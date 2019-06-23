Using A QLAC To Reduce Your RMDs: A Highly Questionable Strategy

If your goal is to keep your RMD off your 1040, I will cover a second option available. Also, two options for shifting where the tax hit occurs.

Understanding the pros/cons of using a QLAC is critical since once you fund a QLAC, they cannot be reversed and getting funds back can be delayed up to 15 years.

Converting IRA funds into a Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract, referred to as a QLAC, reduces the value of your IRAs used to determine your annual required minimum distributions, or RMD.

Introduction:

In my article on managing my IRAs in retirement (Now Retired - Setting Investment Strategy For Our IRA Accounts), I mentioned using a QLAC but didn’t go into detail about what they are. Some readers questioned why someone would want to use one just to delay required minimum distributions. The purpose of this article to help answer that question.

What is a QLAC?

A QLAC is a deferred annuity funded with an investment from a qualified retirement plan or IRA. QLACs provide guaranteed monthly payments until death and are shielded from the downturns of the stock market. Keeping RMDs off your taxes is the main reason for a QLAC in your qualified plan, as the value of the QLAC is excluded from the RMD calculation up until the year of annuitization, which can be no later than age 85; thus your "reprieve" covers a period of slightly less than 15 years at most. In general, the QLAC amount excluded from the annual RMD calculation is limited to the lesser of $130,000 or 25% of your retirement account balances. All other assets in the account will still be subject to the normal RMD rules.

Comparing taking RMDs versus QLAC

This is based on moving $25,000 from your IRA to a QLAC at age 70 and not taking annuity payments until the age of 85. It shows tax savings based on 25% and 35% rates. To simplify, I assumed RMDs were spent and not reinvested which would increase what the QLAC would need to return to justify using one.

Age RMD Factor Account RMD 5% growth 25% tax 35% tax 70 27.4 $25,000 $912 $1,204 $228 $319 71 26.5 $25,292 $954 $1,217 $239 $334 72 25.6 $25,554 $998 $1,228 $250 $349 73 24.7 $25,784 $1,044 $1,237 $261 $365 74 23.8 $25,977 $1,091 $1,244 $273 $382 75 22.9 $26,130 $1,141 $1,249 $285 $399 76 22.0 $26,238 $1,193 $1,252 $298 $417 77 21.2 $26,298 $1,240 $1,253 $310 $434 78 20.3 $26,310 $1,296 $1,251 $324 $454 79 19.5 $26,265 $1,347 $1,246 $337 $471 80 18.7 $26,164 $1,399 $1,238 $350 $490 81 17.9 $26,003 $1,453 $1,228 $363 $508 82 17.1 $25,778 $1,507 $1,214 $377 $528 83 16.3 $25,484 $1,563 $1,196 $391 $547 84 15.5 $25,117 $1,620 $1,175 $405 $567 85 14.8 $24,671 $1,667 $1,150 $417 $583 $20,428 $5,107 $7,150

In this example, adding the IRA balance @85 + all RMDs less tax savings (@25%), the QLAC will need to return more than $39,992 to consider using one. If you put this on a Net Present Value basis, the breakeven value needed would be even higher!

I got my broker to provide me with what I would expect from a QLAC setup under the terms mentioned above. I asked for a quote that provided guaranteed return of the initial deposit. This is what I was told:

Monthly Payment Accumulative Total (year-end) 85 $388.37 $4,660.44 86 $388.37 $9,320.88 87 $388.37 $13,981.32 88 $388.37 $18,641.76 89 $388.37 $23,302.20 90 $388.37 $27,962.64 91 $388.37 $32,623.08 92 $388.37 $37,283.52 93 $388.37 $41,943.96 94 $388.37 $46,604.40 95 $388.37 $51,264.84 96 $388.37 $55,925.28 97 $388.37 $60,585.72 98 $388.37 $65,246.16 99 $388.37 $69,906.60 100 $388.37 $74,567.04

Since I would need to have received almost $40,000 before the QLAC was the better choice (over taking RMDs from the start), I would need to live to be over 93! From what I know about annuities (very limited), today’s low interest rates make the payback take longer than if 10-year Treasuries were at 5%.

Other options for moving RMDs around

Another option for keeping RMDs off your 1040 is to donate them directly to a charity. If you are using the standard deduction, you cannot claim them on your taxes anyway, so this seems to be a good option. To reduce your future RMDs, you have other options, both result in paying taxes sooner. One, convert your regular IRA to a Roth IRA. Second, start pulling funds from your IRA early. In both cases you want to limit either option, so you don’t bump into the Medicare income level that results in higher premiums or to push your income into the next tax bracket.

Key Takeaways

QLAC is a retirement strategy in which a portion of the required minimum distributions (NYSE:RMD) is deferred until a certain age (maximum limit is 85). The insurer takes on market and interest rate risk.

Under current rules, an individual can spend 25% or $130,000 (whichever is less) of their retirement savings account or IRA to buy a QLAC.

The main benefit of a QLAC is a deferral of taxes that accompanies RMDs but It appears the required payback before the QLAC is the better option requires you to live into your 90s.

Drawbacks are the same as with any annuity contracts.

As pointed out by a reader of my IRA article, your tax rate and delayed RMDs when you turn 85 could be worse than taking them before then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.