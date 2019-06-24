Barrick Gold: A Strong Buy As Turnaround Has Occurred And Stock Breaks Out

The stars are all aligned for a major bull market for GOLD. It's happening now I believe.

The outlook for the company in 2019 is drastically different than it was years ago as much is going right for Barrick.

When investors think of Barrick today, many still consider it a company that has a massive debt problem that is suffering from the same problems it did in 2012.

In the late 1990s, Apple (AAPL) was on the brink of bankruptcy. This was years before the iPod would be introduced, and almost a decade before the first iPhone would ever reach the hands of consumers. Apple was an irrelevant brand in a market ruled by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Dell (NYSE:DELL), HP (NYSE:HPQ), and others.

Yet prospects for companies can radically change in a relatively short amount of time. By the late 2000s, Apple was quickly becoming one of the most dominant players in the technology space. Since then, it has solidified its stature and last year it became the first (non-state owned) public company to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Nobody is avoiding Apple today due to issues from 20 years ago. I don't hear any bearish calls on the stock because of the state of affairs circa 1997. That would be not only foolish, but you would have to be highly uninformed to be judging Apple based on its position and relevancy in the market years ago.

Which brings me to the story of Barrick Gold (GOLD).

The Year Was 2012...

Barrick had just made an ill-advised, all-cash, $7.6-billion acquisition of some copper assets the year before — paying top dollar at the top of the market and taking on debt to fund this purchase.

The company's Pascua-Lama mine was also already billions of dollars over budget, and it was now going to cost several billions more to complete construction. The company was determined to push forward even at the newly projected CapEx figures (Barrick eventually decided in 2013 to cut its losses and halted further development of the project).

By this time, the balance sheet was a mess. Barrick was saddled with over $13 billion of net debt and the gold price was about to nosedive. Production and EBITDA were also declining while all-in sustaining costs were rising. Everything that could go wrong, was going wrong.

When investors think of Barrick today, many still consider it to be a company that has a massive debt problem; one that is suffering from the same issues from 7 years ago. That couldn't be further from the truth. Again, prospects change.

The Year Is 2019...

Barrick's net debt has fallen from $11.85 billion at the end of 2012 (it was over $13 billion in Q2 of that year) to $3.65 billion at the end of Q1 2019. What was once a serious burden has now been reduced in intensity by over 70%. I project net debt will reach the zero mark in a few years, which will be accomplished via additional non-core asset sale and free cash flow.

(Source: SomaBull)

Meanwhile:

Production has been on an uptrend over the last four quarters. Cash costs have been well contained as Barrick has been the lowest cost senior producer for several years now. Barrick completed the acquisition of Randgold at the start of this year; the company now owns 5 out of the top 10 tier one gold assets in the world (Cortez, Goldstrike, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto and Pueblo Viejo) and two have the potential to achieve Tier One status (Goldrush/Fourmile and Turquoise Ridge). The Joint Venture in Nevada with Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) that was announced earlier this year will result in even lower AISC and more free cash flow out of that region. Interest payments have declined sharply (from over $600 million per annum 7 years ago to just over $300 million per annum today) given the lower debt, and I project an additional $200 million will be saved annually once net debt reaches my target. Revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2019 were the highest since 2017 and this was the best Q1 showing in the last four years. And finally, the price of gold is breaking out of a multi-year consolidation range and has officially entered the bull market territory.

Barrick's prospects have drastically changed for the better. This company looks nothing like it did back in 2012. Whereas then everything was going wrong, now almost everything is going right (albeit still a few minor issues to deal with).

I credit this turnaround to John Thornton, Executive Chairman of Barrick Gold, who came aboard in 2012 and has steered this ship back on course. This former Goldman Sachs alum also bought $25 million worth of Barrick shares last October, which clearly shows his belief in the company's prospects going forward.

It's Happening

In my article on GOLD last week (Why I'm Fully Loaded On Barrick Gold), I went into great detail on these individual turning point items noted above and explained why I see strong appreciation in the share price just from improving fundamentals alone.

In that article, I also discussed the bullish technical setup as Barrick's 200-week moving average had recently turned up (after declining for the last 5 years) and GOLD was attempting to get over this $13.90 resistance level.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Over the last week, Barrick's stock price has surged higher and the shares are back above this resistance. The key difference this time — compared to 2016-2017 when it was also above the 200-week moving average — is the 200-week moving average is moving higher in conjunction with this breakout.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The stars are all aligned for a major bull market for GOLD. It's happening now I believe.

It's important for investors to rid themselves of preconceived notions about Barrick due to the company's dimming prospects several years ago. This is a major opportunity in the share price as Barrick has seen a complete turnaround in its outlook. I continue to believe GOLD is a great investment even if the physical metal stays flat — as so much is going right for the company and the valuation doesn't reflect this change of status.

I consider Barrick to be the best option amongst all of the senior gold producers in the sector, and a much better choice than the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Barrick has far outperformed GDX since the lows last fall and I expect GOLD will produce stronger gains than GDX going forward.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.