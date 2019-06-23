Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial

Investment Thesis

2019 investor returns of Coty Inc (ticker: COTY) have been impressive, as the stock is up over 100% YTD. However, most of that performance can be attributed to technical factors. The fundamentals of the company remain bleak and strong initiatives towards organic growth are a must for this company to survive. The focus of this investment thesis surrounds the numerous risks associated with COTY and the lack of fundamental support for future investor performance.

Investment Risks

Weak Balance Sheet

One of the primary reasons COTY’s stock price dropped from the low $30s in 2016 to $6/share at the end of 2018 is because of the deterioration of the balance sheet. Even though revenue doubled during this timeframe, the bottom line kept getting hammered by merger and restructuring charges along with a substantial increase in interest expense. Fortunately for current investors, liquidity concerns are not prominent quite yet, especially since most of COTY’s debt starts to mature in 2023. Interest coverage ratios are decent, as its EBITDA / Interest Expense ratio is about 4.5x. However, this ratio has deteriorated significantly over the past couple of years, as highlighted below:

[source: company financials, IWD calculation]

Though liquidity concerns might be muted right now, the balance sheet remains weak and solvency concerns are quite high. Goodwill and intangible assets account for 74% of total assets. Total liabilities as a percent of tangible assets are 2.4x (ie. adjusted current ratio equals 0.4x). In addition, accounts receivables and inventories account for 11% of total assets, which are technically tangible assets but do not provide much security. Long-term debt and pension liabilities account for more than 60% of total liabilities. Of the $7.8b of long-term debt, $4.7b is due by 2023 (roughly 60%). Refinancing this debt could be a significant issue for the company should operations continue to stagnate and/or deteriorate. Management will tout its track record of “strong” free cash flow; however, that does not incorporate consistent “unusual items” that deplete the company’s cash account. Over the past couple of years, its cash balance (including restricted cash) has hovered around $400mm. Therefore, investors should not rely on the company’s ability to pay down debt and instead should hope that operations can support a decent refinance in the future.

In its recent 10-Q, COTY disclosed the fact that it began factoring its receivables. On March 19th of this year, it factored $150mm worth of receivables. This capital allocation decision sheds light on management’s concern about its balance sheet and the potential to sacrifice its long-term health at the expense of meeting near-term liabilities. $150mm is not a significant portion of its receivables (nor total tangible assets); however, this willingness to accept a factoring fee in order to immediately realize cash from receivables should be a major red flag for investors.

Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities are another drag on the company’s health. These two line items total about $1.2b and account for ~10% of total liabilities. Though these liabilities might not have material servicing costs right now, their impact on future results will continue to detract from earnings and cash flow. If the company were to face a significant pullback in sales (either company specific or macro-based) or a consistent decline in sales (even just low-single-digit), its financial health would be in serious jeopardy and bankruptcy would be a strong possibility.

Continuous Merger and Restructuring Costs

Management and analyst reports will focus on adjusted numbers that exclude merger and restructuring costs. Normally, that could be acceptable if these expenses were few and far between. However, COTY has a consistent track record of material charges related to these aspects of its operations:

[source: company financials, IWD calculation]

As shown above, not only does COTY report these “unusual items” on a consistent basis, but they account for a significant amount of its revenue. In fact, COTY disclosed in its most recent 10-Q that it expects “to incur a total of approximately $1.4 billion of operating expenditures in connection with the Global Integration Activities.” Therefore, the top-line is being supported by continuous operational changes that highlights COTY’s inability to grow organically.

Shareholder Concentration

As of March 31st, COTY disclosed JAB Cosmetics’ (“JABC”) ownership at 40%. Subsequently, it completed a tender offer on April 30th that increased its ownership level to 60%. It can be reasonably assumed that COTY’s strong performance YTD has been supported by JABC’s increase in ownership (either via open market purchases or from its recent tender offer). This type of buying support provides significant upward pressure on the stock and contributes to multiple expansion. Though this has benefited shareholders thus far in 2019, this should not be relied upon moving forward. In fact, for the same reason that JABC has propped up the stock price through its ownership position, the opposite could occur should JABC decide to exit its position. This is not likely an immediate concern for investors in the near future; however, this type of technical support could turn against investors should the fundamentals of the business deteriorate further. Any selling pressure on COTY’s stock could be compounded by JABC’s ownership intentions.

