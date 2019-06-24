Aurora Vs. Canopy Growth: Comparing 2 Cannabis Giants

Investors looking for a "blue chip" cannabis company are likely to invest in one of these two large names.

All dollar totals are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are the two largest companies in global cannabis by market cap and enterprise value. Among other metrics, they also lead Canadian cannabis in cannabis harvesting, cannabis sales, and cannabis revenue.

It is fair to suggest that these two names are the "blue chips" of Canadian cannabis, at least thus far in this nascent market. Given Canopy Growth's recent earnings announcement, it may be instructive to compare results from these two industry leaders.

Revenue growth: During the March quarter, Canopy Growth generated $94 million in net revenue while Aurora Cannabis generated $65 million.

In CAD, thousands Net Revenue QoQ YoY Canopy Growth 94,050 +13% +312% Aurora 65,145 +20% +305%

Both companies showed solid quarter-over-quarter growth, although Aurora's growth was better in two respects. First, Aurora simply grew more - growing 20% compared to 13%. Second, Aurora's growth was through organic growth of the business while Canopy's growth benefited from the tailwind of significantly higher non-cannabis revenue from acquisitions including its €145 million acquisition of vaporizer manufacturer Storz & Bickel in December.

On a year-over-year basis, Canopy Growth has a slight edge on growth. That edge widens when considering that Aurora's year-over-year growth benefited substantially from its $3.2 billion acquisition of MedReleaf in July:

When including MedReleaf revenue from the year-ago quarter, Aurora's revenue growth drops to 137%. That growth is still impressive, although it compares less favorably to Canopy's 312% YoY growth with relatively fewer acquisitions.

Recreational vs. Medical: Canopy Growth is stronger in recreational cannabis than Aurora while Aurora is stronger in medical cannabis than Canopy Growth.

During the March quarter, Canopy Growth sold 6,964-kilogram equivalents of recreational cannabis, earning approximately $46.7 million in net revenue (an estimate based on Canopy's published gross revenue). Canopy sold 29% more recreational cannabis than Aurora and earned approximately 58% more revenue from recreational cannabis sales than Aurora, excluding Canopy's sales in its company-owned Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail stores.

By market share, Canopy Growth has approximately 25% market share in the Canadian recreational cannabis market while Aurora has approximately 20% market share.

Medical cannabis sales: These results are flipped for medical cannabis: Aurora has a stronger medical cannabis business than Canopy Growth, both in Canada and internationally.

The above chart combines these businesses for simplicity (and because Aurora doesn't break out medical cannabis sales by weight), showing a stark contrast in results since the June 2018 quarter: Aurora's medical cannabis sales have accelerated while Canopy's have plummeted.

Canopy's poor results: Canopy's medical cannabis results have been poor over the last three quarters, with the company losing substantial market share to competitors including Aurora and CannTrust (OTC:CTST). During these three quarters, Canopy's medical cannabis sales have slipped 50% while Aurora's reported results have risen 133%.

Canopy has blamed these poor results on a sloppy changeover from using its main brands (e.g., Tweed) for medical cannabis to using the Spectrum Cannabis brand:

The Company’s Canadian online medical store saw a period of major transformation during the fiscal year, with established brands Tweed, DNA Genetics, LBS and certain CraftGrow partners largely transitioning to the recreational channel. This product transition, along with product supply challenges which have since been remedied, led to a decline in the medical channel in the second half of fiscal 2019, with Canadian medical revenue decreasing from $19.5 million in Q4 fiscal 2018 to $11.6 million in Q4 fiscal 2019. Following the re-brand of Spectrum Cannabis, Canopy Health Innovations and C3 into a singular medically-focused division Spectrum Therapeutics, along with increasing finished goods inventory levels, and corresponding price adjustments of select products, the Company believes that Canadian medical sales under the Spectrum Therapeutics brand will be able to return to previous levels of market-leading customer registrations and sales." Canopy Growth Press Release, June 20, 2019

Time will tell whether Canopy Growth can regain its lost sales and market share in the Canadian medical cannabis market. Overall, the Canadian medical market has shrunk by approximately 17% between Q2/18 and Q1/19, based on sales figures from the Health Canada.

