA for this division would come in at approximately $3.2 billion. Applying a multiple of 14 to this would result in an equity value of $45 billion for this business. It is yet unclear how big a stake BUD intends to sell, but as a rule of thumb, I would say that every 5% could fetch the company $2.25 billion before costs. This transaction could definitely unlock shareholder value, as the entire company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of just 11.8.

On June 17, Bloomberg reported Anheuser-Busch will be meeting with investors through June 28 in order to assess demand. Meanwhile, the preliminary prospectus has been filed at the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Outlook

Outlook is confirmed. The company continues to expect to deliver strong revenue and EBITDA growth this year. Importantly, BUD has realized it can’t just work on revenue and EBITDA. In the end, volumes have to grow as well. So in this year’s guidance, BUD explicitly states it is targeting a more balanced top-line growth between volume and revenue per hectoliter. With organic revenue and volume growth of 5.9% and 1.3% respectively in the first quarter of this year, the company is surely achieving a better balance than in the same period last year, when revenue grew by 4.7% but volumes dropped by 0.2%.

Net debt will decrease year after year and poses few risks

Lastly, I’d like to talk about the net debt position, as this obviously has been a worry and even created some panic last year. The company’s reported (non-adjusted) EBITDA has been under pressure due to currency and commodity headwinds, and the 10-year US Treasury yield briskly rose above 3%, leading to a general sell-off of (heavily leveraged) consumer staples.

Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 2018 with a net debt of $102.5 billion, which is equal to 4.6x its 2018 EBITDA. The company is committed to reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x by the end of 2020, independent of the possible minority stake listing of its Asia Pacific business, and I believe this to be a realistic target.

For 2019, I have penciled in an operating cash flow of $22.5 billion. Subtracting the net CapEx ($4.3 billion), net interest payments ($4 billion) and tax payments ($4 billion), and adjusting for the non-controlling interests ($1.3 billion) would result in a free cash flow of $8.9 billion. As the €1.8-per-share dividend costs the company approximately $4 billion, it could lower net debt by $4.9 billion to $97.6 billion this year.

In 2020, I expect operating cash flow to further rise to $23.5 billion and free cash flow (after adjusting for the non-controlling interests) to $9.5 billion. Assuming an unchanged dividend would result in net debt dropping to $92.1 billion by the end of that year, or approximately 3.9x the expected operating cash flow (note that EBITDA tends to be a little higher than operating cash flow in the case of BUD).

With operating and free cash flow set to rise and dividend payments remaining stable for the time being, the deleveraging pace should increase year by year. It is also noteworthy that as I write this, the 10-year US Treasury yield is dropping below 2%, which should help ease any concerns the market may have about the company’s sizeable net debt position.

Coming back to the first-quarter release, the company does not disclose any cash flow and/or net debt figures, so we’ll have to wait until July. I expect that BUD will most likely report an increase in net debt then, but this is perfectly normal and not worrisome at all. Why not? There are a number of reasons:

the payment of the final dividend of €1 per share in May;

the traditional build-up of working capital in the first half (inventories and trade receivables increase, while trade payables decrease);

unfavorable currency translation effects (which should ease in the second half); and

a traditionally stronger second half of the year.

By the end of 2019, net debt will have dropped to well below $100 billion. I am well aware that this is still a lot of debt, but the company can handle it. The business is defensive; it generates an enormous amount of cash; 94% of the debt carries a fixed interest rate; and thanks to the $16.5 billion refinancing operation in January this year, BUD has effectively eliminated any refinancing pressure. Just to put things in perspective: Net interest payments only represent around 18% of operating cash flow.

Source: company presentation Q1 2019 results

Conclusion

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported solid first-quarter results last month, which show continued momentum from the fourth quarter of 2018. Its premiumization strategy continues to be very successful and I welcome the company's objective to target not only revenue and EBITDA growth, but volume growth as well. First-quarter results show that thus far, BUD is delivering on this promise.

Currency headwinds will continue in the second quarter as the dollar remains at elevated levels compared to the Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Argentinean peso, but this should ease in the second half of the year.

Although Anheuser-Busch InBev will most likely report a higher net debt in July, due mostly to the seasonality of the business, it should be able to report a net debt well under $100 billion by the end of 2019. As I explained above, the company’s commitment to reach a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x by the end of 2020 is realistic and should not create any problems.

A minority stake listing of the Asia Pacific business could easily be worth $45 billion. This would create a platform for potential M&A in the region; would accelerate the deleveraging process; and could unlock extra shareholder value, depending on the multiples this division can be listed at compared with the multiples of the entire company.

I believe the current share price of Anheuser-Busch InBev implies a more or less fair valuation of the company at this time. However, I also strongly believe that the fair value is likely to increase year by year as operating and free cash flow rise and net debt drops, which should ultimately pave the way for considerably higher dividends. I believe this is the sort of stock you should hold on to for decades. One final quote to conclude this article, from the 1989 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter: “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Next appointment: the interim results on the 25th of July. Hope to see you then! Feel free to share your comments and/or suggestions on my very first article below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.