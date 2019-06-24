Leveraged Municipal Bond Funds - Expect Dividend Growth

I believe leveraged muni bond funds like NUO have seen the last dividend cut for this cycle, and distributions will be increasing, even if the economy is headed for recession.

Introduction

Municipal bond funds are a popular choice for income investors, as their distributions are not taxed by the US government or by state governments when the bonds are issued by the home state of the taxpayer. Many of these funds employ leverage by selling variable-rate preferred securities to purchase more muni bonds. For example, a fund with 35% leverage and net assets of $100 million would sell $35 million of preferred securities and hold a bond portfolio of $135 million. This makes the fund’s distributions somewhat dependent on the spread between short- and long-term interest rates. While dividends may be cut as the yield curve flattens or inverts, a buying opportunity is created when the market begins to anticipate the curve steepening again. With the Fed starting to signal a willingness to lower short-term interest rates, this buying opportunity is once again present.

Additional upside opportunity is now available through the use of closed-end funds. Unlike a typical mutual fund, the number of shares in a closed-end fund is fixed. These funds trade during the day like ETFs, and may have a market price that is higher or lower than their net asset values, or NAV. History shows that some of the steepest discounts to NAV have occurred at the end of a yield curve flattening phase like we may be approaching now. In other words, you can now buy a basket of bonds for less than it would cost to buy them individually. This creates an opportunity for capital gains in addition to increased income.

The two fund managers with the greatest choice of closed-end leveraged municipal bond funds are Nuveen and Invesco. I will be using one of my holdings, the Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO), as an example. Others may wish to use a fund for their home state to take advantage of the state income tax avoidance feature of these funds. If state income tax is not an issue, investors may choose based on credit quality, yield, or may simply choose a national fund that holds bonds from many different states.

Effects of Leverage on Fund Distributions

Leveraged funds sell variable-rate preferred securities to enable the fund to hold more municipal bonds than its NAV. As long as the cost of leverage is less than the bond interest earned, the fund holders see increased income per share. These preferreds are not publicly traded. You can look up the current cost of leverage on your fund’s web site, however there is an index available from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) known as the SIFMA Municipal Swap Index which provides a market average interest rate for these securities. Historical data for this index from August 2014 onward is available on the SIFMA web site.

To calculate the historical spread between these variable-rate preferreds and the typical municipal bonds held by a closed-end bond fund, we need to select an index to use as a proxy. This becomes difficult, as much of the data is not readily available without paying subscription fees. Prior to October 2016, the Federal Reserve tracked the Bond Buyer GO 20 Municipal Bond Index. This historical data is still available from the Fed. After this date, there is no public site available for historical data. However, day-to-day values can been looked up on Bankrate.com, and similar daily indices are available from MBIS.com. MBIS also requires a subscription to get the historical data. Patching together these muni bond indices, I was able to trend the spread between the SIFMA rate and the muni indices from 2014 onward, along with the monthly dividend from NUO in cents per share.

As you can see, these two series are well-correlated with an R squared of 0.86, meaning the interest rate spread is a good predictor of the fund’s dividend. To study this relationship over longer periods of time given the lack of publicly available data, we need to find a proxy for the SIFMA and muni bond indices. Fortunately, the 2-20 year US Treasury spread correlates just as well with NUO dividends since 2014. I use the 20-year Treasury here rather than the more common 10-year because it better matches the average maturity of NUO.

We can now go back over a longer period to see how the interest rate spread correlates with the NUO dividend. The following chart shows the 2-20 Treasury spread and NUO dividend from 1995 onward. This covers two full interest rate cycles, including the recessions of 2001 and 2008.

Observations From History, Implications for the Future

The treasury yield curve flattening cycle ends well before a recession starts. Cyclical minimums for the spread are hit in May 2000 and November 2006, around a year before recessions started in March 2001 and December 2007 as defined by NBER.

NUO dividend amount reached its cyclical bottom two months before the start of each recession, in January 2001 and October 2007. In both cases though, there was just a 0.7 to 0.75 cent reduction in the dividend in between the yield curve minimum and the dividend minimum. In the latter case, there had already been several dividend cuts before the treasury yield curve signaled impending recession.

NUO dividend started increasing before the end of each recession, in September 2001 and September 2008. These are before the official recession end dates of November 2001 and June 2009.

Looking at more recent data, the 2-20 year Treasury spread had been on a steady down trend since 2014, possibly bottoming in December 2018. Since then it has been flat to slightly higher, as 2-year yields have declined faster than 20-year yields due to increasing expectations the Fed will cut the Fed funds rate.

NUO dividend has been following the Treasury spread lower this whole cycle. The fund just announced its latest dividend cut to 4.18 cents per share with the July 2019 payout. This represents a distribution yield of 3.4% based on a share price of $14.91.

So, what does this mean for the future? The bad news is that a recession may be here within a year if the Treasury yield curve bottoming is a predictor as it was in the last two recessions. The good news is that based on history, as the Treasury yield curve begins to steepen again, muni bond fund dividends have little downside and should start to increase, even before the end of any upcoming recession.

Additionally, many closed-end funds could see price increases as the currently wide discounts to net asset value begin to narrow. On the chart below, I added the monthly premium or discount to NAV for the NUO fund.

You can see in prior cycles, the deepest discounts to NAV were reached in March 2001 and September 2008 as yield curve steepening got underway. NUO discount to NAV reached another possible bottom in December 2018, and has already headed upward this year. It remains to be seen if the yield curve will begin steepening again, but the willingness of the Fed to cut the funds rate should pull down the 2-year yields more than the 20’s. This environment is conducive to both narrowing discounts to NAV and eventual increases in dividends for leveraged muni funds.

Risks

No one can say for certain if the 2-20 year Treasury spread has hit minimum for this cycle. Looking back at 1998, the Fed averted a recession using rate cuts for another couple years, only to see one finally take hold in 2001. Any rate cuts this year could end up causing an extension of the current cycle rather than the start of a new one. This would delay the rebound in muni fund dividend increases with the potential for further downside before the cycle turns for good. Also, there may be sector-specific issues that make the treasury yield curve a less accurate proxy for the actual spreads experienced by leveraged bond funds. Finally, investors should check their specific fund to see the balance of undistributed net invested income (UNII). If this value is significantly negative, it means the fund has not been covering its distributions with current income. In that case, there may be a lag between the upturn in yield spread and when the fund actually raises its dividend to allow UNII to at least get back to even.

Conclusion

Closed-end leveraged municipal bond funds have endured repeated dividend cuts in the past few years as the spread between their cost of borrowing and what they earn on their bond holdings has narrowed. This spread has correlated well with the 2-20 year Treasury spread, allowing easy access to data for analysis over several cycles. The spread may be in the process of bottoming, reinforced by the Federal Reserve indicating that rate cuts on the short end may be imminent. This should lead to increased income and dividend payout for leveraged muni bond funds. Capital gains are a possibility as well, since history has shown that discount to NAV starts to improve as well when the yield spread begins to widen. This makes closed-end leveraged muni bond funds a good choice for income, even if you believe we are headed into a recession.

