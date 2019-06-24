Melinta Therapeutics: sNDA Acceptance Triggers 200% Gain

I review some of the major downside risks that investors need to be cognizant of when looking to enter a position in Melinta.

On June 19th, 2019 Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) announced the FDA accepted its BAXDELA sNDA for priority review. This sNDA would expand BAXDELA's label to include adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The FDA gave BAXDELA a 6-month review cycle and a PDUFA date of October 24th. Melinta traded up over 200% on June 19th after the company press release, which caught me a bit off guard. Typically, when a stock rises this much, it is due to a potential buyout or a pump dump. It took to the middle of the trading session for some analysts to start weighing in on the move and what the approval meant for Melinta. Sadly, most analysts saw this move an overreaction and reiterated weak price targets. Admittedly, I was surprised by the size of the move, but I wouldn't say the move was an overreaction considering the stock is still down over 80% for the year. A Jeffries analyst downplayed the significance of an approval pointed to an estimated peak sales of $133 million in 2028. Indeed, that is not a blockbuster indication, but Melinta's market cap was only ~$23 million before the press release, so I wouldn't downplay the impact of the sNDA.

I intend to discuss whether or not this sNDA move was an overreaction. In addition, I provide a couple of reason why investors should hold their shares and also potential downside risks for those looking to enter at these prices.

Image Source: Melinta

Company Overview

Melinta merged with Cempra back in November 2017, and subsequently purchased The Medicines Company’s infectious disease business (IDB) in January 2018. The IDB purchase comprised of Vabomere, Orbactiv, and injectable Minocin is the basis of the company’s product portfolio. Consequently, Melinta immediately transitioned into a leader in the antibiotic segment. It is considered the largest pure-play antibiotic company on the market due to its comprehensive commercial portfolio of antibiotics that offer clinical benefits over traditional antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance is a developing global public health crisis, and Melinta’s portfolio is chock-full of products that can be implemented against this growing threat (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Melinta Product Portfolio (Source: MLNT)

Background BAXDELA

BAXDELA (delafloxacin) is arguably the company’s flagship product due to its uses against both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, counting MRSA. BAXDELA received FDA approval back in 2017 for the management of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Melinta is attempting to expand BAXDELA’s usage and territory (Figure 2). In October 2018, the company revealed BAXDELA data from its Phase III trial in adult CABP. BAXDELA hit all primary and secondary endpoints, which have motivated the company to submit this sNDA for CABP earlier year. In addition, BAXDELA received its first ex-U.S. approval in Argentina via Eurofarma, which is Melinta’s Latin America partner.

Figure 2: Melinta Pipeline (Source: MLNT)

What’s Next For BAXDELA?

Prior to the PDUFA date, investors should be on the lookout for the detailed efficacy and safety results from the Phase III study comparing BAXDELA to moxifloxacin that is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical conference. It is this phase III study that is the basis for the sNDA. Although the study marks have already exhibited that BAXDELA had equal efficacy to moxifloxacin, I am interested to see the conclusion on this data and how BAXDELA differs from moxifloxacin.

After that, we have the PDUFA date of October 24th, which will be the biggest scheduled catalyst on the company’s calendar because the CABP indication will increase the product exposure to a projected $12.11 billion antibiotic resistance U.S. market by 2026. Looking beyond the U.S., the company is expecting a European approval for BAXDELA in ABSSSI by the end of 2019.

Reasons to Hold - Valuations and Growth

In my previous article, my chief reason for considering MLNT was due to its valuations. Now? MLNT is trading at a market cap of about $75 million and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.70, which is still under the sector average of 6.21 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: MLNT Valuations (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I understand the current headwinds of the antibiotic market prevents Melinta from having a huge beat on earnings, but the market should not disregard the expected year-over-year growth of ~40% increase in revenues over 2018 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Melinta 2019 Guidance (Source: MLNT)

In addition, the Street anticipates the company’s 2020 annual revenues to be around $105 million, which would be 59% year-over-year growth (Figure 7).

Figure 5: MLNT Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, if you are in MLNT, you have some healthy revenue growth to look forward to in the coming years. With increasing revenue and reduction in OpEx, we can suspect the market will find some potential in MLNT, especially as the best pure-play in antibiotics.

Reasons to Hold - Charts

Even with the recent move in share price, the MLNT charts are not easy to look at. The share price recently traded down to a 52-week low of $1.62. Looking at the long-term daily chart (Figure 5), we can see MLNT has been on a long-term slide for the past couple of years.

Figure 5: MLNT Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

When we zoom in on the daily chart (Figure 6), we can see the MLNT is currently overbought on the RSI and has very little technical areas that can be used to justify the move. However, if the share price continues to climb in the coming days, the next big obstacle is the $10 mark, which would surely trigger some profit-taking. So, it is fair to say this recent move is overdone in the short term but is barely a blip on the radar in the long term and could be the start of a new trend.

Figure 6: MLNT Daily Zoomed (Source: TrendSpider)

Notable Downside Risks

To keep it simple, Melinta has some financial issues. Considering its OpEx, cash position, and a significant amount of debt, I expect the company to need an influx of cash until it can ramp up revenues to support its expenses. Melinta has drawn $75 million from the Vatera funding, but is able to pull down an additional $60 million to supplement the company’s current cash position. That would provide management with about $230 million to keep the doors open. However, the company’s OpEx is $140 million, which ends the cash runway at some point in 2H of 2020. Another looming issue is the payments due to The Medicines Company. Melinta has a continuing complaint with The Medicines Company, which appears to have deferred the payment/s, but it is something to consider.

Another major downside risk is the market’s outlook on antibiotic companies and that segment of the biotech sector. The recent bankruptcy filing of Achaogen (AKAO) and restructuring of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) should be seen as warning signs that Melinta has some serious headwinds ahead. One of these is the use of generics and dated antibiotics in hospitals. In addition, hospital billing for antibiotics can result in inadequate reimbursement from payers. Luckily, the FDA, health organizations, antimicrobial companies, and the government are making an effort to address this matter. I suggest reading the recent article on Melinta by BioSci Capital Partners, where Dr. Tran recaps the H.R. 6294 bill that could award improved exclusivity to innovative antibiotics and providing a flat fee for the use of the antibiotics in that hospital. This could save the antibiotics segment, but it is now in the realm of politicians, which doesn’t provide me any confidence.

Conclusion

So, was this an overreaction? I would say it was an overreaction to an sNDA acceptance press release. On the other hand, when you consider how the share price disintegrated over the past year, you would say this is a small pop. In addition, one cannot discount the fact that it is an accelerated review for an important indication for BAXDELA and the company.

Is MLNT a Buy? I cannot recommend it to be a buy at $6-7 a share. Although I previously gave MLNT a buy rating, the sustained selling over the past couple months tells me the smart money is not touching this until the antibiotics space receives an overhaul in reimbursement policy. In addition, Melinta needs to prove it can execute on sales, while limiting OpEx and firming up the balance sheet. Until these actions occur, MLNT is an ultra-speculative play.

Already in MLNT? Despite my persistent apprehension to jump aboard, I will say the current shareholders are in position for a great trade going into the PDUFA date and, potentially, a big payout if the company can hit its earnings estimates down the road. Still, current longs need to be vigilant with MLNT due to the company's financials and antibiotic-related headwinds.

What’s my plan? I am going to wait to see what the share price does in the coming quarters. If Melinta shows sequential growth through 2019, I will look for a technical entry in anticipation that the company reveals positive earnings during Q1 2020. I will keep my position size small and will only add to my position following positive earnings reports. If the company falls short of hitting its estimated earnings for two consecutive quarters, I will liquidate my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.