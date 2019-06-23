A Rate Cut May Not Avert Recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Source: Wealth 365

Earlier this week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell referenced economic uncertainties and muted inflation pressures. The Fed removed "patient" language pursuant to the fed funds rate target. I believe the Fed opened the door for future rate cut. Nonetheless, a rate cut may not avert another recession. I explain below.

The Economy's Vital Signs Are Deteriorating

The economy's vital signs are deteriorating. For the week ending June 15th U.S. weekly rail traffic was 527,989 carloads and intermodal units, representing a 5.4% decline versus the same week last year. This means businesses are shipping fewer goods and services cross country via railroads. It also connotes business activity is in decline.

In Q1 2019 Y/Y growth in rail traffic for Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) was 0%, -4%, 4% and -1%, respectively. It could worsen in Q2. Shipments for automobile parts, metals and agricultural, products were likely negatively impacted by the trade war with China. However, I do not believe dismal rail traffic was due totally to a trade war. After a decade of uninterrupted expansion the economy appears to have peaked. One or two rate cuts may not help matters.

Stimulus Measures May Have Inured To People Who Won't Spend It

According to economic theory the wealthy have a lower marginal propensity to consume ("MPC") as compared to middle-income and lower-income individuals. For every dollar in stimulus wealthy individuals receive they typically spend less of it and save more of it. In my opinion, trillions in bailouts, tax cuts and efforts to spur asset prices (stocks, real estate) inured mostly to wealthy individuals.

According to Moody's U.S. non-financial corporations held $1.7 trillion in cash on their balance sheets at the end of 2018, down 15% Y/Y.

Tax reform may have freed up corporate cash. It may have been used to repay debt, return money to shareholders or engage in share repurchases. The question remains, how did it help the economy? The public was led to believe it would lead to more investment from corporations. However, the Fed referenced business fixed investment was weak, which could be another rationale for a rate cut. In my opinion, if that cash does not trickle down to the average worker who helped create it then it may not be good for the economy.

Anemic PCE Growth

Personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy ("PCE"), is a measure of inflation the Fed uses. The Fed's target PCE growth is 2.0%. PCE growth was 1.6% in April, and it has not reached 2.0% for any month this year. It was as high as 1.9% in November and December of last year, but has not come close to the Fed's target since. I believe the Fed is pushing on a string. More money needs put into the hands of people who are going to spend it. That may require a change in fiscal policy. More rate cuts could buoy financial markets, but that may not help a weak consumer or spur PCE growth.

Conclusion

Rate cuts may not stave off another recession. The Fed may attempt to key financial markets afloat, which could work in the short-term. Investors should avoid cyclical names whose earnings could decline with a deteriorating economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.