British American Tobacco Will Bounce Off Support

We have been long British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) for quite some time now. In fact, with a present earnings multiple of just under 11, we still feel this position is heavily undervalued.

We actually got long this stock some time back by selling some expensive put options. Implied volatility had spiked (due to talk of the menthol cigarette ban) at the back end of last year so we decided to sell the fear. Although not the most liquid of stocks, put options became very expensive which made us sell multiple puts both in the money and at the money.

Since implied volatility is mean reverting, we knew that the stock's high level of implied volatility was always going to come back down to its normal levels. In fact, if we look at the chart below, we can see that it took 3 to 4 months before we saw that big contraction. This gave us the option to buy back those cheap puts if we didn't want to take possession of stock.

Source : Interactive Brokers

From a share-price perspective, price rallied aggressively from the turn of the year up until late March. Nevertheless, since last March (early April), shares have been caught in a sustained down-trend. However as the chart illustrates below, price now is coming up against strong support (trend-line). We state strong because this trend-line now has 4 connection points attached to it since December last year. The more points of contact, the stronger the support area normally becomes.

Therefore we would be confident that price does not drop below this trend-line (which it seems to be at now). Remember we usually give trend-lines about a 3% tolerance area or "wiggle room" area to move. Therefore if investors have stop losses initiated around this level, we believe it is best to have those losses at least 3% below the price where the trend-line is currently positioned off.

When at these moments of uncertainty, we like to look at the firm's dividend to see how its key metrics have been trending. Remember, many investors are primarily invested in this stock for its dividend. Let's see if these key metrics remain bullish or if they have been slipping of late.

If we go to the cash-flow statement, we can see that 4,347 GBP Million was paid out in dividends over the past four quarters. These reimbursements came from a free cash flow kitty of 9,352 GBP Million over the same time frame. This gives us a dividend pay-out ratio of 46%. Suffice it to say, there is no issue with this affordability metric or the underlying trend. Furthermore analysts who follow this company expect BAT to grow its bottom line by high single digit percentages on average over the next five years. Anything around 8% would be bullish as these types of numbers would in-line with what BAT has returned over the past 5 years.

Furthermore the key profitability metric (interest coverage ratio) and financial metric (debt to equity ratio) are key numbers we keep track of. At present, they come in at 6.11 and 0.66 respectively. Both metrics incidentally have been dropping which gives us different ramifications. A decreasing interest coverage ratio means more of the firm's operating profit has to go towards its dividend payments.

A decreasing debt to equity ratio means the company is essentially increasing its net worth. These trends are the result of a large acquisition a few years ago where a sizable amount of debt was used to complete the purchase. Nevertheless we place more importance on growing equity rather than increased interest payments. We acknowledge that the current ratio has also been falling. However as long as the earnings and cash-flows are there to meet these higher debt payments, we see no adverse trends here at present as asset growth continues to outpace liabilities on the balance sheet.

To sum up, when we take the technicals and financial trends into account, we remain convinced that a bottom should materialize here soon enough in BAT. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.