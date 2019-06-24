General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet

If Danaher renegotiates the deal or walks away, it could hurt GE's credit metrics and the sentiment for the stock.

Source: Financial Times

General Electric (GE) shocked the market after its $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR). The deal was shocking for its sheer size. I also assumed that after Baker Hughes (BHGE) and Transportation there were few assets the company had left to sell. I questioned whether Danaher was providing mullet money. In hindsight, it appears Danaher really is the mullet.

The Deal May Not Have Reflected Danaher's Negotiating Position

The transaction made strategic sense for Danaher. It would allow Danaher to grow its Life Sciences division, which represented about one-third of the company's total revenue. Life Sciences was also is fastest-growing segment, exhibiting double-digit revenue growth. The purchase price multiple for GE Biopharma was an estimated 17x EBITDA. The deal was announced in February. At the time, GE appeared in dire straits. I estimate that post the deal Danaher's debt/EBITDA could be in the 4.7x range, on the cusp of junk status.

In November 2018, GE abandoned its use of commercial paper. It followed a Moody's debt downgrade a month earlier. I assumed it was the first signs of a run on the bank. In January 2019, market chatter suggested the company could potentially sell GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS") to Apollo. The chatter came as questions still surrounded the diminution of GE's Power segment and if its cash burn would continue. The GECAS sale never materialized, so it appears the Biopharma deal was timely.

The Biopharma deal was expected to put a sizeable dent in GE's debt load. I had previously estimated the company's $115 billion debt load was at 7x EBITDA. In my opinion, the sale of any asset at a multiple higher than 7x EBITDA would have been credit positive. In March, just one month after the GE Biopharma sale, GE spilled the beans. Management divulged industrial free cash flow ("FCF") for full-year 2019 could be anywhere from $0 to -$2 billion. However, fears of another ratings downgrade were likely allayed due to the GE Biopharma sale.

M&A deals should reflect the negotiating position of the parties involved. In my opinion, GE appeared more desperate to do a deal than Danaher. If Danaher had offered a much lower purchase price, then what would GE have done? Given the demise at its industrial segment and questions over its credit quality, the company may have been forced to take a lower price. Everybody knew GE was hemorrhaging cash and needed to sell more assets to reduce its debt load. Danaher had time on its side, GE likely did not. If Danaher had waited a few more months for GE to report more negative news, then (1) its negotiating leverage could have potentially increased and (2) it could have potentially negotiated a much better deal.

GE Biopharma Could Be A Casualty For The Trade War With China

Last month, Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch questioned whether the Biopharma deal was in jeopardy amid a weak life sciences market. Life sciences equipment supplier Agilent (A) recently lowered its full-year sales guidance, implying the life sciences market could be deteriorating. I believe another risk is that the value of GE Biopharma may have been hurt by Chinese tariffs:

China’s latest move in the trade war will have little impact on the cost of medical treatment, as many medical products affected by the latest tariff hike for U.S. imports have domestic alternatives, analysts from a medical investor told Caixin.



On May 13, three days after Washington moved to increase duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports, Beijing struck back by raising tariffs on about 4,545 U.S. product lines worth $60 billion annually, starting June 1.



The new tranche of levies will place a surcharge of 5% to 25% on nearly 100 medical items, including drugs and medical instruments, causing concerns on the security of supplies and price fluctuations.

In 2018, GE Healthcare generated $19.8 billion in revenue, of which $4.9 billion (25%) was attributed to Life Sciences and $14.9 billion (75%) was attributed to Healthcare Systems. Life Sciences revenue grew 7% Y/Y, outstripping the 4% revenue growth for total GE Healthcare. GE Biopharma is a part of Life Sciences.

GE Healthcare derived about 26% of its 2018 revenue from Asia. How much of the Life Sciences revenue is derived from the region is unclear. According to GE's 10-K, the tariffs have resulted in increased costs for certain types of medical equipment:

The China market was a source of growth in 2018 with strong fundamentals in the public market and an expanding private market. While we expect this growth to continue in 2019, new U.S. tariffs on certain types of medical equipment and components that we import from China have resulted in increased costs. We are taking actions to mitigate this cost impact including moving our sourcing and manufacturing for these parts outside China.

If GE Healthcare's medical equipment costs have risen vis-a-vis competitors, then it could cause (1) profit margins to decline or (2) sales to decline if GE tries to pass along increased costs to customers. In that regard, the trade war could have hurt the value GE Biopharma. If moving sourcing and manufacturing for certain parts of GE Biopharma outside of China disrupts the business or impacts its long-term value, then Danaher may have to take that into consideration. We will know more about how GE Healthcare and Life Sciences revenue was impacted (if at all) once Q2 2019 results are released.

Conclusion

I find it hard to believe the trade war has not negatively impacted the value of GE Biopharma. If Danaher re-negotiates the deal or walks away, then it could negatively impact GE's credit metrics or hurt sentiment for the stock. GE is down 15% Y/Y. I rate the stock a Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.