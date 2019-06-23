Hasbro Is A Solid Long-Term Bet On Pullbacks

The company continues to make strides in original content, but I would like to see more action on that front.

Introduction

Hasbro (HAS) continues to be the stronger toy company out there in terms of brand equity and performance. While Mattel (MAT) is still an interesting idea to watch in many respects, Hasbro is obviously a leader in this sector.

I've written about the company in the past, and I still find it to be a brand name that will be around for a long time. I see opportunity for the company in terms of licensing IP from other media concerns, creating original content and merchandising. The stock has an attractive dividend yield and should be able to grow that payout over time.

I'm going to look at the most recent earnings report and muse on how Hasbro can grow over time. It is a long-term idea that probably would be best entered on the proverbial pullback.

Hasbro's First Quarter

The most recent quarterly results were announced a couple months ago, and they were a hit on the Street. The Q1 top line grew by a modest 2% to $732.5 million, but adjusting for currency effects changed the growth to 6%. More crucially, the number beat expectations by over $66 million. Earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.21. This compared very favorably to the adjusted $0.10 per diluted share brought in last year. The adjustments made in 2018 were related in part to the exit of Toys R Us from the retail marketplace. Cash from operations experienced some compression this quarter, recorded as roughly $264 million versus $318 million. Capital spending in Q1 this year was $25 million, and the financing activities included a little under $80 million for dividend payments and about $47 million for stock repurchases. Add all that allocation activity together and you've got a good relationship to the $264 million brought in by the company.

Franchise brands did well, increasing revenue by 9% to $393 million. Emerging brands jumped 22% to $59 million (the double-digit increase is not necessarily notable considering the low revenue base). The gaming section was mostly flat at a 2% gain.

Partner brands, unfortunately, fell 14%. That segment is a bit harder to control considering the timing of releases and difficult comparisons from one year to the next. That doesn't mean management can't try to smooth things out with new collections and other initiatives, but it is what it is. Keep in mind future quarters will benefit from Disney's (DIS) recent Avengers phenomenon (remember that the current quarter terminated at the end of March), as well as a Star Wars picture this December.

I want to give more perspective on cash flow. Here is a link to the annual report released back in February of this year. On page 57 is the cash-flow statement, and you will see a disappointing trend. Roughly speaking, operating cash generated in 2016 was $800 million and in 2018, that number dropped to $650 million. Still, capital spending and dividend requirements were comfortably covered.

Management is big on the Brand Blueprint, as it is known. I am, too. It may seem like one of those business-speak concepts that don't amount to much, but while it is perhaps technically business-speak, in my mind, it adds up to a larger significance. It succinctly describes the internal process of brand creation, marketing and distribution, and the relationship of all three to today's disruptive age that is built on storytelling and image. The linked article goes into more detail, but I find it to be a real key to increasing cash flow over time, even though it is an intangible bit of goodwill.

The company has a lot going for it in terms of its toy/games portfolio, from Monopoly to Magic: The Gathering, the latter of which might be an undervalued asset, according to SA contributor Christopher VanWert. That's another thing Hasbro has up its sleeve: the ability to develop new hits that take off without warning and/or the knack for reinvigorating a game franchise.

Producing Content: More Catalysts Needed

When Hasbro finally creates a long-tail business in terms of Hollywood productions, it will greatly benefit the stock. Here, though, is where I will concede risk of execution, and perhaps even a current lack of ambition.

The company has exposed itself to Hollywood most notably by licensing its Transformers IP to Viacom's (VIA) (VIAB) Paramount Pictures. Hasbro also assists in the development/production of the projects. The most recent picture in the series is Bumblebee, which was released near the end of 2018 and grossed over $460 million worldwide against a budget of $135 million.

Hasbro signed a five-year exclusive deal with Paramount back in 2017 (which you can read here) to partner on content production. Certainly the company is more directly involved in moviemaking than it was years ago, and I will give credit for that. However, I believe, going beyond the Paramount partnership in place now, that management needs to more fully self-fund/self-produce films and then sign with a major distributor for a simple distribution fee (to the best of my knowledge and reading, this is not currently the case). One would assume execs are working toward that goal, making the current deal a placeholder of sorts. Increasing investment in risk, while it can be worrisome (especially in Hollywood), nevertheless opens up avenues to increasing profits for the company's entertainment segment. I expect at some point in the future post-Paramount we will see projects fully-funded by debt and cash flow, which would be the correct strategy for Hasbro.

Another opportunity is for the company to simply invest in ideas that are marketable and not connected to toy IP. In this way, it would become a true media concern. What I mean specifically is that the company should (and certainly could) develop scripts that are original and interesting, with commercial potential as a one-off or, more suitably, as a franchise. Hasbro could thereby reverse the process: create a film, then a toy line. An example I like to use to illustrate such a point is Breaking Bad. Hasbro could develop a show or movie in that genre and then make a collectible line of merchandise linked to it. It may sound odd for the proprietor of Play-Doh to produce a dark drama like that, but the thought experiment works in my mind, and I believe there is money to be made from content as its own revenue stream as well as a vehicle to promote collectibles. For this strategy, the opposite of big-budget plays should be utilized, such as would be the case for low-budget comedies or horror franchises.

Conclusion

Here is a stock chart for Hasbro:

Data by YCharts

The shares have recovered from a downtrend on the left side of the chart. The stock seems to be coming back, and its dividend yield, as of this writing, is 2.5%. The shares aren't too far from the 52-week high of $109.60.

Here's what I see. We have a stock of a brand-dense company with a great portfolio of merchandise/media products. Operating cash flow, as aforementioned, dipped significantly last year. However, the stock is holding its own. We must place the drop in context with the elimination of Toys R Us from the retail marketplace. That chain was significant to the fortunes of Hasbro, but as time goes on, the company will adjust as it optimizes new retail channels and marketing strategies.

Nevertheless, as the company continues to transform itself and find new sales opportunities, there is some risk, so for this particular long-term idea, getting the stock on days when it is in the red, and thus at a higher yield, is warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.