Retirement Advisor: Servo Wealth's Eric Nelson Critiques Risk-Averse Investing (Podcast)

Summary

Eric Nelson of Servo Wealth Management argues that retirement investors are too risk-averse.

In this interview, he critiques target-date funds with high bond allocations; income annuities with low payouts; index funds concentrated in large-cap U.S. stocks; and dividend stocks.

He recommends the higher long-term return of small-cap and value stocks and the behavioral coaching of an advisor who can help investors realize their goals and stop worrying about investing.