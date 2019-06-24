Tesla's Model 3: Demand Is High

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its first-quarter vehicle production and deliveries report on April 3, showing a sharp decline in Model 3 deliveries. This disappointment caused the stock to dip over 8% and has created strong doubt among analysts about the demand of Tesla’s Model 3 demand. However, this doubt is misplaced and undeserving, as Tesla continues to capitalize on high demand. Through its high demand, Tesla will continue to grow as a company and become increasingly self-sufficient.

Competition

Tesla is beginning to face competition from legacy automakers as they begin to churn out more of their own electric vehicles (“EVs”). However, these companies are experienced in ICE vehicles, a recent teardown by Munro & Associates revealed that they struggle with creating an EV. The Tesla Model 3, Chevy (NYSE:GM) Bolt, and BMW (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) i3 were the cars analyzed by the team, and Jalopnik got a hands-on look at the teardown results. As its reporters, Jason Torchinsky and David Tracy, go from part to part, interviewing Munro & Associates specialists as they go, it becomes clear that the Tesla Model 3 is a significantly better design. When looking at the layout of the vehicles, the reporters note that GM seems to have just tried to create an EV using an ICE footprint, not maximizing the efficiency of an EV in the process. The Bolt has an engine bay where many of the electronic components are all stored in separate casings, something Dave Warner cites as a place of inefficiency for the vehicle later on. BMW has its equipment a bit more spread out through the floor of the vehicle, though it stacks most of its electronics in the back of the vehicle, eating into the trunk and rear passenger space. However, Tesla was able to keep all electronics at the base of the vehicle, allowing for a large front trunk and rear trunk, without eating into passenger space. Jason Torchinsky noted that the design is “something that looks like it’ll be much more conducive to be mass produced.”

Mark Ellis then goes on to discuss the advantages of Tesla’s cylindrical battery cells. Tesla’s unique cylindrical cells provide cheap, low-profile, efficient batteries for its vehicles, while the Bolt’s pouch cells are pricey and hard to manufacture and BMW’s pouch cells are larger and less efficient. Both GM and BMW elected not to use cylindrical cells because they feared that they would be unable to regulate the charge and discharge rates of the cells, something that Tesla was able to accomplish. Ellis also pointed out the efficiency of Tesla’s cooling system which allows for better performance and charge times than the Bolt and i3. Al Steier analyzed each car’s motor and determined that Tesla’s engine was the most powerful, yet also the smallest, lightest, and most efficient. Dave Warner discussed how Tesla’s direct integration of its electronics into its motor and other components allows for higher efficiency, lower costs, and saving of space. Tesla still has a sizeable lead on these legacy automakers with its incredibly powerful (to be discussed later on) and efficient drivetrains.

These inefficiencies in the vehicles meant to compete with the Model 3 are part of why the car maintains its lead over its competitors hoping to take some customers away from the Model 3. If we take a look at the specs of each vehicle, it becomes even more apparent why the Model 3 is the best car in its class and why it will continue to provoke high demand. The Model 3 starts $39,900, while the Chevy Bolt and Nissan (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf, its greatest North American competition, start at $36,620 and $29,990, respectively. The Model 3 offers the greatest range of the three cars, at their starting prices, with 240 miles, while the Bolt offers 238 and the Leaf’s 40kW battery pack offers just 151 miles. The Leaf, if you pay $36,560, still the cheapest of the three, will get you 226 miles on a full charge with a 64 kW battery pack, still the lowest of the three. Even though there is a premium to pay for the Bolt or Model 3’s range, when the greatest deterrent of EVs is range anxiety, it is a premium that most EV customers will be inclined to pay. The Leaf charging also maxes out at 50 kWh for its cheaper variants, but can take 100 kWh for its models with greater range. The Model 3 can charge at 250 kWh, while the Bolt maxes out at 50 kWh, so while the range of the Model 3 isn’t much higher than the Bolt’s, it can charge at 5x faster rate, and, even though there is a significantly lower range, the Model 3 can charge faster than either of the Leaf’s range variants. When it comes to performance, there is now doubt that the Model 3 is a significantly better vehicle than either the Leaf or Bolt. The 64 kW Leaf and the Bolt both boast a 0-60 time under seven seconds, but the Leaf’s 40kW variant takes eight seconds to hit 60 mph. The Standard Range Plus Model 3 goes from 0-60 in 5.3 seconds, though the Performance variant can do it in just 3.2 seconds. Top Gear, famously anti-Tesla in the past, wrote a glowing review of the Model 3’s performance through all variants. Top Gear’s review of the Nissan Leaf describes the vehicle as ideal for more leisurely driving, not a vehicle equipped to handle speeds too high or more aggressive driving. While Top Gear doesn’t have a current review of the Chevy Bolt, the vehicle’s specs don’t compare to the Model 3’s and with less weight at the bottom of the vehicle, as Munro & Associates discussed earlier, the handling isn’t as tight. Bob Lutz, a heavy Tesla critic in the past, also gave the Model 3 the seal of approval recently after encountering one on the street. To receive this approval from Bob Lutz speaks volumes on Tesla’s manufacturing improvements and the overall product quality.