Aurora's strong results: While Canopy has struggled, Aurora has done well in the medical cannabis market.

However, the above charts exaggerate just how well Aurora has done, because much of its gains have been the result of acquiring MedReleaf last July. MedReleaf had a very strong medical cannabis business which was approximately the same size as Aurora's own business:

(Pro forma results for Sep/18 quarter are estimates; Aurora did not publish a pro forma figure in kilogram equivalents.)

Including MedReleaf results from the June 2018 quarter, Aurora's medical cannabis sales have increased 24% in the past three quarters while Canopy's sales have dropped 50%. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Aurora's medical cannabis sales rose 18% by weight and 12% by net revenue.

In short, Aurora has been outperforming Canopy Growth in medical cannabis sales and sold more than twice as much medical cannabis as any other company in the most recent quarter, with Canopy Growth slipping to fourth place between CannTrust and Aphria (OTC:APHA).

Cannabis harvested: Until Q4/CY18, Canopy Growth had a substantial lead on Aurora in growing cannabis. That is no longer the case, and the two companies are producing very similar amounts of cannabis today, with Aurora having a small lead.

Most cannabis industry observers expect that the Canadian LPs will have capacity to grow more cannabis than the market demands in the near future (or arguably already). Given this ample supply, or potential over-supply, I posit that cannabis sales are a more meaningful metric than cannabis harvests moving forward: The winners in the cannabis market will be those who can find customers, especially for higher-margin products like patented medical products or processed cannabis products with premium branding and pricing.

Gross margins: Moving past top-line results to gross costs, the difference between Canopy Growth and Aurora is perhaps the most stark.

Canopy Growth has seen three consecutive quarters of gross margin declines, with gross margins hitting only 16% this quarter. Aurora's gross margins have also declined in two of those three quarters, but its gross margins are much higher than those of Canopy, at a relatively robust 56%.

Aurora's gross margins are among the best in the Canadian cannabis sector, second only to OrganiGram (OTC:OGI), among the major producers. In contrast, Canopy Growth has the worst gross margins among the major Canadian licensed producers.

Canopy Growth states that its low gross margins are related to expansion projects and under-utilization of its production facilities, along with one-time factors:

The impacts of under-utilization continued into Q4, resulting in a gross margin percentage of 16%, which is down from 34% in the corresponding period from the prior year, and 22% in Q3. The impact in Q4 fiscal was primarily attributed to $24 million of operating expenses for facilities not yet cultivating, cultivating but not yet harvesting, or facilities that had under-utilized capacity. Additionally, Q4 incurred some non-recurring costs related to an unusual weather event and other onetime activities. We expect these facilities to be fully operational in the months ahead, resulting in a return to normalized operating costs for our cultivation facilities." Canopy Growth Press Release, June 20, 2019

If we exclude Canopy's $24 million in operating expenses for facilities not yet cultivating, the company would have earned gross margins of 41%. I will be watching Canopy's gross margins over the next few quarters to verify that it improves as Canopy's additional facilities come online.

Gross profit: Despite Canopy's higher revenue in each quarter except Q3/CY18, Aurora has consistently produced more gross profit than Canopy Growth thanks to higher gross margins.

In Q1/CY19, Aurora generated $36 million of gross profit on $65 million of net revenue. This was more than twice as much gross profit as Canopy Growth, which managed only $15 million of gross profit on $94 million of net revenue.

As with gross margins, this is one of the most significant differences between the two companies and Canopy Growth investors will be watching to see better gross profitability in the coming quarters as Canopy's expansion projects come online.

Enormous losses: Perhaps the biggest knock on either of Aurora or Canopy Growth (alongside valuation concerns) is their lack of profitability. Over the past twelve months, Canopy Growth has a free cash flow deficit of $1.2 billion while Aurora has a free cash flow deficit of $520 million. Neither company is close to being profitable, with Canopy Growth further than Aurora from profitability.

"We're scaling up like there's no tomorrow." Marc Lakmaaker, Aurora VP of Investor Relations

Neither management team is worried about these results, with both Marc Lakmaaker of Aurora and Bruce Linton of Canopy Growth downplaying the importance of current losses. Rather than focusing on current losses, both companies are focused on the enormous potential of the global cannabis market.

