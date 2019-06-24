Fossil: A Potential Turnaround Story, But Not There Yet

My conservative valuation of the shares is $4.23 per share. However, I think that the shares are forming a bottom while Fossil's fundamentals improve. Thus, I think a good entry point could be $6.00 - if we get it.

Nevertheless, 2019 is going to continue to be a tough year, as the company has to face a massive amount of contractual obligations. Still, I think in 2020 and beyond Fossil starts to improve.

However, not all is bad with Fossil. Some positive developments signal that the company is in the early stages of a potential turnaround.

Fossil Group (NYSE: FOSL) has been continually sold off, mostly because of the transition towards digital and e-commerce sales. This is a macro trend that has destroyed the traditional retail sector all across the board. Unfortunately for shareholders, FOSL hasn't been any different. In this article, I’ll explore the current risks and opportunities of Fossil Group.

Overview

As you might know already, the company focuses on selling watches, belts, jewelry and handbags, to name a few. Its main distribution channel is currently classic retail stocks. Still, as of late, FOSL is starting to pivot towards modern alternatives (more on that later). Its niche market is mostly middle-to-high income customers. The company’s products don’t quite fit in the luxury category, but they're not cheap either. Technically speaking, FOSL falls somewhere in between these two segments. Jim Cramer, the colorful CNBC “Mad Money” host, recently noted that in the retail industry there’s room for ultra-expensive or ultra-cheap. However, there's not much left for retailers in between. In a way, Cramer has been right so far about the retail sector, and this take can easily be applied to Fossil as well. After all, since 2014, Fossil’s sales have been consistently trending lower.

Naturally, this has caused the stock also to trade much lower. In my view, the market is accurately pricing a much more challenging environment for the company going forward. However, at some point, investors have to ask themselves, whether or not FOSL is cheap enough to become a viable investment.

Current situation

First of all, it’s worth noting that most of FOSL’s revenues come from watches (about 80%). Since Apple (AAPL) released its first Apple Watch in 2015, the segment has split into two very distinct smaller niches. On one side, you have the traditional watch segment that serves customers who like style over technological convenience. On the other hand, you have those who enjoy the technical aspect of watches and their wow factor.

This situation has left FOSL in a very awkward position. On the one hand, it has reduced the traditional watch market. On the other hand, it is competing with tech giants like Apple or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSDIY). Thus, FOSL is clearly between a rock and a hard place. This is on top of the fact that the retail sector as a whole is already suffering. So, when you put all of that together, it’s clear that FOSL is facing dangerous headwinds.

However, these particular risks are probably mostly priced in. After all, this is not a new situation. The market has been aware of these factors for many years now. If anything, investors are likely overly pessimistic already. Nevertheless, the direction of the overall trend is painfully clear. This is why shorts have been printing money all across the retail sector. Still, I think FOSL could potentially become a turnaround investment if management delivers with its promises.

A new hope?

The truth is that FOSL does have positive aspects to it. The following are, in my view, the main ones:

Smartwatches can grow the market as a whole, which could potentially mitigate the decline of sales for the segment to some extent. FOSL has robust free cash flows. In fact, as of today, it is trading at almost two times its free cash flow. This signals a value opportunity. After all, in two years, FOSL would theoretically produce enough cash to repay for itself. Still, this is probably not as good as it initially looks (more on that later). The company has little to no debt. In total, its debt is about $607 million. However, in 2019, approximately $125 million matures. This figure is easily covered by the company’s FCF of roughly $225 million. FOSL is vertically integrated. Since the company is mostly vertically integrated, this gives it sufficient flexibility to quickly adapt to changing market trends in consumer tastes and sentiment. In FOSL’s 2018 10-K, the company disclosed that it’s capable of developing, producing and marketing consumer insight driven products in as little as 30 days. This is a remarkable organizational feat. Minimal capital expenditures. The retail sector usually requires considerable amounts of capital expenditures. These are generally in the form of revamping properties and stores. Since 2014, FOSL’s CAPEX has come down from $94.7 million, down to $17.9 million in 2018. This is mainly due to closing unprofitable stores, but also to FOSL’s “New World Fossil 2.0” initiative. New World Fossil 2.0. This is an initiative that the company has where its primary goal is to reinvent itself as a digital, e-commerce and omni-channel retailer. This includes closing down unprofitable or unattractive stores, while also refocusing on new retail channels. This effort is still underway, and the results will be seen over the next few years. In my view, if these efforts are successful, they’ll be the foundation for FOSL’s turnaround story (and the key to shareholder profits).

As you can see, there are a few reasons that investors can use to justify an investment in FOSL. In my view, most of these reasons can be summed up as “the worst is behind FOSL.” The investment thesis is that the company’s efforts will manage to mitigate the decline in traditional retail sales by pivoting towards modern alternatives.