The market for EVs is also growing at a rapid rate. Jato reported that, in 2018, EV sales grew by 74% over the previous year, totalling 1.26 million units sold. One of the leading factors that Jato attributed to this growth was the growth of Tesla’s Model 3 deliveries, as the company finally began to mass produce them. Even though mass production only truly began towards the second half of the year, the Model 3 was seen as a driving force in the EV market. California, where Tesla is based, is also recognized as being a leader in the adoption of EVs due largely to its EV tax credits. With the growth of the EV market, being led by the Model 3, the Model 3 is exposed to an increasingly larger amount of potential consumers, some of which it itself is converting.

Elon Musk has made some pretty audacious claims about Tesla’s driving assist system, Autopilot, in the recent Autopilot event and various podcasts. While Musk’s approach to avoid LiDAR has become much more accepted, the claims of full self-driving by the end of 2020 have been met with much skepticism, and rightfully so. Musk has a history of over promising and under delivering, and this could very well be the case with full autonomy. However, the system is still a pulling factor for the vehicle. Even without full self-driving, Autopilot has proven itself as a reliable feature and has a high appeal for tedious, or long, road trips. Even the other features currently available under Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Capability option, such as summon or autopark, have warranted a demand upsurge for the Model 3, and all Tesla vehicles really. Tesla’s “Sentry Mode” activates the cameras in a parked Tesla to capture any possible crimes and protect the vehicle. Already, there have been multiple reports of successful captures of vandals and thieves by Tesla’s Sentry Mode. While all of these features are nice, the greatest pull of Full Self-Driving Capability is still obviously the full self-driving capability. Though it may not be in 2020, I would be quite surprised if Tesla failed to deliver on full self-driving by 2022. With the additional pull of the Tesla Network, allowing customers to earn money off of their car, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Capability will be a contributing factor to the Model 3’s prolonged demand, in addition to its superiority over other current EVs.

Evidence of High Sales

Europe has become one of the Model 3’s biggest markets as deliveries have started arriving. In countries like Norway, where there have been almost 10,000 Model 3s registered in the past six months, the demand is very high. Although the biggest month for registrations in Norway was March, those vehicles likely weren’t delivered until the second quarter and represented a large portion of those in transit. And with Tesla finally opening orders of the Model 3 to the UK, another big market, the European demand is only going to rise. Sweden became a large market for Tesla when deliveries started in January, with 1,649 deliveries since then. Again, the majority of these deliveries likely occurred in April-May due to the poor deliveries of Q1. Tesla is also seeing success in Germany, one of the world’s most demanding and particular car markets, as it registered 575 Model 3s in April, a number which has likely only increased as sentiment improves as well. Switzerland also saw high demand for the Model 3, as it topped the best-selling charts in March, and continues to capture the demand of the public. The demand to lease the Model 3 is also incredibly high in Europe, topping that of the local powers’ Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron. It is quite evident that the Model 3 has been received incredibly positively in Europe, with no signs of demand slowing.