In USD, millions 2018 2024E CAGR United States 9,800 30,000 20% Canada (recreational) 113 4,800 44% (pro-rated) Canada (medical) 457 381 -3% Outside North America 517 5,400 48% Total Addressable Market (for LPs) 1,087 40,581 83% Worldwide Legal Market 10,887 40,581 25%

Market size estimates from BDS Analytics.

Small current market, enormous potential market: Both Aurora and Canopy Growth generate most of their revenue from the Canadian cannabis market today. That market is in a very nascent stage. Limited forms of cannabis were legalized for adult-use 5½ months before the most recent quarterly results, sold in a limited number of stores at relatively high prices. More products will be legalized in December and Canada's largest province only opened its first store in April, after the quarter ended.

Furthermore, both companies are not aiming at the Canadian market but instead at a potential global cannabis market. That market is expected to be enormous but is at a very young stage of growth.

According to a recent study from BDS Analytics, consumers spent U$10.9 billion on legal cannabis worldwide in 2018. Of that spending, 90% was inaccessible to Canadian cannabis companies because it was in the United States, where cannabis is federally illegal and where cannabis companies on major markets (e.g., the NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, or TSX-V) cannot operate.

By 2024, BDS Analytics expects consumers to spend U$40.6 billion on legal cannabis, including a U$30 billion market in the United States, a U$4.8 billion market in Canada, and a U$5.4 billion market in Europe. Provided that the United States legalizes cannabis federally before then, this suggests that the total addressable market for cannabis companies listed on major exchanges will increase forty-fold, from U$1.1 billion to U$44.8 billion.

Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are both targeting that future global market with their spending, not just the relatively small Canadian market. Both companies are somewhat hamstrung by US laws which limit their ability to access the US market, although Canopy Growth has a complicated deal to eventually acquire Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). Both companies are also likely to enter the US hemp/CBD markets over the next year or two, with Canopy recently announcing plans to harvest 4,000 acres of hemp across seven states.

Thoughts

Based on results from Q1/CY19 alone, Aurora Cannabis had the better quarter.

Canopy Growth's cannabis sales declined in the quarter (Canopy's Q4/FY19), with a 6% QoQ decline in recreational sales (excluding retail), a 23% decline in Canadian medical sales, and a 30% decline in international medical sales. As a result, Canopy's gross revenue from cannabis sales fell 9% while operating costs continue to mount as the company scales up for the future, including the Canadian edibles market launch in December 2019 and Canopy's entry into US hemp/CBD.

Meanwhile, Aurora's medical cannabis sales volume rose 18% QoQ and its recreational cannabis sales rose 42% QoQ amidst Canopy's declining volumes. Similarly, Aurora's net revenue from Canadian recreational cannabis rose 37%, from Canadian medical cannabis rose 8%, and from international medical cannabis rose 40%. Combined with Aurora's license win in Germany in April, Aurora looks to be the best-positioned company to capitalize on the German and European cannabis markets.

Neither of these companies could properly be called inexpensive. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to generate about $1.3 billion of net revenue in calendar 2020 while they expect Aurora to generate about $800 million of net revenue. (Neither Aurora nor Canopy has fiscal years matching the calendar year nor each other.)

Given their enterprise values of $18 billion and $11 billion, respectively, Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis trade at 11x and 13x their CY 2020 sales. For comparison, mature companies in alcohol and tobacco tend to trade at EV/Sales ratios in the 4x to 7x range:

Data by YCharts

As I have written before, it will take years of growth and good management for either of these companies to justify their current valuations.

Based on BDS Analytics figures, the total addressable market of both companies may grow 86%/year over the next six years. If that estimate comes true, both Aurora and Canopy Growth are likely to have many years of tremendous growth in front of them provided management is strong enough to capitalize on this growing market. Thus, while share prices are unlikely to impress value investors today - or at any point in the foreseeable future - growth investors may find a lot to like in these two large, growing, unprofitable cannabis companies.

Happy investing!

