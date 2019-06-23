Insurance Dividend Champion - Q1 2019: Chubb Limited

Usually traded at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, the North American insurer is fairly traded.

Benefiting from a leading position in property and casualty insurance markets, Chubb succeeds in combining single-digit growth and excellent underwriting standards over the years.

Chubb Limited is one of the members of this exclusive club.

The Dividend Champions are companies who have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

In a previous article, I started my insurance dividend champion review, with Aflac, Inc (AFL), which provides supplemental insurance coverage in Japan and the United States and has increased its dividend for more than 30 years.

As promised, let's talk now about a second member of this exclusive club: Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb is a resilient insurance company, present in niche markets (like the agricultural insurance business in the U.S.) and succeeds in delivering an excellent combined ratio over the years.

Thanks to its underwriting expertise, Chubb generates recurring and growing cash flows, which are partially redistributed to shareholders, via gradual dividend increases.

Despite the poor attractiveness of the dividend yield (about 2%) and the disappointing quarterly dividend growth in 2019 (+2.7% from $0.73 to $0.75 per share), Chubb might interest long-term investors. As the company is currently fairly traded at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, I would wait for a better entry point for acquiring Chubb's shares.

Business Overview

Source: Chubb Logo

Chubb Limited is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. In 2016, ACE Limited (ACE) acquired Chubb for $29.5 billion in cash and stock. ACE then adopted Chubb's better known name.

Providing commercial, personal property, casualty, accident and supplemental health insurance, life insurance, and reinsurance, Chubb is a balanced, diversified insurer, with leading commercial and personal lines in the U.S.

Source: Chubb Corporate Presentation - First Quarter 2019

Even as the company writes $38 billion of premiums every year, Chubb’s real advantage, is its underwriting expertise. Except in 2017, the company has regularly delivered excellent underwriting profits, thanks to a low and well-steered combined ratio.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Thanks to its underwriting expertise, Chubb significantly outperforms most North American and global peers.

Source: Chubb Corporate Presentation - First Quarter 2019

In Q1 2019, Chubb reported a 3.9% drop in net income same quarter previous year.

Source: Press Release

The drop in the net income was mainly due to investment losses, while non-life underwriting income improved significantly to $712 million, or 10.9% growth.

Source: Press Release

P&C activities benefited from both higher earned premiums and lower catastrophe losses. Earned premiums grew by 1.4% to $6.6 billion.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses declined by 34% to $250 million.

Source: Quarterly Report

Segment Review

Personal insurance: This segment benefited from a 54% drop in catastrophe losses, to $129 million. The lower loss improved the combined ratio from 104.2% last year to 91.5% this year.

Source: Quarterly Report

Other segments reported worse combined ratios, but they weren’t enough to offset the P&C insurance improvement.

Source: Author’s calculation (Figures Based on Quarterly Reports)

Commercial insurance: This segment recorded lower underwriting profit ($413 million vs. $418 million), largely due to a 90 basis point increase in the loss ratio.

Source: Quarterly Report

Agricultural insurance: the agricultural insurance business recorded an underwriting income of $76 million or a 28.6% decline.

Source: Quarterly Report

Overseas General insurance: suffered from higher catastrophe losses and less favorable prior period developments, resulting in a 1.2 percentage point increase in the loss ratio. The segment recorded a 19.4% decline in underwriting income to $163 million.

Source: Quarterly Report

Global Reinsurance: With almost flat earned premium growth (+0.1%) and higher losses resulting from unfavorable prior year developments, the combined ratio of this segment deteriorated by 7.3 percentage points to 76.8%. This resulted in a 23.6% drop in the underwriting income for the segment, to $39 million.

Source: Quarterly Report

Life insurance: The Life Insurance segment comprises Chubb's international life operations, Chubb Tempest Life Re (Chubb Life Re), and the North American supplemental A&H and life business of Combined Insurance. Its contribution to income remains low compared to P&C activities but is not negligible. In Q1 2019, life underwriting income reported by the company grew 14.5% to $75 million. This was mainly due to the premium growth, partially offset by higher policy benefits.

Furthermore, cost efficiencies improved significantly, benefiting from flat administrative and policy acquisition costs against higher earned premiums.

Source: Financial Supplements + Author’s calculation

Dividend & Share Repurchases

For Q1 2019, the company declared a $0.73 per share dividend. That dividend will be increased to $0.75 per share, a 2.7% increase. Thus, the 2019 annual dividend will total $2.98 per share, a 2.1% yield. Additionally, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares (0.6% of outstanding), at a total cost of $367 million.

Source: Quarterly Report

However, net outstanding shares only reduced by about 1 million (0.2%), as 1.7 million new shares were issued to cover option exercises.

Source: Quarterly Report

Debt Position

In Q1 2019, debt was $12.6 billion for a low debt to capitalization ratio of 19.3%.

Source: Quarterly Report

Additionally, almost half of this long-term debt is due after 2030.

Source: Annual Report

The notes are rated “A” by the various agencies, except for trust preferred securities which are rated BBB+.

Source: Chubb’s Rating Summary

Book Value & Valuation

Over the last ten years, Chubb’s book value per share has grown continuously.

Source: December Investor Presentation

Q1 2019 shareholders’ equity increased 4.1% compared to Q4 2018. With a book value per share of $114.27, and a tangible book value per share of $70.46, Chubb currently trades at 1.3 times its book value or 2.1 times its tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

Takeaways

Undoubtedly, Chubb Limited's underwriting expertise is exceptional. The insurer has outperformed its peers over the last decade.

Furthermore, the company succeeded in making grown its book value and increasing the dividend paid to shareholders. In addition, the firm decided to restart repurchasing its shares to return more capital to shareholders.

Although the latest dividend increase was anemic, Chubb remains a resilient Dividend Aristocrat, which benefits from a leading position in the U.S. insurance market and excellent underwriting processes.

At a price below 1.2 times the book value, investors might start considering Chubb as a potential target.

In the next article, we will have a look at a lesser known insurance dividend aristocrat, whose underwriting excellence has been serving shareholders for over 58 years, Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Stay tuned!