Canada has also, surprisingly, become quite a lucrative market for Tesla’s Model 3. In addition to Canada’s nationwide $5,000 EV incentive, British Columbia offers a $5,000 EV incentive. British Columbia represents five million people, 13% of Canada’s entire population. Quebec offers an even steeper incentive, up to $8,000, to its 8.4 million residents, 22.7% of Canada’s total population. In order to qualify for Canada’s nationwide incentive, however, Tesla was forced to introduce a cheaper version of its Model 3 with just 93 miles of range, via a software lock. By introducing this new model, Tesla allowed for the Standard Range Plus variant to also qualify for the Canadian tax credit, as it is technically just a “trim version” of the Model 3 standard range. This new cheaper, lower range Model 3 likely won’t see much demand, it’s not even listed on the website because customers have to specifically order it over the phone, but it allowed for the Standard Range Plus to see more demand. One Tesla enthusiast posted saying that his local Vancouver store was receiving 800 orders of the Model 3 per week. In provinces without a local EV incentive, the demand is still likely high due to the County’s incentive and the lack of superior competition. Quebec is likely seeing an especially high demand due to its even larger EV incentive than British Columbia, contributing to Canada’s overall Tesla affinity.

China is an EV haven, targeting two million EV sales annually by 2020, and Tesla is looking to take a substantial piece of it with its Model 3. Gigafactory 3, located in Shanghai, has seen rapid development and is on track to begin production this month. Because of this, Tesla opened pre-orders for the Standard Range Plue Model 3 that is to be produced at the factory. Within minutes of opening, the site became too backlogged and Tesla had to issue a statement asking customers to be patient or go to a store. This incredible show of demand by the Chinese market proved that there is real demand for the vehicle in China, even as production is still months away. Jeff Osborne cited the exhaustion of the lower-priced Model 3 backlog in Europe and China as a main reason Tesla will have a major demand issue in the future. However, Elon Musk said, during Tesla’s shareholders meeting, that 90% of Tesla's orders are coming "from non-reservation holders, so these are new customers.” Additionally, as I mentioned above, China is currently building its backlog, not exhausting it, making the exhaustion of its backlog quite improbable.

Of course, the United States still remains the largest market of the Model 3, so how are sales looking right now in the States? Pretty good. According to Electrek, Tesla delivered 33,000 Model 3s in North America through April and May of this year and expects to deliver another 33,000 more in June alone. That’s some pretty high demand, but what’s more curious about it is that it actually exceeds production numbers of the quarter before. The previous quarter likely represents just a few thousand less Model 3s produced, at most, than what will be produced in Q2, so that’s pretty significant. Now, when you add this to what has been discussed in Europe and China, the deliveries are looking to exceed production by quite a bit, so how does that happen? The answer is deliveries. Wall Street panicked at the drop in deliveries, from 63,150 Model 3s in Q4, to 50,900 in Q1. The 19% decrease contributed to an immediate 7.8% drop in Tesla’s stock, as analysts cited a demand issue. However, as I’ve portrayed above, demand is as high as it has ever been.

