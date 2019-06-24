Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2%

While SLB has been severely affected by this secular change in its business, the stock has been punished to the extreme by the market.

Schlumberger (SLB) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has plunged 68% whereas S&P (SPY) has rallied 50%. As a result, the stock is now trading around its 10-year lows whereas the index is trading at an all-time high level. As such extreme divergences sometimes lead to excessive forward returns, the big question is whether Schlumberger has become a great bargain. It is also remarkable that the stock is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 5.2%.

Business overview

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of oilfield services. It provides technology and services to the producers of oil and natural gas, it has operating activities in 85 countries and generates revenues in 120 countries.

When the price of oil began to collapse five years ago, oil producers drastically curtailed their investments and thus caused the earnings of Schlumberger to plunge 62%, from $4.32 in 2014 to $1.63 in 2015.

However, the price of oil bottomed in early 2016 and it has doubled since then. In addition, the energy sector has left its fierce downturn behind and is now in the early phases of a multi-year recovery. The U.S. oil production has been posting new all-time highs year after year and is expected by EIA to keep climbing to new record levels in the upcoming years. This trend certainly bodes well for oilfield services companies, such as Schlumberger, at least on the surface.

Unfortunately for Schlumberger, despite the recovery of its sector, its performance has remained under pressure. To be sure, in 2018, the company posted earnings per share of $1.62, which were still 62% lower than its pre-crisis earnings per share (in 2014). Even worse, the company is expected to post lower earnings per share ($1.56) this year. In the first quarter, its revenue and its adjusted earnings per share fell 4% and 17%, respectively, over the previous quarter due to lower land activity in North America and unfavorable seasonality in the international markets of the Northern Hemisphere. Although the results of the company were in line with the analysts’ estimates, the stock plunged 4% on the day of its earnings release due to the poor guidance of management, which now expects exploration investments in North America to decrease 10% this year.

The challenge

There has been great technological progress in oil production in recent years. As a result, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells. While the technology providers should take credit for this progress, these companies have actually been hurt by their own success, as the increased efficiency means that oil producers now extract more oil at a lower cost. In other words, Schlumberger is a victim of its own success.

It is impressive that global investment in oil production is still 40% lower than it was in 2014 whereas oil production has increased 7% during this period.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is certainly a remarkable divergence, which signals that the game has permanently changed for the providers of technology and services in oilfields. This divergence is clearly reflected in the results of Schlumberger. More precisely, its earnings per share in each of the last four years have been much lower than those reported in the period 2009-2014. This reduced profitability cannot be explained by differences in the price of oil, as the latter was suppressed in 2009-2010. Therefore, it is evident that the game has permanently changed for Schlumberger, which will not return to its record operating margins anytime soon due to the increased efficiency of oil producers.

Data by YCharts

It is also important to note that market sentiment has significantly changed since the fierce downturn of the energy sector and investors now expect oil producers to limit their investment amounts and post healthy free cash flows. Consequently, oil producers are not likely to leverage their balance sheets like they did before the downturn. Instead, their investments in growth projects will be dictated by their underlying free cash flows. This is certainly a negative development for Schlumberger, which has been repeatedly mentioned by its management as a headwind.

It is also worth noting that the market initially rewarded Halliburton (HAL) with a rally, when its management stated that oilfield services prices were bottoming out, at the conference call of the first quarter. However, as management failed to provide hard proof of such a trend, the stock pared most of its gains on that day. Overall, the market has begun to realize that oilfield services companies will not return close to their pre-crisis profits anytime soon.

A positive development?

It has been reported that the current CEO of Schlumberger, Paal Kibsgaard, has asked the board to begin looking for his successor. The board is likely to appoint Le Peuch as the new CEO. Le Peuch has served the company for 32 years and was named COO in February. While the current CEO is undoubtedly an expert in this business, he seems unable to put the company back to a sustainable growth trajectory. Therefore, a change in the CEO position may prove a catalyst for the company and its stock price. Nevertheless, due to the challenges mentioned above, there is high uncertainty over the eventual impact of a change in the CEO position.

Dividend

Schlumberger has paid the same dividend for four consecutive years. Even worse, its dividend has exceeded its earnings per share by a wide margin in each of those four years. When investors face such a situation, they should immediately perform their due diligence to determine whether the dividend is likely to be cut.

Fortunately, the dividend of Schlumberger is much safer than it appears to be on the surface. Since the onset of the downturn in the energy sector, the company has drastically cut its capital expenses and thus it has improved its free cash flows. More precisely, Schlumberger has posted strong free cash flows, between $3.5 billion and $7.3 billion, in each of the last five years. As its annual dividend amount is almost $2.8 billion, it is evident that its free cash flows are sufficient to cover the annual dividend amount.

It is also remarkable that the prolonged pressure on the stock price of Schlumberger has resulted in an all-time high dividend yield of 5.2%.

Data by YCharts

Overall, as the stock of Schlumberger has been punished by the market to the extreme, investors can purchase the stock at an attractive, all-time high dividend yield of 5.2% and rest assured that the dividend will not be cut, at least in the absence of another downturn.

Valuation

Analysts expect Schlumberger to grow its earnings per share from $1.56 this year to $2.18 next year. This means that the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. This earnings multiple may seem fair for a company that is facing significant challenges. However, it is much lower than the historical average of 23.6 of the stock. In addition, it is quite low, given that the company seems to be much closer to the bottom of its cycle than to the peak of its cycle.

Overall, Schlumberger is attractively valued right now, thanks to the negative market sentiment that has resulted from its poor recent business performance. As soon as the company improves its business results, its stock is likely to be rewarded with a higher earnings multiple, around 20.0. In such a case, the stock will enjoy a 13% boost merely thanks to the normalization of its valuation level.

Final thoughts

Like the other oilfield providers of technology and services, Schlumberger has been a victim of its own success in recent years. Thanks to the major technological advances that have taken place in oil production, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from fewer wells. This is a strong headwind for Schlumberger. On the other hand, the market has punished the stock to the extreme. Schlumberger is now trading around a 10-year low level, at which it was trading at the depths of the Great Recession.

Moreover, the stock is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 5.2% while it also has a cheap valuation. As a result, it is likely to highly reward those who have the courage to invest in the stock at its current price. The 5.2% yield will help investors wait patiently for their thesis to materialize. Nevertheless, due to its high cyclicality, this is not a buy-and-hold stock. As soon as it rises to $45-55 (18-45% up from its current level), investors should take their profits, given the fragile nature of this business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.