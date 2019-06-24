Consider Royal Dutch Shell For The Tough Times

The weakness in oil prices could give investors an opportunity to buy Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) which is one of the highest-quality energy stocks. The Anglo-Dutch oil major will likely continue doing well even if oil prices remain subdued. It will generate strong levels of free cash flows and return the excess cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

This year started on a low note for oil prices, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude hovering near annual lows of around $45 a barrel. However, in the subsequent weeks, oil rallied to more than $66 but the bullish run was short-lived and prices tumbled again to $52 a barrel at the time of this writing. The latest drop was driven in large part by the demand-side concerns as the entrenched trade standoff between the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, makes the future oil demand uncertain. China’s economic growth has already been slowing down and now we’re getting some warning signs from the US as well marked by a record slowdown reported in New York factories for the month of June and a dip in sentiment among housing contractors. The International Energy Agency and the OPEC have recently slashed their outlook for global oil demand. Meanwhile, the growth in US crude stockpiles, which increased by 2.2 million barrels last week and easily surpassed analysts’ modest growth expectation of 80,000 barrels, also did not help.

The oil prices may remain subdued in 2020 as well due to the supply overhang. A number of analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production next year. As per various estimates, including from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit, the excess supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd. That being said, a resolution of the trade dispute between the US and China and a slowdown in shale oil production growth can provide support to oil prices.

The oil price weakness has pushed a number of energy stocks lower. The industry’s benchmark fund, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), has fallen by 10% in the last two months. For patient investors who can weather the slump, this may seem like a buying opportunity. I suggest investors should only consider the high-quality stocks. When it comes to quality, it doesn’t get any better than Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the biggest publicly traded oil producers in the world whose output clocked in at 3.75 million boe per day in Q1-2019. The company is a vertically integrated oil major with a vast portfolio of oil, gas, chemical, and refining projects. Shell is also the biggest player in the global LNG space and has also been expanding its portfolio of renewable energy assets. Unlike the independent oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) and like other oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), Shell’s direct exposure to weakness in oil prices gets partly offset by the downstream business. The refining and oil products business uses crude oil as raw material and typically performs well in a weak oil price environment.

Shell hasn’t grown its production in the last couple of years as the positive impact of new projects and higher volumes got offset by natural field declines and asset sales. Its output in the first quarter was nearly flat as compared to the corresponding period last year. The company has been investing in conventional oil, deep water, and shale oil and gas assets to sustain production while it has expanded in other areas, particularly integrated gas (LNG) and the power generation business. For instance, Shell plans to further strengthen its market-leading position in global LNG sales by growing its LNG liquefaction capacity and LNG sales volumes. It recently shipped first cargoes from the Prelude FLNG (floating LNG) project in Australia and sales are expected to grow in the future as the plant ramps up to full annual capacity of 3.6 million mt of LNG, 1.3 million mt of condensate and 0.4 million mt LPG.

However, what I like most about Shell is that the company isn’t just trying to maintain output while growing LNG, oil products, and other businesses. Rather, its priority in the last few years has been on decreasing its cost structure, improving productivity, and generating tons of cash for shareholders. The management has done an incredible job on this front which has made Shell a cash flow machine. In fact, Shell is better at generating free cash flows, or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, than any of its closest rivals. This is evident from the fact that Shell has generated 10.76% of free cash flow yield on a trailing-twelve-months basis which exceeds the comparative yields of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP (BP), and Total SA (TOT). And it’s not just a case of a couple of great quarters. Shell has been successful in consistently reporting free cash flows for years. Even in 2016, which was the worst period for oil prices in recent decades as both Brent and WTI averaged around $43 a barrel, Shell managed to deliver free cash flows of $876 million.

Image: Author. Data: Royal Dutch Shell IR Supplement Q1 2019.

In other words, Shell has already shown that it can generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment of less than $45 a barrel and significantly higher levels of excess cash at the current price level of around $52 a barrel. In fact, Shell is now even better positioned than before to continue reporting free cash flows since it has considerably improved its cost structure which has made the company even more resilient to weak oil prices. For instance, Shell has successfully reduced its unit development costs by 50% for all major upstream and LNG projects since the end of 2014. The company reported $2.8 billion of free cash flows for the first quarter and I think it will continue delivering lots of excess cash for shareholders, even at the current price levels.

Furthermore, Shell also has a rock solid balance sheet which further bolsters the company’s ability to withstand weak oil prices. Note that Shell’s net debt increased by $16.17 billion in the first quarter but that growth was largely due to the implementation of a different accounting policy (from IAS 17 to IFRS 16). The company carries $92.5 billion of total debt which translates into a decent debt to equity ratio of 47.1%. That’s lower than BP’s 65% but higher than Exxon Mobil's and Chevron’s 21% each. But remember, Shell also generates superior levels of free cash flows than its US peers. In my view, this mitigates risks associated with higher debt since the company can use the excess cash for debt reduction purposes. Shell has, however, lined up a number of non-core assets for sale worth more than $10 billion during 2019-20 which will play a big role in bringing the debt metric lower.

Also remember, Shell offers one of the highest dividend yields in its peer group of 5.82%. It is also working on a $25 billion buyback program which runs through the end of 2020. Overall, Shell will distribute more than $90 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks by the end of the decade. I believe it is well-positioned to achieve this target as it will receive support from free cash flows and asset sales.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have fallen by 2% in the last two months and are currently trading just 9.9x next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes Shell substantially cheaper than Exxon Mobil and Chevron whose shares are priced almost 14x earnings estimates. In my opinion, those investors who are looking to buy energy stocks during the downturn should consider Royal Dutch Shell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.