Sell The Container Store

A history of value destruction

The Container Store (TCS) has had a rough go of it since it came public back in 2013 at a price of $18. The stock very briefly traded in excess of $40 on its debut, but since those highs were made more than five years ago, it has been a dud. Shares have spent the past couple of years bouncing around the high single digits and low double digits, and today, we find them at less than $8.

I’ve had a general distaste for The Container Store since it came public at an egregious valuation, and to be fair, I don’t feel like that valuation ever really improved, including now. Thus, even after what appears to have been a rather strong Q4/full-year report, I still think the right move is to take the money and run if you're long.

Decent full-year results

The Container Store’s full-year results showed some improvement over the prior year, but part of the problem is that the company’s growth has never sustained itself. We’ve seen starts and stops in comparable sales and earnings growth before, but it hasn’t continued for any meaningful amount of time.

For what it is worth, fiscal 2018 sales were up 4.4% year over year to $895 million. The Container Store net sales rose 5.4%, thanks to a comparable sales increase of 3.5%, in addition to a small contribution from new stores. Elfa third-party net sales made up the balance of total revenue, but fell 6.2% compared to the prior year. This was primarily attributable to foreign currency translation, which decreased the top line of that segment by 6.9%, which was partially offset by higher sales in Nordic markets. Elfa has been perpetually weak for The Container Store, and it appears that weakness is continuing. The only respite from the weakness is that the brand is a small fraction of total revenue.

Gross margins rose 50bps to 58.5% as the company continues to enjoy strong profitability on its merchandise. Indeed, this has been a source of strength for the company since it came public, as it has always enjoyed very high gross margins. The gain in 2018 was due to lower cost of goods, partially offset by higher promotional activities and increased shipping costs. Elfa gross margins declined 320bps due to higher material costs, a shift in product mix, and currency exchange headwinds.

The Container Store’s gross margins have been strong since it came public, but that strength has always been offset by extremely high SG&A costs. Indeed, SG&A expense rose 4.7% to $431 million last year, increasing as a percentage of sales by 20bps. The increase was attributable to the deleverage of occupancy costs, higher payroll costs, as well as increased marketing expenses. SG&A spending was nearly half of total revenue during the fiscal year. Even specialty retailers tend to have SG&A costs under 40% of revenue, so The Container Store continues to be far behind on this very important measure.

Net interest expense was up 9% year over year to $27 million, due to an increase in the interest rates the company is paying on its considerable debt load. Indeed, The Container Store has $267 million in net debt as of the end of the quarter, compared to its $374 million market capitalization. Given the company's relatively low profitability, interest expense was a staggering 28% of adjusted EBITDA last year.

The Container Store enjoyed a 1.3% effective tax rate in 2018 - something that should not repeat given the one-time impact of the company’s transition tax on its foreign earnings. This helped boost net income from 40 cents per share in fiscal 2017 to 45 cents last year. Excluding the impact of taxes, adjusted EBITDA was $96.3 million in 2018 against $89.6 million in the prior year.

Growth becomes a problem yet again

Looking ahead, The Container Store expects to see revenue of ~$920 million for this year and earnings of ~$0.46. That would represent sales growth of 2-3% and fractional earnings growth for The Container Store, so it has hardly reignited some level of sustainable growth following a relatively strong 2018.

At today’s price, the stock trades for 16.6 times the midpoint of guidance at $0.46. That’s not egregious by any means, but for a specialty retailer that has had a very difficult time building repeat business over the years, there is simply no way to justify a higher multiple than that. Indeed, I’d suggest that given the fact it has struggled so mightily to produce growth since it came public, and since its growth for this year is expected to be essentially nothing, the stock should probably trade in the low teens or perhaps even low double digits in terms of P/E ratio. That would represent some fairly significant downside for the stock, but even if you aren’t quite as pessimistic as I am on the valuation, the current valuation is too high.

Management admitted the strong comparable sales performance in the final quarter of last fiscal year was due to the Maria Kondo effect, referring to the Netflix series that encourages people to organize their living spaces. Management reckons the show's immediate impact was increased traffic and better comparable sales, but of course, this implies that boost was likely a one-time increase. This has been the problem with The Container Store; its storage solutions are fine, but they don’t encourage repeat business. Generally speaking, once a person’s living space has enough storage, there is no reason to go out and buy more. This makes customer retention a constant issue for The Container Store, and there is no catalyst for this to improve.

Given this, the lack of growth for this year despite a handful of new stores opening, and the company's valuation, I have to rate The Container Store a Sell. I’m not sure it is expensive enough to consider shorting at this valuation, but investors that own this stock would do well to unload their shares at today’s price and wait for a selloff to reenter at a more favorable valuation. The Container Store’s history of a lack of sustainable growth is forecast to repeat in fiscal 2019, and there is no reason to own this stock because of that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.