Oracle Is A Marketing Company

While this is a possible buy-in point for Oracle, I think investors should be aware of the difference between the hype pushed by Oracle and the reality of their offerings.

So Oracle (ORCL) just reported its Q4 2019 earnings, and it looks pretty great. The balance sheet speaks for itself, but it’s the metrics you choose to calculate that make the difference. One interesting change in this quarter was the improvement in asset turnover.

The Data

Asset turnover is up 20%, both quarter over quarter and year over year. This metric is calculated by dividing total assets into total sales. While Oracle has seen stable sales (roughly $11B per quarter), its assets have been dropping:

(Source: Macrotrends)

The current asset turnover ratio is .1, an increase from .08. Increasing asset turnover implies more efficiency in the application of assets to create revenue. Essentially, Oracle is able to sustain its revenue with fewer assets.

One long-term investment signal is the sign of the change in asset turnover. That is, take the asset turnover from last quarter/year and subtract it from the most recent quarter/year, checking the sign. For Oracle, the QOQ signal turned positive in late 2018, and the YOY signal just turned positive, on the back of this earnings report – this is after several years of negative asset turnover growth.

This makes the end of the fiscal year of 2019 a possible entry point for ORCL. But while I found that most metrics I derived from the newest data are bullish, I also found a large drop in management sentiment. This is important because sentiment tends to explain more of the post-earnings price movement over the coming quarter than do balance sheet changes.

Earnings Sentiment Analysis

I found this decrease in management’s optimism-to-pessimism ratio via a financial lexical analysis over the forward-looking statements in the company’s earnings calls. Oracle’s sentiment has been quite stable over the quarters – much more than those of the numerous other tech companies I have looked at recently. However, the sentiment change this quarter was significant and should be analyzed.

The drop in sentiment (optimistic forward-looking statements to pessimistic ones) was a whopping 82% - both quarter over quarter and year over year. Again, Oracle’s sentiment has been historically stable, so such a change merits a deeper look. Here are some of the statements flagged by my analysis, followed by my commentary:

“The autonomous database never breaks, never breaks.”

Statements of testable overconfidence, signaled by words such as “always” or “never” should be looked into. Oracle has been technologically behind its competitors for quite some time – in fact, International Business Machines (IBM) has been offering a similar, automatic database system for 30 years. It often attempts to spin its newest endeavors as next generation, but most are rehashed technology. One of the company’s biggest marketing campaigns in the recent years has been the “autonomous database,” which is also not a novel idea. It is also not bullet-proof; the claim that real application clustering (RAC) makes the autonomous database instances unbreakable is clearly an overstatement, as it is merely a form of intended redundancy a la bringing a second air source during scuba diving – it reduces the chance of a breakdown but not to zero (and not at no cost, which is perhaps more important). At best, the autonomous database will allow Oracle to upsell to enterprise clients looking for increased reliability or ease (by allowing the bypassing of the Oracle Database Administrator).

For those interested, here is more on the “unbreakability” of the autonomous database:

RAC is the ability to use multiple computers to run a single application or a single database instance. So in case one of those computers should fail, we tolerate that failure and the application keeps running, because we have multiple computers, you might have 1, you might have 2, 3, 4, but you lose 1 or 2, you still have 2, 3, 4 left, whatever – however you configure the system, we will only configure autonomous database with multiple computers.”

- From a statistical standpoint, this reduces risk but is still not unbreakable. In addition, the multiple computers running the database share some things in common – e.g., they are all running the same database; they are all run by the same company. This increases the risk involved.

Nevertheless, the rehashing of old technology and overconfidence in its marketing message matter not. The following statement is one I love:

How would you like to outsource the security detection and patching responsibilities to somebody who does this for a living? So you never have to read the name of your company above the fold on the front page, talking about how much data you just lost.”

Yes, this was in the earnings call. Oracle is a master of one thing, and it’s not technology. Oracle is a master marketer, especially to high-level enterprise decision-makers who lack technical backgrounds. The above quote – more like a pitch – is exactly the type of prose that has been moving Oracle forward. This company has a well-known brand, a huge sales force, and an expert way of convoluting old technology as state-of-the-art. Note the emphasis on the reliability and ease-of-use instead of the actual technological innovations.

Oracle – as well as SAP (SAP) and IBM – are primarily marketing companies, not tech companies. IBM, by the way, is also a master of massaging its image for investors via analysts, which you can read more about here. Ironically, the earnings call includes a bit of shade-throwing at SAP for engaging in the same marketing tactics employed by Oracle:

SAP is forcing older customers to a new platform by the beginning of 2025 that forces all their customers to move and all the changes, not just the changes they've just made, but all the changes they made to the code has to be remade to the code. And what that means is, they have to roll up a big new bill to move to this thing Larry called earlier HANA. And it's a big damn bill and so the poor CIO or CFO, wherever this guy is, has to show up to the board and say to the board of directors, we've got a $500 million bill to move to HANA and you all on the phone are smart. My guess is the board member says something clever, like, what's HANA?”

Much of the earnings call was such fluff. The tone is nonetheless positive, but much less positive than Oracle’s standard earnings call. We see a lack of specificity and much overconfidence. Many of the positive forward-looking statements were flagged by undefined terms such as “stability,” “great,” “fantastic,” and “success.”

And so the sentiment score dropped. Still, the data from the balance sheet is strong. Thus, while sentiment would predict downward pressure on the stock, the hard data predicts the opposite.

Honestly, I would not put too much faith into the sentiment score change this quarter. I see this earnings call more as Oracle attempting to paint itself as a tech company in investors' eyes in spite of the lack of innovative tech.

As long as Oracle continues to convince its customers to buy, the technology matters little. Those who have to deal with Oracle’s lack of technological innovation are the engineers in companies buying into Oracle’s marketing message – people whose opinions do not matter in the decision process to buy. Oracle’s largest weak point is attempting to sell to tech-savvy executives. But tech-savvy executives are more commonplace in startups, not large enterprises – the latter is Oracle’s bread-and-butter.

All in all, I find the hard data reaffirming for the bulls and the sentiment reduction slightly bearish yet easily dismissed because of the lack of specificity. Oracle is not a strong tech company, but it is a strong marketing company. As long as the company continues to invest in its sales force and market to the technically naïve, it should prosper. And thus I leave you with what I believe to be the most bullish statement in Oracle’s earnings call (note the targeted segments as well as their likelihood of being tech-savvy; also note the predatory and habitual wording, such as “yet again to get after more customers”):

So instead of taking retail, we would take retail bookstores, and campus bookstores, and in universities and we would refine the solution for campus bookstores and then put a consulting offer around it that we would deliver so as a complete one stop shop for the customer. And we're continuing to build those out. So we've increased R&D yet again to do more of those, increased our sales force yet again to get after more customers.”

Conclusion

I am short-term bearish on Oracle (I think it will pull back after earnings), but I think the stock will do well in the long term. Still, I believe one day its habit of lagging behind the rest of the industry will catch up to it, especially as the less tech-savvy leave the decision-making positions in enterprise while the younger generation climbs the corporate ladder. For this reason, I am always looking for bearish opportunities in such stocks (especially IBM and SAP).

Disclosure: I am/we are short SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.