(...) It's going to be a smaller amount as we're just getting started on the program overall, $10 million to $20 million of benefit is embedded in the forecast right now for some of the efforts they we get early start on New World Fossil 2.0.



- Jeff Boyer, FOSL’s CFO.

It is worth mentioning that management is already anticipating $10-20 million in additional profits from the New World Fossil 2.0 initiative. In my view, this shows how promising this program is for the company’s future. After all, it would represent roughly 12-24% of 2016’s earnings (since then FOSL hasn’t been profitable). Still, what's essential to realize is that this is just the beginning. Management anticipates that the bulk of the benefits from this initiative will occur in 2020 and onwards.

Why is FOSL so cheap then?

The retail sector tends to carry a lot of contractual obligations, mostly in the form of operating requirements. In FOSL’s 2018 10-K, the company disclosed that it had $796 million in total contractual obligations by the end of 2018. This figure vastly exceeds its FCF of approximately $225 million. Thus, I think FOSL will continue to face headwinds until it winds down these contractual obligations. Fortunately for investors, these obligations should trend lower going forward. This reinforces the idea of FOSL as a potential turnaround story once these headwinds clear up in the coming years.

It’s also worth noting that FOSL’s debt is only 15% of the current (less than one year) contractual obligations (using figures from 2018’s 10-K, see link above). Thus, the company’s debt is only the “tip of the iceberg.” In reality, 2019 will continue to weigh down FOSL, mainly due to hefty purchase obligations (42.8% of total contractual obligations). These primarily consist of non-cancelable purchase obligations (i.e., most likely inventory for sale). I believe this is why the company had to raise additional capital in Q1 through debt. After all, these obligations had to be met somehow, and in FOSL’s case, additional debt was the only option.

Also, notice that after 2019, the company starts to wind down its contractual obligations quite rapidly. This is mainly due to its New World Fossil 2.0 initiative. After all, modern retailers leverage e-commerce and omni-channel sales to keep inventories and fixed costs down. But also, management is working closely with a consulting firm to extract cost efficiencies from everywhere they can.

Valuation

FOSL could indeed be a turnaround story going forward. Still, it is essential to realize that conservative assessments take into account the present and don't speculate on the future too much. So, the following valuation model will only focus on FOSL as it is today. But keep in mind that if the New World Fossil 2.0 initiative is a success, then my valuation of FOSL would be much higher.

As you can see, the valuation model is straightforward. I took the company's free cash flow and discounted the estimated outstanding contractual obligations. Then, I discounted these cash flows back to the present while using FOSL’s ROIC as the discount rate. I used this figure because I think that the ROIC is an ideal hurdle rate for the company and, by extension, a reasonable discount rate for us investors. Unfortunately, it seems that FOSL’s contractual obligations weight down its valuation significantly. However, I think that in the coming years, the company will manage to wind down these liabilities. Once this happens, FOSL’s value equation should shift dramatically in favor of long-term holders of the shares.

Connecting TA with FA

I sometimes like linking technical analysis with fundamental analysis. These are different approaches to value. However, sometimes, they give us a more precise “big picture” understanding of the situation when used together.

Source: Author’s elaboration using Trading View

In the chart above, I’ve outlined a “wedge” that’s forming on the monthly time frame. These patterns are good at determining levels of support and resistance. As you can see, FOSL appears to have reliable support at between $4.50 and $6.00 per share (green box). This jives with my valuation of the shares of $4.23. However, the shares are currently trading almost dead in the middle of the wedge and at excellent support. So, the overall picture remains mixed. There are substantial risks for both longs and shorts at current prices.

Since this is a monthly time frame, this picture will evolve over the next few months. Technically speaking, the $8.00 level looks attractive, but I still think FOSL’s fair value lies somewhere lower. So ideally, I’d like to wait for $6.00 to start legging into a small speculative position. After all, I prefer to potentially miss out on profits than to initiate a losing position.

Conclusion

Every investor knows that the retail sector is a hazardous investment today. FOSL is no different. However, I think that FOSL is unique in the industry in the sense that it is not only a retail investment, but it is also a bit of a turnaround story. There are already some promising developments, but it’s still too early to tell. In my view, it’s prudent to wait to see some tangible results from management before pulling the trigger on the shares (2019 is going to be crucial). After all, the reality is that change isn't going to happen overnight, and unfortunately, the current trend (both technical and fundamental) is lower.

As for my long-term outlook, I think FOSL will manage to survive in one way or another. However, for now, investors should give management some time actually to prove that they can deliver the goods. Until then, I will sit on the sidelines, but I will keep the company on my radar.

