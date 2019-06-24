Kroger's Earnings: Better, Just Not Good Enough

I reiterate that KR shares deserve to trade in the low $20s, and I do not see the stock moving decisively higher any time soon.

The silver lining were gross margins that contracted at a less menacing pace, suggesting the worst of price cuts and higher supply chain costs may have been left behind.

Kroger's 1Q19 results were far from disastrous, but subdued comps and unchanged full-year guidance did little to instill confidence in the company's turnaround plans.

Kroger's (KR) 1Q19 results were far from disastrous. In fact, the numbers came in much more aligned with expectations than they had in March, moments before the stock embarked on a three-month long, 15% decline.

Yet, for a company that has quite a bit of ground to cover if it wants to thrive in the highly competitive and low-margin grocery retail space, I fear that the first quarter performance may have fallen short of inspiring.

Credit: The Shelby Report

On the results

Regarding headline numbers, the Cincinnati-based chain very much met consensus on top and bottom lines: $37.25 billion and $0.72, respectively. I was a bit disappointed to see ID sales growth ex-fuel of 1.5% fall below my estimate and reach its lower levels since 2017. See chart below and notice how this metric has been sputtering for about a year, after recovering from the 4Q16 bottom.

The management team was quick to highlight, in the press release, that "Our Brands sales were up 3.3% vs. prior year, led by double digit growth in Simple Truth", and that Restock Kroger initiatives associated with sales improvement (e.g. increase in pickup and delivery locations, introduction of Home Chef retail meal solutions) have been gaining momentum. The financial impact, however, was not evident in the results of the quarter or in full-year guidance that remained unchanged.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

As I had mentioned in my earnings preview, margin would be a much more important topic of conversation than revenues this week. To illustrate my point with a quick sensitivity analysis, I estimate that a hypothetical 100-bp improvement in sales growth would have increased EPS by only a penny in 1Q19, holding all other variables constant. On the other hand, a 100-bp op margin expansion would have propelled the bottom line by a much more meaningful 36 cents per share.

In that regard, Kroger investors may have found solace in seeing gross margin dip by only 40 bps on a FIFO, ex-fuel basis. As the chart below depicts, the metric looks much better than it did in the past couple of periods, suggesting that an improving trend could be forming. More encouragingly, the company blamed "industry-wide lower gross margin rates in pharmacy" for the deterioration, which is a pleasant departure from the recent narrative of price cuts and rising supply chain costs driving profitability down.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Dragging bottom line growth, however, was another bump in adjusted opex as a percentage of sales (19.7% vs. 19.4% last year) that resulted in non-GAAP op margins dipping 14 bps YOY. The SG&A pressure is one of the key reasons why I have been so cautious about investing in Kroger, as I explained in March:

Razor-thin margins will offer little in terms of a bottom-line buffer against the meaningful headwinds that the grocery chain currently faces: from pricing pressures to higher operating costs and everything in between. I see Kroger stretching its financial resources thinly across too many initiatives (acquisitions, digital channel investments, stock buybacks, dividend increases, debt reduction), and I question whether the Cincinnati, Ohio,-based company may have bitten off more than it can chew.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Bargain hunters may appreciate seeing KR's next-year earnings multiple dip into single-digit territory -- see chart below. I, on the other hand, choose to maintain my distance from this stock. Not only is the company's transformation efforts far from producing meaningful and irrefutable signs of financial improvement, the stock seems to lack momentum and investor support.

For now, I believe (as I have for a while) that KR shares deserve to trade in the low $20s, and do not see the stock moving decisively higher any time soon.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.