Financial Engineering Active; Fundamentals Remain Weak

COTY’s new management team seems quite focused on financial engineering to help turn the company around, as opposed to strategic operational initiatives. Not only is the factoring of its receivables eye-opening, but its initiative to offer a dividend that is split 50 / 50 between cash and stock should be a concern for equity investors. This program highlights its need to retain cash on the balance sheet, and in doing so, diluting equity shareholders moving forward, especially since JABC has elected to receive stock dividends. Furthermore, COTY has $400mm authorized for share repurchases, yet did not make any purchases even when the stock hit $6.00 per share. Insiders building their individual portfolios with COTY stock is encouraging; however, management should have bought back stock at the beginning of the year if free cash flow was truly strong and their optimism on future earnings was genuinely high. This capital allocation indecision along with other financial engineering initiatives should substantially increase the cost of equity from investors.

Marketing-Intensive Industry; COTY Has Limited Resources

Though the beauty market boasts industry tailwinds, competition remains extremely high, nonetheless. The industry relies upon strong marketing campaigns to help distinguish products and to highlight new innovations. Since COTY’s balance sheet is so weak, its ability to expend necessary resources to sustain competitiveness and innovation is quite limited. Competitors with stronger balance sheets (ie. Estee Lauder) can easily deter customers away from COTY through efficient marketing campaigns. In addition, switching costs for customers are minimal (if any), so brand loyalty can only take the company so far. Though its portfolio of products includes popular brands, that popularity can change dramatically in a short amount of time and COTY’s balance sheet is too weak for any prolonged stagnation in revenue.

Turnaround Plan – July 1st

Management has touted its big announcement that will occur on July 1st, as it plans to provide investors with more specifics regarding how it will reward shareholders moving forward. After listening to it recent earnings call, it can be assumed that most of its strategic plan will be focused on cutting costs and improving margins from an expense perspective. It is difficult to ascertain how management expects to magically grow revenue organically, especially with all the issues the company dealt with in the past – most significantly, the supply-chain disruption dilemma. Management might provide some insight towards how it plans to improve revenue growth, but investors should keep expectations low. They conceded this notion during their recent earnings conference call: “We all truly think that Coty is a company which has short and medium-term earning improvement potential and we'll immediately focus our energy and resources on capturing this upside. Yet, we also understand that we need to raise Coty's growth ceiling to have a long-term future. This is a more strategic task that will take more time to achieve. We will make sure that we address our longer-term growth potential, while we deliver on our more immediate turnaround plans.”

The substance that comes from this presentation will likely focus on cost reductions and operational efficiencies. Investors will be pleased to learn of margin improvement; however, this information alone should not propel the stock higher. In fact, hints of the information stemming from this presentation have likely propped up the stock price to its current levels over the last several months. Therefore, the upside from this announcement seems limited while the potential downside seems quite dramatic should organic growth continue to be an issue for the company moving forward.

Valuation

[source: S&P Capital IQ]

As shown above, COTY’s trading multiples have expanded substantially since the beginning of the year. Its fwd P/E ratio has doubled from 10x to 20x. Obviously, expectations for future earnings have dramatically changed even though fundamentals remain constant. For current or prospective investors, this multiple expansion should cause concern regarding irrational expectations and clearly explains why the stock has performed so well thus far in 2019. There seems to be little upside with further multiple expansion, but serious downside should multiples begin to contract.

Closing Thoughts

After reviewing the past several months, it seems reasonable to conclude that COTY’s performance has primarily been attributed to technical factors. Insider buying, the tender offer, and management’s announcement of its “turnaround plan” has likely contributed to buying support and multiple expansion. However, propping-up earnings in the short-term is not something investors should be excited about moving forward. The stock could continue to trickle up as cost reductions take hold, but ultimately, fundamentals will drive long-term investor returns and nothing has changed in this aspect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.