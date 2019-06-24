Why I'm Moving On From Red Hat

It is time to sell Red Hat (RHT) which is being acquired by IBM. The spread is very narrow at 0.92% implying the deal will close any day now. That's possible as The European Commission is scheduled to decide on June 27 and the deal could close shortly after. But that means when everything goes right we are making 0.92% in two weeks. That would not be a bad result at all but I'm not satisfied with that because it doesn't represent the average expected return from here on out.

Let me first quickly review what I wrote on June 5:

...However, I currently have it as closing at 9/1/2019 and the raw spread is about 2.94%.

It is one of the deals I believe has an extremely high likelihood of closing and I've put the probability at 98.5% which is significantly above average. This all culminates in an expected annualized return of 15.65%. This seems to be mostly a function of the spread moving out slightly amid general tough markets while time has progressed and my estimated closing date approaches. The deal is on the plain vanilla side with no obvious risks. The company even secured $20 billion in bond financing. IBM will still have a very strong investment grade credit rating after that and will suspend its large buyback program for two years to pay down debt further. European regulatory approval is still pending but the DoJ's is in. I don't expect major trouble here either....

The share price performed very well since that time no a few pieces of news as well as the clock continuing to tick:

This may not look like much but the spread decreased by 63% in about 2 weeks. That's a major move.

In relevant news MLex Market Insight said Brazil will soon approve without conditions. A timeline of 2 weeks is mentioned.

Crucially, EU antitrust regulators are now expected to clear the deal without concessions as well and that's according to Reuters.

I'm still very confident this is going to close and have actually improved the odds of closure to 99.5% in the M&A dashboard. But even if you would put it at 100% it doesn't do much for the annualized expected return. The expected return here hinges on the closing date.

As confident as I'm on the deal closing, I don't think the closing date is ironclad. The deal will certainly close without hiccups within a month a percentage of the time. At the same time, it seems overly optimistic to count on European and Brazilian regulators to pass it within two weeks all of the time. If we could run simulations of this situation from here on out could there be a significant delay sometimes? Could there be a major market event derailing things at the last minute? Could it theoretically be delayed until 29th October? (if so, could there be a reason a party wants to walk out under some circumstances?) My point being; there is a low probability of things going a little bit wrong.

Unfortunately, with a spread of 0.94% remaining we aren't getting compensated much for continuing to bear risk. If it takes a month from here I'm getting a return that's below what I like to shoot for (admittedly, this return comes at much lower risk than my average position). This may not sound like a highly confident sell recommendation and that's because it isn't. I've sold out because it became much less attractive after the rumors the EC is going to rubberstamp surfaced. By no means is it a horrible position to have or hold and see things through.

