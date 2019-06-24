Martin Midstream: The Asset Sale Makes It Safer To Buy This 15% Yielder

The MMLP dividend coverage is now about 1.5X and some capital will be retained to help fund growth.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has lost more than half its value since it closed at $14.30 on 2/5/2019. The stock was massacred due to poor Q1 earnings as the quarterly dividend was cut in half to 25 cents. Despite all the bad news, MMLP looks like quite a bargain at current prices. The reduced dividend is now well covered and provides a hefty 15% yield (investors will receive a K-1). Adverse weather conditions plagued Q1 results, but the weather tends to average out over time. The pending sale of the natural gas storage unit for $215 million (over 10X EBIDTA) has helped to stabilize the balance sheet and reduce risk. Four insiders bought stock shortly after the asset sale announcement. This article makes the case that now is the right time for high yield bargain hunters to consider MMLP.

The asset sale

On 6/10/2019 MMLP announced that their natural gas storage assets were being sold to a unit of Hartree Bulk Storage LLC for $215 million in cash. The Hartree bulk liquids unit was formed on 1/28/2019 with a $735 million equity commitment. Therefore, Hartree does not need financing and the asset sale should close very quickly.

Estimated 2019 EBIDTA for these assets is $20.5 million (see page #19 of the 6/6/2019 investor presentation). The asset sale was for a premium price of over 10X EBIDTA. A $215 million asset sale is especially signifiant given that MMLP has a total equity market capitalization of only $260 million.

Balance sheet leverage issues have been resolved

Total debt / EBIDTA was 5.45X as of Q1 2019. The bank credit line limits this leverage ratio to 5.85X for Q1 2019, 5.85X for Q2 2019 and 5.5X for Q3 2019. As of Q1 2019, adjusted EBIDTA for the trailing 4 quarters totaled $113.0 million with net debt as defined by the bank covenants at $616 million. The asset sale will reduce debt by about $215 million while reducing EBIDTA by about $20.5 million. This should result in a revised leverage ratio of about $401 million / $92.5 million = 4.3X. MMLP will be comfortably below balance sheet leverage restrictions.

Approximately 1.5X dividend coverage

By cutting the dividend in half MMLP will no longer have trouble covering the dividend. The pending asset sale eliminates any concerns about further reductions to the dividend due to tight liquidity or bank credit line leverage covenants.

It's hard to get an exact dividend coverage estimate for MMLP with asset sales and acquisitions in progress. As a rough estimate the company's 6/6/2019 investor presentation (see page #34) shows estimated 2019 Distributable Cash Flow of $67.9 million. Pro forma DCF should be about $58 million including the sale of the natural gas storage unit. $20.5 million of EBIDTA will be lost, however lower interest costs will offset about half of that as net debt is reduced by $215 million. MMLP is now paying out an annual dividend of $1 per share on 39 million shares. Therefore the 2019 dividend coverage should be approximately $58 million / $39 million = 1.5X. The company has set a goal of achieving dividend coverage of at least 1.3X and appears likely to exceed that target.

Recent insider buying

I thought the 6/10/2019 asset sale announcement was very positive and insiders seemed to agree. Four MMLP insiders bought stock immediately afterwards. Chief Financial Officer Robert Bondurant bought 10,000 shares. General Counsel Chris Booth bought 9,500 shares. Executive Vice President Randall Tauscher bought 20,000 shares. Director Scott Massey bought 2,000 shares.

The MMLP bonds

The asset sale has also reduced credit risk for the MMLP 7.25% bonds (CUSIP 573334AD1) that mature on 2/15/2021. The bonds are now trading at $98.73 with an 8.1% yield to maturity. Although I prefer the higher yielding MMLP, the bonds are a good choice for more conservative investors and for those who don't want to receive a K-1

Problems with the weather

MMLP had very weak Q1 results and the weather was part of the problem. The good news for shareholders is that weather related problems are temporary in nature. As a result of the asset sale and dividend cut, MMLP will have a much stronger balance sheet and be better prepared to deal with adverse weather. As noted on the Q1 earning conference call excessive rain was a problem:

"the first quarter of 2019 brought raining weather patterns through mid-March that affected our fertilizer and lubricant business as demand from agricultural, timber and construction base customers have been lower than forecast."

Unfortunately, excessive rain has continued to hurt U.S. farmers in Q2 2019. Fortunately, MMLP is now much better prepared to deal with these temporary setback due to its stronger liquidity, reduced dividend and reduced balance sheet leverage.

Was the recent trucking drop down a good move?

I've heard a lot of criticism of the recent trucking unit purchase. MMLP is now focused on providing services to US oil refineries. Specialized trucks are necessary for moving volatile and temperature sensitive materials. Since MMLP is storing sulfur and processing it into fertilizer, it makes sense to own the specialized trucks used to transport it. As noted on the Q1 conference call, the trucking business slightly missed expectations but is showing some positive signs:

"In spite of this first quarter miss in our land transportation business, we are positive about our long-term forecast as our driver count and current revenue rates per mile are higher than our acquisition model"

What are the major risks?

See pages 19 - 32 of the 2018 annual report for an exhaustive description of potential risks. Here are some of the major risks as I see them. Adverse weather that hurts farmers could continue to hurt fertilizer sales. Fertilizer sales may also be hurt if the trade war with China continues to reduce their demand to purchase US agricultural products. Some of the U.S. Presidential candidates have proposed additional taxes and regulations on the energy sector. This could negatively impact the US refinery customers and energy markets that MMLP serves. Many investors have become skeptical about the MLP business model which can lead to potential conflicts of interest with the general partner.

Conclusions

I understand that many high yield investors have been disappointed by the MLP sector in general and MMLP in particular. However, it appears that now is a good time to purchase shares. All of the bad news has already been factored into MMLP. The stock price has declined to where the reduced (and now very secure) dividend offers a 15% yield. Investors seem to be ignoring recent positive events including a favorable asset sale and insider buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.