One of Tesla’s greatest struggles, once the Model 3 began mass production, Tesla was learning how to deliver its vehicles. International deliveries beginning in Europe and China further strained the already struggling delivery team of Tesla and led to a steep drop-off in deliveries. While this may seem like a stretch to justify low delivery numbers, the numbers speak for themselves. Afbt the end of Q1, there were 10,600 vehicles in transit, up from the 2,907 in Q4, made up of 1,897 Model S and Xs and 1,050 Model 3s. Unfortunately, Tesla didn’t offer a breakdown of the vehicles in transit for Q1, likely to further hide weak Model S and Model X demand. However, we can infer that the vast majority of those vehicles were Model 3s. Let’s look at the demand and production of the Model S and Model X in Q1. There were only 14,163 Model S and Model Xs produced in Q1, so even if they sold the entire inventory, it could only account for 2,063 of the vehicles in transit, because 12,100 actually delivered. It’s also highly unlikely that Tesla sold its entire Model S and Model X inventory, more likely closer to 13,000 of the 14,163, meaning that there were 1,163 Model S and Model Xs in transit, or 9,437 Model 3s. Now, looking at the difference in Model 3s sold between the two quarters, there is a much less extreme 3,825 unit, or 6%, drop in sales. However, as I mentioned earlier, due to sustained high demand of the Model 3 during the second quarter, this extra inventory was likely sold. In order to meet its target of at least 90,000 vehicles delivered in Q2, the Model 3 will likely have to account for most of that because of the weaker Model S and Model X demand.

As Tesla explained in its Q1 update letter, “We started production and deliveries of Model 3 vehicles for overseas markets during Q1. To quickly meet international demand, Europe and China Model 3 builds occurred in the first half of the quarter, with builds for local US markets in the second half. This wave of quarter-end deliveries in the US, China and Europe meant that even short delays caused deliveries to be deferred to Q2.” All of the evidence of Tesla’s demand and trouble with deliveries points to the fact that there never was a demand failure, but a delivery failure.

Resulting Valuation

The previously mentioned Electrek report sent Tesla’s stock up 5% as demand concerns for the Model 3 lessened. This does raise expectations for Tesla’s Q2 deliveries and has now priced in some of the potential of Tesla meeting its delivery target. However, I say some because it is still not fully priced in yet, as these claims have no way of being officially verified and the demand of the Model S and Model X is still in question. If Tesla delivers its entire inventory of Model 3s, including those from Q1, it would have delivered 76,681 Model 3s, assuming it increases production at the same rate as it did from Q4 to Q1. However, there will be Model 3s in transit, likely around 5,000, bringing down the deliveries to 71,181. This means that Tesla now has to deliver almost 19,000 Model S and Model Xs in order to meet its goal, which I expect to be quite possible, as I analyzed in a previous article. Because of this, I am confident that Tesla will beat, or match, its Q2 delivery expectations. Tesla’s value is sure to jump if it meets expectations, likely between 3-6% (following past trends), but the real value is in the long term.

But how important is the Model 3 to Tesla’s future? Using the same principles I applied in my Model S and Model X demand article, we can figure that the Model 3 represented 54.23% of Tesla’s total automotive revenue in Q4, or $3.429 billion. I figured this using the average buy price of a Model 3 from last August (there is no current data available), of $59,300, subtracting $5,000 for a more recent average (the, now discontinued, Mid Range accounted for that), and multiplied $54,300 by 63,150 (Q4 Model 3 deliveries). Now, applying the same similar metric, but now with an average buy price of $49,000 (due to the introduction of the cheaper Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus) and 50,900 Model 3s delivered, the Model 3 accounted for $2.509 billion in revenue for Q1, or 67.39% of all of Q1 automotive revenue. While the amount of total automotive revenue the Model 3 makes up for each quarter isn’t particularly relevant, due to the fall in Model S and Model X deliveries, the drop in revenue is. A 26.83% drop in revenue is quite significant, and that is what the drop in Model 3 revenue was over the two quarters. And if companies like Goldman Sachs are predicting this low level of demand through the foreseeable future, Tesla is bound to fail. However, if demand continues to go as I expect it will, up, the company will continue to grow. Throughout this article I have demonstrated why I believe the Model 3 will continue to have high demand through the foreseeable future. The demand of the Model 3 is integral to the future of the company, but they also correlate. So, as the Model 3 demand remains high, the company’s value continues to get higher. To those considering investing in Tesla, I would take advantage of Goldman’s downgrade and buy on the dip, as I believe Tesla will pop on its delivery report and continue to grow with strong demand.

