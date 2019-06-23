100 WallStar S&P 500 Dogs Fetch Stellar Yield, Gains & Upside For June/July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June/July top-yield S&P 500 dividend WallStars showed 16.70% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big, high-price S&P 500 dogs ruled the pack.

WallStars get positive-upside grades from brokers. Their June/July top-ten net-gains ranged 26.1%-44.72%, topped by Schlumberger 6/19/19. The ten, CTL; GPS; PM; NWL; OXY; HP; MAC; WRK; KSS; SLB, averaged 42.33%gains.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available-market capitalization." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 26.1% To 44.72% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To June/July 2020

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend WallStars by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 WallStars was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

These projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 1, 2020 were:

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) was projected to net $447.16, based on a median target estimates from thirty-teo analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% more than the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp (SPG) was projected to net $399.30, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

WRKCo Inc (WRK) was projected to net $390.87.05, based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 71% more than the market as a whole.

Macerich Co (MAC) was projected to net $354.04, based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) was projected to net $348.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $330.33, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) netted $315.34 based on a median estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $275.85, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

Gap Inc (GPS) was projected to net $263.99, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) was projected to net $261.00, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.33% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These average risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

103 Top S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend WallStars By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 6/19/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two communication services sector representatives, CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) [1]. The other placed fifth, AT&T Inc (T) [5].

Second and third places went to two real estate sector representatives, Macerich Co (MAC) [2], and Iron Mountain Inc (KIM) [3]. Two from the consumer cyclical sector placed fourth, and ninth, Macy's Inc (M) [5], and Ford Motor Co. (F) [9].

In fifth, eighth and tenth places, were three consumer defensive representatives, Altria Group Inc. (MO) [5], Newell Brands Inc (NWL) [8], and Philip Morris International Inc (PM) [10].

Finally, one energy sector rep placed seventh, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) [10], to complete the S&P 500 top ten WallStars by yield for June/July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P 500 WallStars Showed 21.97% To 40.24% Upsides To June/July, 2020; (31) No Down-siders Allowed.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 16.70% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To June/July, 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 6/19/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 19.2% Vs. (33) 23.05% Net Gains by All Ten Come June/July, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.7% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced selection, Macerich Co (MAC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.40%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 dividend WallStars as of June 19 were: Ford Motor Co (F); CenturyLink Inc (CTL), Newell Brands Inc (NWL); Macy's Inc (M); AT&T Inc (T), with prices ranging from $10.04 to $32.41.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs as of June 19 were: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM); Macerich Co (MAC); Altria Group Inc (MO); Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY); Philip Morris International Inc (PM), whose prices ranged from $32.56 to $76.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P500 WallStar dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

